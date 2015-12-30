Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A1 1300 Assigned Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1 1500 Assigned Baldovino ST FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Canara Bank CDs Programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST NCD A1+ 1000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd ST NCD A1+ 1000 Assigned Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd ST - Non FBL* A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 135.00 crore. Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC/BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd ST, non-FBL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Nand Kishore & Sons LOC A4 230 Reaffirmed New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A3 40 Withdrawn New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A3 40 Withdrawn Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Bk Fac A4 300 Suspended Ltd Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - - 220 Reaffirmed LOC/Buyer's Credit Sree Vinayaka Rice Mill Unallocated limits A4 34 Reaffirmed Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A4 10 Assigned Wind Stream Energy off-grid solar 'SP 2C Assigned Technologies India Pvt. Ltd projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Education Mandal LT fund based TL Fac C 120 Suspended Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd TL A 1320 Assigned Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd FBL A / 4200 Assigned A1 Bahra Educational And Fund based Bk Fac: D 15 reaffirmed; Charitable Society CC/optionally suspension convertible debenture revoked Bahra Educational And Fund based Bk Fac: TL D 377.3 reaffirmed; Charitable Society suspension revoked Bahra Educational And Proposed Bk Fac D 57.7 reaffirmed; Charitable Society suspension revoked Bajrang Steel Sales Corporation fund based Bk limits BB- 169 Suspended Canara Bank Additional Tier-I AA 1500 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme - (hyb) Basel III Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 925 Withdrawn Programme Canara Bank Tier-II Bonds AAA 2400 Assigned Programme - Basel III (hyb) Canara Bank Tier-II Bonds AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Programme - Basel III (hyb) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD BB+ 180 Assigned Ltd Core Carbons Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 150 Reaffirmed Core Carbons Pvt Ltd Fund based A- / Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac A1 Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac B+ 142.5 Assigned Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 13 Assigned Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated B+ / 44.5 Assigned Fac A4 Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Sub debt AA 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk lines AA 17000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD AA 12000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Sub debt AA 500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Bk lines AA 10000 Assigned Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 183 Assigned A (SO) Electronica Finance Ltd Originator's Residual Provisional 20.3 Assigned Share A (SO) Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 183 Assigned A(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 