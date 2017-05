Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non-fund based Bk A4 150 Assigned Ltd facility Barclays Securities (India) ST Debt Programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dhanshree Seeds Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 20 Suspended Infotel Business Solutions Ltd. Non-FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 160 Suspended Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A3+ 196.9 revised from A3 Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac A3+ 120 revised from A3 Mittal Electronics NFBL A2 22.5 Assigned Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd bill discounting A4 22.5 Reaffirmed under LC Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 20 Reaffirmed Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 45.9 Reaffirmed Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac, A4+ 100 Suspended Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4+ 100 Suspended Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4+ 200 Suspended Siporex India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 40 upgraded (BG/LC) Bk Fac from A3 Sln Cnc Tech Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 7.5 Assigned Sln Cnc Tech Pvt Ltd unallocated limits A4 25.9 Assigned Tube Manufacturing Co. Ltd non-FB Fac A4 122.5 Reaffirmed Vita Granito Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 55 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals LT, FB Bk facility BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Aditya Constructions unallocated limits B / 100 Assigned A4 Asian Institute Of Oncology long-TL B+ 132.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Carrycon India Ltd Bk Fac B+ 98 Reaffirmed Deepak Tea Pvt Ltd CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed Dhanshree Seeds Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based BB 140 Suspended Hill Crest Resort & Spa Pvt Ltd TL BB- 400 Suspended Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 20 Suspended M S Ahuja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 85 Reaffirmed Manikanta Cotton Agro FBL B 122.5 upgraded Industries from B- Manikanta Cotton Agro non-FBL B 35 upgraded Industries from B- Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 500 revised from BBB- Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 60 revised from BBB- Mittal Electronics Bk Fac BBB 139.5 Assigned Modern Chemicals Bk limits BB- / 175 Reaffirmed A4 Multi-Originator Micro Loan PTC Series A2 Provisional 42.7 Assigned Pool B- Multi-Originator Micro Loan PTC Series A1 Provisional 262.5 Assigned Pool BBB+ Newgen Agro Processors Pvt Ltd; TL B 78 Reaffirmed Newgen Agro Processors Pvt Ltd; Fund Based B 70 Reaffirmed Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd fund based CC facility B 40 Reaffirmed Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL facility B 90 Reaffirmed Paswara Chemicals Ltd Bk limits BB- 150 Revised from BB Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd Fund Based B 35 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac B 250 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Kiledar Fund based Bk Fac BB 10 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Rajendra Singh Kiledar Non fund based Bk Fac BB 250 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Ramya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 89.3 Suspended Ramya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac B+ 4.4 Suspended Ramya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B+ 69.2 Suspended Shaktiman Cements And Fund Based B 200 Suspended Packaging Industries Ltd Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd CC /A4+ 330 Suspended Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd TL BB 920 Suspended Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd CC BB 550 Suspended Siporex India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 687.3 upgraded from BBB- (revised from Rs. 82.78 crore) Siporex India Pvt Ltd Fund Based (CC) Bk BBB 275 upgraded Limits from BBB- Sln Cnc Tech Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 45 Assigned Sln Cnc Tech Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 25.9 Assigned Ssv Technocrates fund based working B+ 30 assigned capital Fac Ssv Technocrates TL facility B+ 45.7 assigned Ssv Technocrates proposed Bk Fac B+ / 49.6 assigned A4 Tube Manufacturing Co. Ltd FB Fac B+ 200 Revised from BB- Vasundhara Developers TL Fac B 100 Assigned Vatshal Industries LT fund based B 51.1 Suspended Vita Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based B 280 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.