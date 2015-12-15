Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 11 & 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Rice Industries Non-FBL (BG) A4 25 Reaffirmed Danish Leather Exports ST FB Fac A4 35 Assigned Danish Leather Exports ST non FB Fac A4 15 Assigned Danish Leather Exports ST proposed Fac A4 50 Assigned Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 4 Assigned Greenco Systems Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 3D Assigned Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd ST non- FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Parakh Oils Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 100 Withdrawn Strongwire Industries Non fund based Bk A4 20 Withdrawn facility The Ramco Cements Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 7420 Assigned Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills FB Fac A4+ 5.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Rice Industries FBL (CC) * B+ 35 reaffirmed/ assigned *Rs. 1.00 crore is interchangeable to Bank Guarantee Anant Rice Industries FBL (TL) B+ 7.6 reaffirmed/ assigned Anant Rice Industries Non-FBL (LOC) B+ 4 Withdrawn Anant Rice Industries Untied Limit B+ 22.4 Assigned Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer B+ 130 Withdrawn Financing Scheme *Including Adhoc Limit of Rs. 3 crore Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Withdrawn Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd FB Fac A(SO) 3250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 310 Cr) Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd FB Fac A(SO) 4000 Reaffirmed Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A(SO) - Withdrawn Futec Shelters Pvt Ltd Line of credit B+ 500 Suspended Gardenia India Ltd TL B+ 900 Suspended GKC Projects Ltd LT fund based and NFBL BB- 22000 Assigned Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd TL B 18 Assigned Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd FBL B 46 Assigned Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 65 Suspended Parakh Oils Ltd LT - TL B+ 20 Withdrawn Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD (NCD) AA 15000 Assigned Piramal Enterprises Ltd LT: TL AA 2500 Assigned Ramky Pharma City India Ltd Fund Bk Fac B- 150 Suspended Strongwire Industries Fund based Bk Fac B+ 83 Withdrawn Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills TL BB 59.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills FB Fac BB 37.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)