Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Active Char Products Pvt Ltd fund based A4 90 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 12.10 crore) Active Char Products Pvt Ltd Non fund based ST A4 20 Reaffirmed limits Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt non-fund based Bk Fac A3+ 400 Revised from Ltd A2+ Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL A3+ 490 Revised from A2+ Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd non-FBL A3+ 30 Revised from A2+ Deepak Nitrite Ltd CP programme A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 5000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 350 crore) Indo German Carbons Ltd Fund based and non A4 8 Reaffirmed Fund based working capital Fac Industrial Solvents & non-FB Fac A2+ 620 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd Industrial Solvents & FB limits A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 18 Reaffirmed facility Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST fund based A4 12.5 Reaffirmed facility (sub-limit of CC) Panache Exports Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A4 180 Assigned Panache Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned Prince Yarnn India Ltd non-FB Fac A4 30 Upgraded from A4 Rahee Track Technologies Pvt ST, non-fund based Bk A3 370 Suspended Ltd facilties Rahee Track Technologies Pvt ST fund based and non A3 381.3 Suspended Ltd fund based sub-limits Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Svm Cera Ltd LOC facility D 28 Revised from A4 Svm Cera Ltd BG D 5 Revised from A4 Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd non FB Fac D 76.7 Revised from A4 Windals Precision Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 87.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Active Char Products Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 15 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.40 Cr) Ajab Singh & Co Fund based/non-FBL B+ 105 Upgraded from B Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt FB Bk Fac BBB 680 Revised from Ltd A- Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt TL BBB 1400 Revised from Ltd A- Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt Non-fund based Bk Fac BBB 50 Revised from Ltd A- Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Seasonal CC facility B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working capital TL B- 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working capital loan B- 8.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company BG B- 1.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold Storage Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL BBB 200 Revised from BBB+ Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd TL BBB 630 Revised from BBB+ Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Issuer ratings IrB Withdrawn Palike Coimbatore City Municipal Issuer ratings IrBBB+ Withdrawn Corporation Corporation Of Chennai Issuer ratings IrBBB+ Withdrawn Corporation Of Cochin Issuer ratings IrBBB- Withdrawn Corporation Of Issuer ratings IrBBB- Withdrawn Thiruvananthapuram Deepak Nitrite Ltd FBL and non-FBL A+ / 7400 Reaffirmed A1+ Greenstar Fertilizers Ltd Fund based working BBB- 4000 Reassigned capital Fac (enhanced from Rs. 100.0 crore) Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 35 Reaffirmed Indian Receivable Trust 7 PTC Series A AAA Withdrawn (SO) Indian Receivable Trust 8 PTC Series A AAA Withdrawn (SO) Indo German Carbons Ltd FB Fac BB- / 100 Reaffirmed A4 Industrial Solvents & TL Fac ICRA]A- 520 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd Innovation Trust Vi Feb-13 PTC Series AA+ Reaffirmed (SO) Innovation Trust X Mar 13 PTC Series AAA Upgeaded (SO) from AA+(SO) Innovation Trust Xiii Sep 13 PTC Series AAA Upgeaded (SO) from AA+(SO) Innovation Trust Xvii Dec 13 PTC Series AA Reaffirmed (SO) Innovation Trust Xviii Dec 13 PTC Series AA+ Reaffirmed (SO) Jammu Municipal Corporation Issuer ratings IrBB- Withdrawn Kns Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 700 Assigned Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL D 40.1 Revised from C+ Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd working capital D 8 Revised from C+ Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd seasonal CC Fac D 7.5 Revised from C+ Madurai Municipal Corporation Issuer ratings IrBBB+ Withdrawn Mp Agro Brk Energy Foods Ltd FB Bk Fac BB 90 Reaffirmed Municipal Corporation, Issuer ratings IrBB+ Withdrawn Amritsar Municipal Corporation, Issuer ratings IrA+ Withdrawn Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Issuer ratings IrBBB- Withdrawn Faridabad Municipal Corporation, Issuer ratings IrBBB- Withdrawn Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, Shimla Issuer ratings IrBB Withdrawn Mysore City Corporation Issuer ratings IrBBB+ Withdrawn Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 64.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.36 crore) P.C.Chandra & Sons (India) Pvt proposed CC limits A / Assigned Ltd A1 Panache Exports Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 70 Assigned Prince Yarnn India Ltd TL Fac B+ 128.1 Upgraded from B Prince Yarnn India Ltd CC Fac B+ 70 Upgraded from B Prince Yarnn India Ltd non-FB Fac B+ 20 Upgraded from B Puducherry Municipality Issuer ratings IrBB Withdrawn Raghu Rama Rice Industry FBL B 156.8 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 13.96 crore) Raghu Rama Rice Industry unallocated limits B 3.2 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 2.04 crore) Rahee Track Technologies Pvt CC facility BBB- 130 Suspended Ltd Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd fund based and non-FBL BBB / 650 Reaffirmed A3+ Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd CC facility B- 20 Reaffirmed Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd TL facility B- 25 Reaffirmed Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B- 5 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rolling Mill TL B+ 60.6 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs.0.50 crore earlier) Shri Ram Rolling Mill CC Fac B+ 100 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore earlier) Shri Ram Rolling Mill untied limit B+ 4.4 Assigned Srinagar Municipal Corporation Issuer ratings IrBB- Withdrawn Svm Cera Ltd CC facility D 55 Revised from B Team Computers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB / 1000 Assigned A3+ Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd TL D 1017.1 Revised from BB Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd FB Fac D 2003 Revised from BB Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Proposed FB Fac D 295 Revised from BB Tripura Ispat Fund based Bk limits BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Tripura Ispat TL facility BBB- 51.4 Reaffirmed Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL BBB 148.4 Reaffirmed Windals Precision Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 275 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)