Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumilite Architecturals Pvt. ST Non Fund Based A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd. BG(BG) Alumilite Architecturals Pvt. ST Non Fund Based LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd. (LC) Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST: FBL A1+ 290 Reaffirmed Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 15 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement East Ltd CP A1+ 500 Outstanding Desai Brothers Ltd BG A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd CP A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST NCD A1+ 1000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST ELD PP - MLD 4000 Reaffirmed A1+ KG Fabriks Ltd ST non FB Fac D 111.2 Downgraded from A4+ Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd ST - Import LOC Cum A4 Reaffirmed Buyers credit* (Down from (Rs. 26.29 crore) *sub-limits of Term loans Mangalore Cashew Industries ST Bk Fac A4 90 Suspended Metro Ortem Ltd Packing Credit A2 2.3 Reaffirmed Metro Ortem Ltd NFBL A2 93.8 Reaffirmed Milan Associates BG A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd Inland BG A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd ST: Non-FBLed A1 170 Assigned Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store ST - Non Fund Based A4 30.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Telawne Power Equipments Pvt ST non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Ltd Wheels India Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1 1500 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd CP A1 500 Reaffirmed World Steel Tech (India) Pvt BG A4 15 Assigned Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Desai Brothers Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- 400 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 1265 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Automobiles Spares Pvt LT- CC BB- 100 Assigned Ltd Alstom T&D India FB Limits AA 6480 Upgraded from AA-; (reduced from Rs. 748 crore) Alstom T&D India LT/ST Non-FBL AA / 45010 Upgraded A1+ from AA-/ Affirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3911 crore) Alumilite Architecturals Pvt. LT Fund Based CC B 35 Revised from Ltd. Facility B+ Bill Forge Pvt Ltd LT: TL AA- 820.8 Upgraded from A+ (revised from 94.30 Cr) Bill Forge Pvt Ltd LT: FBL AA- 1000 Upgraded from A+ Chandi Steel Industries Ltd FBL (CC) B 100 Downgraded from B+ Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B 138 Downgraded from B+ Dalmia Cement East Ltd TL A+ 2400 Outstanding Dalmia Cement East Ltd Fund based/ non fund A+/ 1650 Assigned based A1+ (enhanced from Rs.160.00 crores) Dinodia Educational Society TL D 100 Suspended Diya Systems (Mangalore) Pvt LT - Fund Based - BBB- 120 Upgraded Ltd Foreign Currency TL from BB+ Diya Systems (Mangalore) Pvt Long- Term - BBB- 80 Assigned Ltd Unallocated ECL Finance Ltd NCD AA 28500 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Sub debt AA 6500 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Bk lines AA / 57000 Reaffirmed A1+ ECL Finance Ltd LT ELD PP- MLD 6000 Reaffirmed AA Forum Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk lines BB- 1000 Withdrawn G R Thanga Maligai TL A+ 35.5 Upgraded from A Glove Infracon Pvt Ltd CC facility D 50 Suspended Glove Infracon Pvt Ltd unallocated limits D 2 Suspended Glove Infracon Pvt Ltd non fund based D 28 Suspended facility JM Financial Credit Solutions NCD Programme AA 5000 Assigned Ltd JM Financial Credit Solutions LT Bk Fac AA 15000 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from 1,000 Cr) Kashmira Trader LT, FBL - CC BB 90 Reaffirmed KG Fabriks Ltd TL Fac D 435.4 Downgraded from C+ KG Fabriks Ltd LT FB Fac D 291.2 Downgraded from C+ Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 331.4 Reaffirmed (Down from Rs. 34.40 crore) Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd LT - CCs B 200 Reaffirmed Laxmi Industries Bk Fac BB 56.1 Suspended Mahati Hydro Power Vidharbha TL BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mangalore Cashew Industries LT Bk Fac BB 144.8 Suspended Metro Ortem Ltd TL BBB+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Metro Ortem Ltd CC BBB+ 54 Reaffirmed Metro Ortem Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 50.4 Reaffirmed Milan Associates CC BB 70 Reaffirmed Milind Pulses CC B 50 Assigned Minakshi Rural Agri Business TL D 51 Suspended Pvt Ltd Minakshi Rural Agri Business CC Fac D 6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Minakshi Rural Agri Business unallocated Fac D 13 Suspended Pvt Ltd Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B 60 Reaffirmed Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft B 27.5 Reaffirmed (Soptionally convertible debenture) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd LT: FBL A 1030 Assigned Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd LT: Non-FBLed A 50 Assigned Prakash Estates fund based and nonFBL BB- 387.5 Suspended Raja Charity Trust TL Fac AA 338.1 Upgraded (SO) from AA-(SO) Raja Charity Trust Proposed Fac AA 661.9 Upgraded (SO) from AA-(SO) Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store LT- Fund based BB- 29.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rlj Multigrain Pvt Ltd TL B 55 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 7.93 crore Rlj Multigrain Pvt Ltd CC B 65 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 4.00 crore Rspl Ltd NCD Programme AA 4000 Assigned (Proposed) Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Bk limits BBB+ 945 Suspended / A2 Shah Technical Consultants Pvt LT, FB Limits BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Shah Technical Consultants Pvt LT, Non-FBL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Annapurna Agro Industries Bk Fac B- 55 Suspended State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 40000 Assigned Programme-Basel III (hyb) Steamline Industries Ltd fund based CC, BB / 770 Suspended packing credit and A4 non-fund based LOC and BG Fac Telawne Power Equipments Pvt LT FB Limits B+ 67 Assigned Ltd Telawne Power Equipments Pvt LT and ST- B+ / 23 Assigned Ltd Unallocated amount A4 Wheels India Ltd TL A+ 1192.9 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT - Fund based A+ 2250 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT- Unallocated A+ 500 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated A+ / 272.7 Reaffirmed A1 World Steel Tech (India) Pvt CC B- 40 Assigned Ltd World Steel Tech (India) Pvt TL B- 58 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.