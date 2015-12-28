Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk Limit A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 75 crore
Hero Fincorp Ltd ST debt/CP Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Hira Power & Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 1185 Downgraded
Jayaraj Fortune Packaging Pvt LOC A4 50 Assigned
Ltd
Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd ST FB Bk Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed
Marketing Rex ST, FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Marketing Rex ST, NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-FBL A1+ 1700 Assigned
Ltd
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP programme A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
enhanced from Rs. 1200.00 crore
Payal International Ltd Short FB Bk Fac A4 180 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 17.00 Crore
R.R. Industries Non-Fund Based A4 0.3 Reaffirmed
Facility
R.R. Industries LOC (sub-limit of TL) A4 Reaffirmed
Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based LC A4 5 Assigned
Sbi Cards And Payment Services CP A1+ 0 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Scott-Edil Advance Research NFBL A3+ 42 Assigned
Laboratories & Education Ltd
Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd NFBL A3+ 250 Assigned
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved ST, Non-FB limits A1 30 Suspended
Bhawan Pvt Ltd
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 5.5 crore
Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - FBL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL A3+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed A3+ 0 Reaffirmed
Venky'S (India) Ltd FB A2 2150 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 394.50 crore
Venky'S (India) Ltd Non Fund Based A2 125 Reaffirmed
Zuberi Engineering Company ST Non fund based Bk A4 650 Revised from
Fac BB
enhanced from Rs 60 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Embroidery Machine Bk Loans Programme B+ /A4 100 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Annex Glass Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 385 Suspended
Brg Iron And Steel Company Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 2041.5 Withdrawn
Ltd /A3
Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ekta Trust TL BB- 50.8 Assigned
Ekta Trust Unallocated BB- 29.2 Assigned
/A4
Govardhan Ispat (India) Pvt. FBL - TL B+ 117.9 Assigned
Ltd.
Govardhan Ispat (India) Pvt. FBL - CC B+ 84.6 Assigned
Ltd.
Hero Fincorp Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 23500 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 925 crore
Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Hira Power & Steels Ltd FB Fac BB+ 1290 Downgraded
Incom Wires And Cables Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 180 Suspended
Jayaraj Fortune Packaging Pvt CC BB- 50 Assigned
Ltd
Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Filaments Pvt Ltd Bk Loans Programme B+ /A4 361.4 Withdrawn
Mahabir Industries Bk Fac B+ 90 Suspended
Marketing Rex LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Reaffirmed
Mateshwari Food Stuff Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 75 Assigned
Facility - TL
Mateshwari Food Stuff Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 105 Assigned
Facility - CC
Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL - Post shipment B+ 350 Reaffirmed
credit (PSC)
Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing B+ Reaffirmed
credit(PC) sublimit
of PSC
Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing B+ Reaffirmed
credit(PC)- Diamond
Dollar Account (DDA) sublimit of PSC
Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL -Direct Export B+ Reaffirmed
sublimit of PSC
Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL -Group Export B+ Reaffirmed
sublimit of PSC
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals TL AA+ 1200 Upgraded
Ltd from
AA-;
positive implications
reduced from Rs. 320.00 crore
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals FBL AA+ 7500 Upgraded
Ltd from
AA-;
positive implications
enhanced from Rs. 550.00 crore
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD Programme AA+ 25000 positive
Ltd implications
Orange Dnd Wind Power Pvt. Ltd. TL BBB- 1260 Assigned
Orange Dnd Wind Power Pvt. Ltd. Working Capital BBB- 60 Assigned
Oswal Pumps Ltd Bk Fac BB 430 Suspended
Psk Infrastructures And Issuer rating IrBB+ Notice for
Projects Pvt Ltd withdrawal
R.R. Industries CC B 50 Reaffirmed
R.R. Industries TL B 24.3 Reaffirmed
R.R. Industries Unallocated Limit B 15.4 Reaffirmed
Rahul Ferromet & Engg Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based -CC D 60 Revised from
Facility B+
Rahul Ferromet & Engg Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based- TL D 48.3 Revised from
B+
reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore
Rahul Ferromet & Engg Pvt. Ltd. ST NFBL D 85 Revised from
A4
increased from Rs. 8.35 crore
Rainbow Children'S Medicare Proposed Bk limits A /A2+ 500 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rayudu Laboratories Ltd Unallocated limits B /A4 150 Assigned
Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT fund based - TL B 86.6 Assigned
Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC B 30 Assigned
Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT interchangeable B Assigned
Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT non-fund based BG B 17.5 Assigned
Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ A4 10.9 Assigned
Rika Global Impex Ltd Bk Loans Programme BB+ 1010 Withdrawn
/A4+
Sayaji Hotels Ltd TL BBB- 583.4 Reaffirmed
Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT FBL BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed
Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT NFBL BBB- 22.3 Reaffirmed
Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BBB- 265.6 Reaffirmed
Sbi Cards And Payment Services Subordinated AAA 3750 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Bond/Lower Tier 2
Bond Programme
Sbi Cards And Payment Services LT - Bonds / NCD / AAA 1000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd LTD
Sbi Cards And Payment Services Bk Lines AAA 70000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Scott-Edil Advance Research TL BBB 218 Assigned
Laboratories & Education Ltd
Scott-Edil Advance Research CC BBB 140 Assigned
Laboratories & Education Ltd
Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL BBB 18.1 Assigned
Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC BBB 500 Assigned
Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd TL D 2304.5 Revised from
BB
Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd FBL D 2540 Revised from
BB
Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed FBL D 278.5 Revised from
BB
Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd NFBL D 408.7 Revised from
A4
Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed NFBL D 91.3 Revised from
A4
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved LT, FB limits A- 360 Suspended
Bhawan Pvt Ltd
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 10 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 0.85 CR
Siksha-O-Anusandhan TL B+ 800 Reaffirmed
Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 45 Upgraded
from B
Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B+ 15 Upgraded
from B
revised from Rs. 2.0 crore
Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FBL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 0 Reaffirmed
Suryoday Microfinance - PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from
Sulphur Trust March 2015 (SO) A- (SO)
Terra Energy Ltd TL D 286.5 revised from
BB
Terra Energy Ltd FBL D 70 revised from
BB
Terra Energy Ltd Proposed FBL D 33.5 revised from
BB
Terra Energy Ltd NFBL D 110 revised from
A4
Venky'S (India) Ltd TL BBB+ 3183 Reaffirmed
Venky'S (India) Ltd CC BBB+ 2150 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 35.50 crore
Zuberi Engineering Company LT FB Bk Fac BB- 80 Revised from
BB
enhanced from Rs 3.00 crore
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
