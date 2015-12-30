Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A1 1300 Assigned
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1 1500 Assigned
Baldovino ST FB Fac A4 100 Suspended
Canara Bank CDs Programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST NCD A1+ 1000 Assigned
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd ST NCD A1+ 1000 Assigned
Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd ST - Non FBL* A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed
*The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such
the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 135.00 crore.
Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC/BG A4 20 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd ST, non-FBL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Nand Kishore & Sons LOC A4 230 Reaffirmed
New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A3 40 Withdrawn
New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A3 40 Withdrawn
Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Bk Fac A4 300 Suspended
Ltd
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - - 220 Reaffirmed
LOC/Buyer's Credit
Sree Vinayaka Rice Mill Unallocated limits A4 34 Reaffirmed
Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A4 10 Assigned
Wind Stream Energy off-grid solar 'SP 2C Assigned
Technologies India Pvt. Ltd projects
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Education Mandal LT fund based TL Fac C 120 Suspended
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd TL A 1320 Assigned
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd FBL A / 4200 Assigned
A1
Bahra Educational And Fund based Bk Fac: D 15 reaffirmed;
Charitable Society CC/optionally suspension
convertible debenture revoked
Bahra Educational And Fund based Bk Fac: TL D 377.3 reaffirmed;
Charitable Society suspension
revoked
Bahra Educational And Proposed Bk Fac D 57.7 reaffirmed;
Charitable Society suspension
revoked
Bajrang Steel Sales Corporation fund based Bk limits BB- 169 Suspended
Canara Bank Additional Tier-I AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Bonds Programme - (hyb)
Basel III
Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 925 Withdrawn
Programme
Canara Bank Tier-II Bonds AAA 2400 Assigned
Programme - Basel III (hyb)
Canara Bank Tier-II Bonds AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Programme - Basel III (hyb)
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD BB+ 180 Assigned
Ltd
Core Carbons Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 150 Reaffirmed
Core Carbons Pvt Ltd Fund based A- / Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac A1
Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac B+ 142.5 Assigned
Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 13 Assigned
Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated B+ / 44.5 Assigned
Fac A4
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Sub debt AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk lines AA 17000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD AA 12000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Sub debt AA 500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Bk lines AA 10000 Assigned
Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 183 Assigned
A (SO)
Electronica Finance Ltd Originator's Residual Provisional 20.3 Assigned
Share A (SO)
Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 183 Assigned
A(SO)
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)