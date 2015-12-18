Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha International ST FB Fac A4 170 Assigned Alpha International ST Non FB Fac (sub A4 30 Assigned limit) Godrej Consumer Products Ltd unSecured, fund based A1+ 10250 Reaffirmed and Non-fund based Bk limits Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ST debt/ CP programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 95 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LOC Fac D 400 Downgraded from A4 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd CP programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 85 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Space Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac D 7.8 Revised from A4 Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac D 2.7 Revised from A4 Syscon Engineers Non-FB Fac A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 15 Assigned Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A4 4 Assigned The Malt Company (India) Pvt Non-fund based A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd facility (enhanced from Rs. 2 crore) Tube Turn (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based Bk A4 100 Reaffirmed Fac Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST loan limits A1+ 500 Outstanding Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP A1+ 400 Outstanding Western India Cashew Company ST FB Fac A4+ 432.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Western India Cashew Company ST Non-FB Fac (sub A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd limit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Almadina Steel Bk Fac B+/ 53.5 Suspended A4 Alpha International LT FB Fac (sub limit) BB 50 Assigned Anupam Synthetics Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 68 Assigned Avadh Cotton Industries- CC cum optionally B 45 Reaffirmed Jamnagar convertible debentureBD (Overdraft against Book Debt) facility Avadh Cotton Industries- TL facility B 14.3 Reaffirmed Jamnagar Avalon Agro Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 115 Suspended Bangalore Airport Hotel Ltd TL Fac BB+ 3050 Re-assigned GKS Business Associates FB Fac BB- 150 Reaffirmed GKS Business Associates proposed FB Fac BB- 10 Reaffirmed GKS Business Associates Non FB Fac BB- 5 Reaffirmed GOCL Corporation Ltd FBL and Non-FBL BBB / 1050 Reaffirmed A3+ Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD programme AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Secured, fund based AA+ / 300 Reaffirmed Bk limits A1+ Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Secured, Non-fund AA+ / 1700 Reaffirmed based Bk limits A1+ Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd fund based CC limits B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd TL B+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd TL D 236.4 Revised from C Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Working capital TL D 1232.4 Revised from C Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Funded interest TL D 332.8 Revised from C Impex Ferro Tech Ltd FBL D 984.4 Revised from C Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Unallocated limits D 14 Revised from C Impex Ferro Tech Ltd BG limits D 100 Revised from C Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Bond programme AAA 452.8 Reaffirmed Innovation Trust V Dec 12 PTC Series A1 AA+ Withdrawn (SO) Kadam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk facility BB- 450 Suspended Liber Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- 462.9 Provisional (SO) Liber Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+ 33.8 Provisional (SO) M V Alloys Bk Fac B+ 78.2 Suspended Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd CC limit BB 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd TL facility BB 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.53 crore) Nav Bharat Rice & General Mills LT FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 50 Withdrawn Parsons Nutritionals Pvt. Ltd. Fund based Bk limits BBB 900 Ugraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore) Pmv Maltings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 200 Ugraded from B- Space Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 142.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.18.64 crore) Space Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 900 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.82.00 crore) Space Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 50 Reaffirmed Space Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BBB / 34.6 Reaffirmed A3+ (revised from Rs.7.07 crore) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd TL Fac D 82 Revised from BB Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac D 90 Revised from BB Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Bk Fac D 104.6 Revised from BB / A4 Syscon Engineers FB Fac BB 55 Reaffirmed Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 81 Assigned Taurus Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 100 Assigned A4 The Malt Company (India) Pvt Fund based facility B+ 177 Revised from Ltd BB (reduced from Rs. 20.00 crore) The Malt Company (India) Pvt Unallocated limits B+ / 43 Revised from Ltd A4 BB / Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 30 crore) Trust Chemists And Druggist Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 151.5 Suspended Tube Turn (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB- 20 Reaffirmed Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT loans A+ 1300 Assigned Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT Non FB Fac A+ 500 Assigned Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT fund based A+ 1050 Outstanding Western India Cashew Company LT FB Fac BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-Secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-Secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.