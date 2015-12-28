Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk Limit A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 75 crore Hero Fincorp Ltd ST debt/CP Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hira Power & Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 1185 Downgraded Jayaraj Fortune Packaging Pvt LOC A4 50 Assigned Ltd Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd ST FB Bk Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed Marketing Rex ST, FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Marketing Rex ST, NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-FBL A1+ 1700 Assigned Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP programme A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from Rs. 1200.00 crore Payal International Ltd Short FB Bk Fac A4 180 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 17.00 Crore R.R. Industries Non-Fund Based A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Facility R.R. Industries LOC (sub-limit of TL) A4 Reaffirmed Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based LC A4 5 Assigned Sbi Cards And Payment Services CP A1+ 0 Assigned Pvt Ltd Scott-Edil Advance Research NFBL A3+ 42 Assigned Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd NFBL A3+ 250 Assigned Shree Baidyanath Ayurved ST, Non-FB limits A1 30 Suspended Bhawan Pvt Ltd Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 5.5 crore Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - FBL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL A3+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed A3+ 0 Reaffirmed Venky'S (India) Ltd FB A2 2150 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 394.50 crore Venky'S (India) Ltd Non Fund Based A2 125 Reaffirmed Zuberi Engineering Company ST Non fund based Bk A4 650 Revised from Fac BB enhanced from Rs 60 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Embroidery Machine Bk Loans Programme B+ /A4 100 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Annex Glass Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 385 Suspended Brg Iron And Steel Company Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 2041.5 Withdrawn Ltd /A3 Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ekta Trust TL BB- 50.8 Assigned Ekta Trust Unallocated BB- 29.2 Assigned /A4 Govardhan Ispat (India) Pvt. FBL - TL B+ 117.9 Assigned Ltd. Govardhan Ispat (India) Pvt. FBL - CC B+ 84.6 Assigned Ltd. Hero Fincorp Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 23500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 925 crore Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Programme Hira Power & Steels Ltd FB Fac BB+ 1290 Downgraded Incom Wires And Cables Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 180 Suspended Jayaraj Fortune Packaging Pvt CC BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 75 Reaffirmed Lakhani Filaments Pvt Ltd Bk Loans Programme B+ /A4 361.4 Withdrawn Mahabir Industries Bk Fac B+ 90 Suspended Marketing Rex LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Mateshwari Food Stuff Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 75 Assigned Facility - TL Mateshwari Food Stuff Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 105 Assigned Facility - CC Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL - Post shipment B+ 350 Reaffirmed credit (PSC) Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing B+ Reaffirmed credit(PC) sublimit of PSC Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing B+ Reaffirmed credit(PC)- Diamond Dollar Account (DDA) sublimit of PSC Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL -Direct Export B+ Reaffirmed sublimit of PSC Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL -Group Export B+ Reaffirmed sublimit of PSC Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals TL AA+ 1200 Upgraded Ltd from AA-; positive implications reduced from Rs. 320.00 crore Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals FBL AA+ 7500 Upgraded Ltd from AA-; positive implications enhanced from Rs. 550.00 crore Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD Programme AA+ 25000 positive Ltd implications Orange Dnd Wind Power Pvt. Ltd. TL BBB- 1260 Assigned Orange Dnd Wind Power Pvt. Ltd. Working Capital BBB- 60 Assigned Oswal Pumps Ltd Bk Fac BB 430 Suspended Psk Infrastructures And Issuer rating IrBB+ Notice for Projects Pvt Ltd withdrawal R.R. Industries CC B 50 Reaffirmed R.R. Industries TL B 24.3 Reaffirmed R.R. Industries Unallocated Limit B 15.4 Reaffirmed Rahul Ferromet & Engg Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based -CC D 60 Revised from Facility B+ Rahul Ferromet & Engg Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based- TL D 48.3 Revised from B+ reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore Rahul Ferromet & Engg Pvt. Ltd. ST NFBL D 85 Revised from A4 increased from Rs. 8.35 crore Rainbow Children'S Medicare Proposed Bk limits A /A2+ 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rayudu Laboratories Ltd Unallocated limits B /A4 150 Assigned Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT fund based - TL B 86.6 Assigned Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC B 30 Assigned Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT interchangeable B Assigned Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT non-fund based BG B 17.5 Assigned Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ A4 10.9 Assigned Rika Global Impex Ltd Bk Loans Programme BB+ 1010 Withdrawn /A4+ Sayaji Hotels Ltd TL BBB- 583.4 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT FBL BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT NFBL BBB- 22.3 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BBB- 265.6 Reaffirmed Sbi Cards And Payment Services Subordinated AAA 3750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bond/Lower Tier 2 Bond Programme Sbi Cards And Payment Services LT - Bonds / NCD / AAA 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd LTD Sbi Cards And Payment Services Bk Lines AAA 70000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Scott-Edil Advance Research TL BBB 218 Assigned Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott-Edil Advance Research CC BBB 140 Assigned Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL BBB 18.1 Assigned Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC BBB 500 Assigned Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd TL D 2304.5 Revised from BB Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd FBL D 2540 Revised from BB Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed FBL D 278.5 Revised from BB Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd NFBL D 408.7 Revised from A4 Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed NFBL D 91.3 Revised from A4 Shree Baidyanath Ayurved LT, FB limits A- 360 Suspended Bhawan Pvt Ltd Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 10 Reaffirmed enhanced from 0.85 CR Siksha-O-Anusandhan TL B+ 800 Reaffirmed Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 45 Upgraded from B Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B+ 15 Upgraded from B revised from Rs. 2.0 crore Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FBL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 0 Reaffirmed Suryoday Microfinance - PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from Sulphur Trust March 2015 (SO) A- (SO) Terra Energy Ltd TL D 286.5 revised from BB Terra Energy Ltd FBL D 70 revised from BB Terra Energy Ltd Proposed FBL D 33.5 revised from BB Terra Energy Ltd NFBL D 110 revised from A4 Venky'S (India) Ltd TL BBB+ 3183 Reaffirmed Venky'S (India) Ltd CC BBB+ 2150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 35.50 crore Zuberi Engineering Company LT FB Bk Fac BB- 80 Revised from BB enhanced from Rs 3.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)