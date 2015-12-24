Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Active Char Products Pvt Ltd fund based A4 90 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs 12.10 crore)
Active Char Products Pvt Ltd Non fund based ST A4 20 Reaffirmed
limits
Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt non-fund based Bk Fac A3+ 400 Revised from
Ltd A2+
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL A3+ 490 Revised from
A2+
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd non-FBL A3+ 30 Revised from
A2+
Deepak Nitrite Ltd CP programme A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 5000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 350 crore)
Indo German Carbons Ltd Fund based and non A4 8 Reaffirmed
Fund based working
capital Fac
Industrial Solvents & non-FB Fac A2+ 620 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Industrial Solvents & FB limits A2+ 750 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 18 Reaffirmed
facility
Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST fund based A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
facility (sub-limit
of CC)
Panache Exports Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A4 180 Assigned
Panache Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned
Prince Yarnn India Ltd non-FB Fac A4 30 Upgraded
from A4
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt ST, non-fund based Bk A3 370 Suspended
Ltd facilties
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt ST fund based and non A3 381.3 Suspended
Ltd fund based sub-limits
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed
Svm Cera Ltd LOC facility D 28 Revised from
A4
Svm Cera Ltd BG D 5 Revised from
A4
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd non FB Fac D 76.7 Revised from
A4
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 87.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Active Char Products Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 15 Reaffirmed
(revised from 0.40 Cr)
Ajab Singh & Co Fund based/non-FBL B+ 105 Upgraded
from B
Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt FB Bk Fac BBB 680 Revised from
Ltd A-
Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt TL BBB 1400 Revised from
Ltd A-
Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt Non-fund based Bk Fac BBB 50 Revised from
Ltd A-
Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Seasonal CC facility B- 32.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold
Storage
Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working capital TL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold
Storage
Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working capital loan B- 8.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold
Storage
Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company BG B- 1.7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold
Storage
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL BBB 200 Revised from
BBB+
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd TL BBB 630 Revised from
BBB+
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Issuer ratings IrB Withdrawn
Palike
Coimbatore City Municipal Issuer ratings IrBBB+ Withdrawn
Corporation
Corporation Of Chennai Issuer ratings IrBBB+ Withdrawn
Corporation Of Cochin Issuer ratings IrBBB- Withdrawn
Corporation Of Issuer ratings IrBBB- Withdrawn
Thiruvananthapuram
Deepak Nitrite Ltd FBL and non-FBL A+ / 7400 Reaffirmed
A1+
Greenstar Fertilizers Ltd Fund based working BBB- 4000 Reassigned
capital Fac
(enhanced from Rs. 100.0 crore)
Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 115 Reaffirmed
Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Indian Receivable Trust 7 PTC Series A AAA Withdrawn
(SO)
Indian Receivable Trust 8 PTC Series A AAA Withdrawn
(SO)
Indo German Carbons Ltd FB Fac BB- / 100 Reaffirmed
A4
Industrial Solvents & TL Fac ICRA]A- 520 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Innovation Trust Vi Feb-13 PTC Series AA+ Reaffirmed
(SO)
Innovation Trust X Mar 13 PTC Series AAA Upgeaded
(SO) from
AA+(SO)
Innovation Trust Xiii Sep 13 PTC Series AAA Upgeaded
(SO) from
AA+(SO)
Innovation Trust Xvii Dec 13 PTC Series AA Reaffirmed
(SO)
Innovation Trust Xviii Dec 13 PTC Series AA+ Reaffirmed
(SO)
Jammu Municipal Corporation Issuer ratings IrBB- Withdrawn
Kns Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 700 Assigned
Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL D 40.1 Revised from
C+
Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd working capital D 8 Revised from
C+
Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd seasonal CC Fac D 7.5 Revised from
C+
Madurai Municipal Corporation Issuer ratings IrBBB+ Withdrawn
Mp Agro Brk Energy Foods Ltd FB Bk Fac BB 90 Reaffirmed
Municipal Corporation, Issuer ratings IrBB+ Withdrawn
Amritsar
Municipal Corporation, Issuer ratings IrA+ Withdrawn
Chandigarh
Municipal Corporation, Issuer ratings IrBBB- Withdrawn
Faridabad
Municipal Corporation, Issuer ratings IrBBB- Withdrawn
Ludhiana
Municipal Corporation, Shimla Issuer ratings IrBB Withdrawn
Mysore City Corporation Issuer ratings IrBBB+ Withdrawn
Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 64.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.36 crore)
P.C.Chandra & Sons (India) Pvt proposed CC limits A / Assigned
Ltd A1
Panache Exports Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 70 Assigned
Prince Yarnn India Ltd TL Fac B+ 128.1 Upgraded
from B
Prince Yarnn India Ltd CC Fac B+ 70 Upgraded
from B
Prince Yarnn India Ltd non-FB Fac B+ 20 Upgraded
from B
Puducherry Municipality Issuer ratings IrBB Withdrawn
Raghu Rama Rice Industry FBL B 156.8 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 13.96 crore)
Raghu Rama Rice Industry unallocated limits B 3.2 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 2.04 crore)
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt CC facility BBB- 130 Suspended
Ltd
Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd fund based and non-FBL BBB / 650 Reaffirmed
A3+
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd CC facility B- 20 Reaffirmed
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd TL facility B- 25 Reaffirmed
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B- 5 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Rolling Mill TL B+ 60.6 Revised from
BB-
(enhanced from Rs.0.50 crore earlier)
Shri Ram Rolling Mill CC Fac B+ 100 Revised from
BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore earlier)
Shri Ram Rolling Mill untied limit B+ 4.4 Assigned
Srinagar Municipal Corporation Issuer ratings IrBB- Withdrawn
Svm Cera Ltd CC facility D 55 Revised from
B
Team Computers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB / 1000 Assigned
A3+
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd TL D 1017.1 Revised from
BB
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd FB Fac D 2003 Revised from
BB
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Proposed FB Fac D 295 Revised from
BB
Tripura Ispat Fund based Bk limits BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Tripura Ispat TL facility BBB- 51.4 Reaffirmed
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL BBB 148.4 Reaffirmed
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 275 Reaffirmed
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
