Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Infratech & Non-FB Fac A3 368.5 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Barclays Bank Plc (India CDs Programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Operations) Bestitch Knits ST FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Facor Alloys Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]D 340 Downgraded from A4 Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]D 540 Downgraded from A4 Indira Damper Industries Non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Revised from A3 Indira Industries Non-FB Fac A4+ 100 Revised from A3 Indira Industries Fund based A4+ 100 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Indira Industries Proposed Fac A4+ 20 Revised from A3 Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB ' A4' 45 Assigned Fac Prehari Protection Systems Pvt Non-fund based Bk A4+ 26.6 Assigned Ltd facility Shubham Housing Development CP Programme A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Finance Company Pvt Ltd Vogue Clothing Company FB Fac A4 57 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apar Charitable Trust For Bk Fac B+ 150 Upgraded Education And Research from B Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL BBB- 1069.6 Assigned / A3 Balajee Infratech & FB Fac BBB- 541.5 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Balajee Infratech & Non-FB Fac BBB- 368.5 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Bestitch Knits TL Fac BB- 40 Assigned Bestitch Knits LT FB Fac BB- 60 Assigned Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd NCDs BBB+ 1774.4 Reaffirmed Everest Power Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 1088 Suspended Facor Alloys Ltd FBL ICRA]D 289 Downgraded from BB Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FBL ICRA]D 1089 Downgraded from BB Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 400 Assigned (SO) Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 100 Assigned (SO) Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 70 Reaffirmed A4+ Globe Capacitors Ltd Bk limits BB+ 294.4 upgraded from BB Indian Crop Science Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 65 Reaffirmed Indira Damper Industries FB Fac BB+ 50 Revised from BBB- Indira Industries FB Fac BB+ 100 Revised from BBB- Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 7 Assigned Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ / 3 Assigned A4 Kandala Distributors FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned Maa Sheetla Industries Pvt Ltd CC limits B+ 65 Assigned Prehari Protection Systems Pvt Fund based Bk facility BB 20 Assigned Ltd Prehari Protection Systems Pvt unallocated limits BB 3.4 Assigned Ltd Rj Rishikaran Projects Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 350 Reaffirmed S.S. Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 200 Reaffirmed Shubham Housing Development LT Bk Lines BBB 500 Reaffirmed Finance Company Pvt Ltd Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 260 Assigned A (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 Provisional 31.9 Assigned BB (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 28.9 Assigned BBB+ (SO) Vogue Clothing Company Unallocated Fac B+/ 40 Assigned A4 Vogue Clothing Company TL Fac ICRA]B+ 3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)