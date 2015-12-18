(Refiling to change the as of date to December 15, 2015 instead of December 16, 2015) Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A1 1300 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 68.00 crore APL Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1 1500 Outstanding B.M. Gupta Estates Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Withdrawn Bharat Bijlee Ltd CP A1 400 Reaffirmed Express Publications (Madurai) ST non FB Fac A4+ 350 Upgraded Ltd from A4 Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jayalaxmi Enterprises ST - FB Fac A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Jayalaxmi Enterprises ST - interchangeable A4 20 Reaffirmed Fac Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd CP A2+ 1000 Withdrawn KEC International Ltd CP programme A1 6000 Reaffirmed KEC International Ltd CP programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (SO) Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Fund based - EPC/PCFC A4+ 75 Upgraded from A4 Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Fund based - FBP/FBD* A4+ Upgraded from A4 *Cash credit and FBP/FBD are sub-limits of EPC/PCFC Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - LC A4+ 80 Upgraded from A4 Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG A4+ 6 Upgraded from A4 Sri Maharaja Oil Imports And Non-fund based A4 550 Reaffirmed Exports India Pvt Ltd facility Sri Maharaja Oil Imports And Unallocated limits A4 10 Reaffirmed Exports India Pvt Ltd Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Sinter Ltd TL limits B+ 9 Assigned Andhra Sinter Ltd Unallocated limits B+/A4 191 Assigned APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Unallocated - NIL Assigned reduced from Rs. 6.75 crore APL Apollo Tubes Ltd FBL A 4200 Assigned reduced from Rs. 514.00 crore APL Apollo Tubes Ltd TL A 1120 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 68.00 crore B.M. Gupta Estates Pvt. Ltd CC limits B 95 Withdrawn Bharat Bijlee Ltd FBL A / 750 Reaffirmed A1 Bharat Bijlee Ltd Non-FBL A/ 4000 Reaffirmed A1 Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL^ A+/ 241 Reaffirmed A1+ ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 24.10 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 24.10 crore Budha Motors Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB- 100 Withdrawn Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd CC facility C+ 40 Reaffirmed Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd Working capital TL C+ 30 Reaffirmed Deify Infrastructures Ltd Non-FBL* B/ 3000 Downgraded A4 from BB+ / A4+ *: Fund based limit as a sub-limit of Non-fund based limit to the extent of Rs. 25.00 crore Express Publications (Madurai) TL Fac BB+ 309.6 Upgraded Ltd from B+ enhanced from 19.65 CR Express Publications (Madurai) LT FB Fac BB+ 290 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Globcon Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 87 Assigned Indomet Steel Industries Pvt Bk Fac B+ /A4 66.5 Suspended Ltd Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd FBL BB 59.3 Reaffirmed Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB 5.7 Reaffirmed Jayalaxmi Enterprises LT - FB Fac B+ 12.5 Upgraded from B KEC International Ltd FBL A+ 16000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1300.00 crore) KEC International Ltd TL A+ 1804.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 322.09 crore) KEC International Ltd LT debt programme A+ 1000 Reaffirmed KEC International Ltd Non-FBL A+ / 104000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 9350.00 crore) Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Bk limits BB 400 Upgraded from B+ Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL BB+ 105.3 Upgraded from BB- Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC* BB+ Upgraded from BB- *Cash credit and FBP/FBD are sub-limits of EPC/PCFC Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits# BB+ / 3.7 Upgraded A4+ from BB- / A4 #Unallocated limits rated on both long term and short term Marianella Properties Pvt Ltd TL B 150 Assigned Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BBB- 200 Assigned Phoenix Infocity Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB- 2200 Assigned (SO) Pnb Realty Ltd FB Fac D 85 Reaffirmed Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 25.00 crore Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed /A4+ Ravicab Cables Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC D 40 Withdrawn Ravicab Cables Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL D 33.1 Withdrawn Savera India Riding Systems TL BB 30 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd reduced from Rs. 4.50 crore Savera India Riding Systems FB limits BB 100 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shankar Rice & Gen. Mills FB Fac B 340 Reaffirmed Sri Maharaja Oil Imports And Fund based facility BB- 140 Reaffirmed Exports India Pvt Ltd Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd TL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd LT - Non Fund Based* B+ 150 Reaffirmed * The long term - non fund based limits are a sublimit of the term loan facility. The total limits rated by ICRA amount to Rs. 21 crores Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Tulsi Constructions Fund based Bk limits B+ 79 Assigned Tulsi Constructions Unallocated limits B+ 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.