Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills P Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 200 Reaffirmed Agrawal Structure Mills (P) Ltd Non-Fund based A4 30 Suspended facility Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd Non-Fund based Bk A4 448.6 Suspended limits Hcl Infosystems Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1 3000 Reaffirmed Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund based Bk A4 10 Suspended Fac (including sublimit of Rs. 1.00 crore) M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd LOC/Buyer's credit A4 700 Reaffirmed (ST scale) Momentive Performance ST non-FB Fac A2 100 Reaffirmed Materials (India) Pvt Ltd Prabhu Spinning Mills P Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 250 Reaffirmed Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt FBL - Standby Line of A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit (SLC) Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Non FBL - LOC* A3 55 Reaffirmed Ltd * Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 5.00 crore towards Buyer's Credit; Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Non FBL - BG # A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd # One way inter-changeability of Rs. 0.25 crore from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee limit Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Non FBL - Credit A3 5.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Exposure Limit Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd Export packaging D 15 Downgraded limits (sublimit of from A4 CC facility) Sivaraj Spinning Mills P Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 100 Reaffirmed Sri Matha Spinning Mills P Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 200 Reaffirmed Sri Shanmugavel Mills P Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 400 Reaffirmed Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning ST Non-FBL A1 500 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sudhan Spinning Mills P Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 500 Reaffirmed (increased from 40.00 Cr) Vedha Spinning Mills P Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 150 Reaffirmed Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd ST NFBL D 50 Downgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills P Ltd LT TL A+ Upgraded from A (reduced from 8.38 Cr) Adisankara Spinning Mills P Ltd LT FB limits A+ 450 Upgraded from A Adisankara Spinning Mills P Ltd LT / ST Fund based A+ / 250 Upgraded unallocated limits A1 from A / Reaffirmed (increased to 16.62 Cr) Agrawal Structure Mills (P) Ltd Fund based facility BB 170 Suspended Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd Fund based working B- 444.9 Suspended capital Bk limits Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd TL B- 2396.5 Suspended Future Education And Research TL BBB 400 Suspended Trust Gurukrupa Cotton & Oil CC Limits B 95 Reaffirmed Industries Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Cumulative, A 150 Assigned Non-Convertible, Compulsorily Redeemable PS (PS) K. K. Homes LT loans D 107.4 Suspended Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd TL BB- 45 Suspended Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 117.5 Suspended Landis+Gyr Ltd NFBL (BG) - 150 Withdrawn Landis+Gyr Ltd Fund based /NFBL# AAA 700 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1+ (SO) # The combined limit of Rs. 70.00 crore includes sub limit of up to Rs. 10.00 crore for interchangeable facilities for import lines/ buyers credit; sub limit of Rs. 53.00 crore for bank guarantee; sub limit of Rs. 5.00 crore for letter of credit; sub limit of Rs 5.00 crore for overdraft; sub limit of Rs 50.00 crore for working capital loan; sub limit of Rs. 15.00 crore for interchangeable facilities for export facility for purchase/ negotiation of documents against payment/ negotiation of documents against acceptance/ pre-shipment loan against export; and sub limit of Rs. 20.00 for receivable finance. As such, the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 70.00 crore at any time. The limit is to be rated on both long term and short term scales and will attract tenure as per usage Landis+Gyr Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 180 Downgraded from BBB Landis+Gyr Ltd NFBL(LC/BG)* BBB- 340 Downgraded / A3 from BBB / A3+ * The non fund based limit is completely interchangeable between BG and LC and the total utilization should not exceed Rs 34.00 crore at any time. The limit is to be rated on both the scales and will attract tenure as per usage M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd CC (LT scale) BB- 125 Reaffirmed Momentive Performance LT FB Fac BBB 470 Reaffirmed Materials (India) Pvt Ltd Momentive Performance TL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed Materials (India) Pvt Ltd Momentive Performance LT proposed Fac BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed Materials (India) Pvt Ltd Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd FBL - Rupee TL BBB+ 16500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1843 crore) Nitesh Estates Ltd Proposed limits - - Withdrawn Nitesh Estates Ltd FBL BB- 325 Downgraded from BB+ (reduced from 222 Cr) Pokaran Solaire Energy Pvt Ltd LT - TL A- 300 Revised from BBB+ Prabhu Spinning Mills P Ltd LT TL A+ Upgraded from A (reduced from Rs 11.84 Cr) Prabhu Spinning Mills P Ltd LT FB Limits A+ 900 Upgraded from A Prabhu Spinning Mills P Ltd LT / ST Fund based A+ / 300 Upgraded unallocated limits A1 from A / Reaffirmed (increased from 18.16 Cr) Pushpa Gold Pvt Ltd Line of credit BB- / 90 Notice for A4 withdrawal Quick Builders CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.75 Cr) Quick Builders BG BB- 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12 Cr) Sansar Vehicle Trust March Second Loss facility A- Withdrawn 2013 V (SO) Sansar Vehicle Trust March PTC Series A1 AAA Withdrawn 2013 V (SO) Sansar Vehicle Trust March PTC Series A2 AAA Withdrawn 2013 V (SO) Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt FBL - TL BBB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs. 0.63 crore Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Unallocated limit BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd Working capital D 122 Downgraded limits and TL limits from B Sivaraj Spinning Mills P Ltd LT TL A+ 140 Upgraded from A Sivaraj Spinning Mills P Ltd LT Fund -based Limits A+ 400 Upgraded from A (increased from 30 Cr) Sivaraj Spinning Mills P Ltd LT / ST FB A+ / 110 Upgraded unallocated limits A1 from A / Reaffirmed (reduced from 35 Cr) Solairedirect Projects India LT - TL BBB 1125 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Sri Matha Spinning Mills P Ltd LT FB Limits A+ 400 Upgraded from A Sri Matha Spinning Mills P Ltd LT / ST FB A+ / 200 Upgraded unallocated limits A1 from A / Reaffirmed Sri Shanmugavel Mills P Ltd LT TL A+ Upgraded from A (reduced from 13.50 Cr) Sri Shanmugavel Mills P Ltd LT FB Limits A+ 1000 Upgraded from A (increased from 80 Cr) Sri Shanmugavel Mills P Ltd LT / ST Fund based A+ / 1050 Upgraded unallocated limits A1 from A / Reaffirmed (reduced from 111.50 Cr) Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT TL A+ Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from A (reduced from 14.25 Cr) Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT Fund -based Limits A+ 1500 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from A Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT / ST FB A+ / 500 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd unallocated limits A from A / Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.75 Cr) Sudhan Spinning Mills P Ltd LT TL A+ 1320 Upgraded from A (increased from 120 Cr) Sudhan Spinning Mills P Ltd LT Fund -based Limits A+ 1100 Upgraded from A (reduced from 125 Cr) Sudhan Spinning Mills P Ltd LT /ST FB unallocated A+ / 680 Upgraded limits A from A / Reaffirmed (reduced from 75 Cr) Sukhmani Cotton Industries LT Fund based - CC BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sukhmani Cotton Industries LT Fund based - TL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Vedha Spinning Mills P Ltd LT TL A+ Upgraded from A (reduced from 1.35 Cr) Vedha Spinning Mills P Ltd LT Fund -based Limits A+ 350 Upgraded from A Vedha Spinning Mills P Ltd LT / ST FB A+ / 60 Upgraded unallocated limits A from A / Reaffirmed (increased from 4.65 Cr) Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 165.2 Downgraded from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.