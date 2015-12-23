Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A2 1100 Upgraded from A3+ Ankit International Non-fund based Bk A4 250 Reaffirmed facility Anuh Pharma Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 700 Revised from A2+ Anuh Pharma Ltd ST FB Fac A1 50 Revised from A2+ Bandhan Bank Ltd CDs A1+ 5000 Assigned Forum Project Holdings Pvt. non- fund based Bk Fac A4+ 21.4 Suspended Ltd. Globe Fincap Ltd CP A1+ 500 Provisional (SO) Maa Mangala Ispat Pvt. Ltd. ST, non fund based D 5 Suspended facilties M.P. Enterprises Non FB Fac A3 5 Reaffirmed M.P. Enterprises & Associates Non FB Fac A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Prabhu Agarwalla Construction Non fund based Bk Fac A4 400 Revised from Pvt Ltd A3 Ram Dev International Ltd Export packing credit A3 1366.3 Suspended limits Rgtl Industries Ltd Bk lines A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Somany Ceramics Ltd CP Programme A1+ 250 Assigned Team Interventure Exports FB, ST Fac A4 1240 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Techsutre Industries Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 10 Suspended Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd FBL BBB+ 3000 Upgraded from BBB (earlier Rs. 280 crore) Aarti Steels Ltd TL BBB+ 270 Upgraded from BBB (earlier Rs. 72 crore) Aarti Steels Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 250 Upgraded from BBB Ankit International Fund based Bk facility B 250 Reaffirmed Anuh Pharma Ltd CC Fac A- 50 Revised from BBB+ Ayush Texlene Ltd CC Fac B- 50 Reaffirmed Bandhan Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt AA- 1600 Assigned Programme Bandhan Bank Ltd NCD Programme AA- 1000 Assigned Bandhan Bank Ltd NCD Programme AA- 600 Assigned Bandhan Bank Ltd Long Tem - Bk TL AA- 800 Assigned (proposed) Blackstone Gem & Jewellery FBL D 150 Reaffirmed Forum It Parks Pvt. Ltd. LT loans B 1302.8 Suspended Forum Project Holdings Pvt. LT loans and BB+ 1250 Suspended Ltd. overdraft Fac Forum Riviera Constructions LT loans BB 1100 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Forum Riviera Constructions Unallocated Bk limits BB 400 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari LT FB Fac BB 3238.6 Assigned Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd Lines of Credit BBB- 1140 Reaffirmed / A3 M.P. Enterprises Fund based CC Fac BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed M.P. Enterprises & Associates Fund based CC Fac BBB- 129.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Maa Mangala Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT loans & working D 183.4 Suspended capital Fac Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd LT FB and non FB Bk BBB- 2216.4 Reaffirmed Fac (reduced from Rs. 267.67 crore) Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd LT and ST rating Bk BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Fac / A3 (reduced from Rs. 120.00 crore) Manju Shree Syntex Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac B+ 72.1 Reaffirmed Manju Shree Syntex Pvt. Ltd unallocated Fac B+ 16.6 Reaffirmed Mridul International Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+/ 342.8 Reaffirmed A4+ Nephthys SBL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 A(SO) Revised from BBB+ (SO) Nephthys SBL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 BB+ Revised from (SO) BB- (SO) Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd CC limits B+ 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.75 crore) Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore) Prabhu Agarwalla Construction TL BB 30 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- (revised from Rs. 3.80 crore) Prabhu Agarwalla Construction CC Fac BB 200 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Prabhu Agarwalla Construction Untied limit BB / 13.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 BBB- / A3 (revised from Rs. 0.52 crore) Ram Dev International Ltd CC limits BBB- 1618.7 Suspended Ram Dev International Ltd Standby line of BBB- 155 Suspended credit limits Ram Dev International Ltd TL BBB- 153.9 Suspended Ram Dev International Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 6.1 Suspended Ram Saroop Rajendra Parshad Fund based B 70 Suspended Ram Saroop Rajendra Parshad Unallocated limits B 5 Suspended Rashtriya Seva Samithi TL facility BB+ 30 Assigned Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC facities BB+ 345 Assigned Rgtl Industries Ltd Bk lines BBB 1631.1 Reaffirmed Shankar Rice Mill FB Fac B+ 95 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd Bk limit BB+ / 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Singhvi Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac CC facility B+ 42.5 Suspended Singhvi Fashions Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 196.3 Suspended Squad Forging India Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 580 Assigned Suave Corporation India Pvt Ltd unallocated FB Fac B 100 Assigned Techsutre Industries Ltd TL BB- 138.2 Suspended Techsutre Industries Ltd LT FBL BB- 60 Suspended Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A- / 440 # A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)