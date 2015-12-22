US STOCKS-Wall Street loses steam after S&P 500 touches record
* Dow -0.12 pct, S&P -0.09 pct, Nasdaq +0.25 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Infratech & Non-FB Fac A3 368.5 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Barclays Bank Plc (India CDs Programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Operations) Bestitch Knits ST FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Facor Alloys Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]D 340 Downgraded from A4 Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]D 540 Downgraded from A4 Indira Damper Industries Non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Revised from A3 Indira Industries Non-FB Fac A4+ 100 Revised from A3 Indira Industries Fund based A4+ 100 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Indira Industries Proposed Fac A4+ 20 Revised from A3 Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB ' A4' 45 Assigned Fac Prehari Protection Systems Pvt Non-fund based Bk A4+ 26.6 Assigned Ltd facility Shubham Housing Development CP Programme A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Finance Company Pvt Ltd Vogue Clothing Company FB Fac A4 57 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apar Charitable Trust For Bk Fac B+ 150 Upgraded Education And Research from B Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL BBB- 1069.6 Assigned / A3 Balajee Infratech & FB Fac BBB- 541.5 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Balajee Infratech & Non-FB Fac BBB- 368.5 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Bestitch Knits TL Fac BB- 40 Assigned Bestitch Knits LT FB Fac BB- 60 Assigned Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd NCDs BBB+ 1774.4 Reaffirmed Everest Power Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 1088 Suspended Facor Alloys Ltd FBL ICRA]D 289 Downgraded from BB Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FBL ICRA]D 1089 Downgraded from BB Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 400 Assigned (SO) Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 100 Assigned (SO) Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 70 Reaffirmed A4+ Globe Capacitors Ltd Bk limits BB+ 294.4 upgraded from BB Indian Crop Science Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 65 Reaffirmed Indira Damper Industries FB Fac BB+ 50 Revised from BBB- Indira Industries FB Fac BB+ 100 Revised from BBB- Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 7 Assigned Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ / 3 Assigned A4 Kandala Distributors FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned Maa Sheetla Industries Pvt Ltd CC limits B+ 65 Assigned Prehari Protection Systems Pvt Fund based Bk facility BB 20 Assigned Ltd Prehari Protection Systems Pvt unallocated limits BB 3.4 Assigned Ltd Rj Rishikaran Projects Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 350 Reaffirmed S.S. Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 200 Reaffirmed Shubham Housing Development LT Bk Lines BBB 500 Reaffirmed Finance Company Pvt Ltd Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 260 Assigned A (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 Provisional 31.9 Assigned BB (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 28.9 Assigned BBB+ (SO) Vogue Clothing Company Unallocated Fac B+/ 40 Assigned A4 Vogue Clothing Company TL Fac ICRA]B+ 3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow -0.12 pct, S&P -0.09 pct, Nasdaq +0.25 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates to early afternoon)