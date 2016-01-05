Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alukkas Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt ST, fund based A3 210 Reaffirmed Ltd Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt ST, non fund based A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Bosch Ltd Off-grid solar SP 1A Assigned projects Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A2+ 284.7 Suspended LOC and BG Fac G Ramamoorthi Constructions ST- Non - FB Fac A4 50 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Gupta Hair Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4+ 145 Suspended Kovai Maruthi Papers & Boards ST FB Fac BB- / 25 Suspended (P) Ltd A4 Kovai Maruthi Papers & Boards ST non-FB Fac BB- / 15 Suspended (P) Ltd A4 Kss Abhishek Safety Systems LOC A3 40 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A4+ Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Assigned Skm Animal Feeds And Foods ST FB Fac A2 1600 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Skm Animal Feeds And Foods ST non FB Fac A2 305 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Trt Builders And Constructions ST non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based A4 5 REAffirmed Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 40 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adityapur City Centre Hotel LT loans B+ 463.4 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Alstom India Ltd FB Limits AA 300 Reaffirmed Alstom India Ltd LT/ST Non-FBL # AA 24820 Reaffirmed / A1+ Alstom India Ltd Unallocated Limits* AA 6777.1 Reaffirmed / A1+ Alukkas Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 1550 Upgraded from BBB+ Alukkas Gold Retail India Pvt LT - FB Fac A- 525 Upgraded Ltd from BBB+ Alukkas Jewellery Alappuzha LT - FB Fac A- 620 Upgraded from BBB+ Alukkas Jewellery Thrissur Reaffirmed A- 465 Upgraded from BBB+ Ambuja Ginning Pressing & Oil Fund Based- CC* B+ 80 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd *includes sublimit of Rs. 1.50 crore against Book Debts Ambuja Ginning Pressing & Oil Fund Based- TL B+ 13.9 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt LT, fund based - TL BBB- 242.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt LT, fund based - TL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt LT, Unallocated BBB- 112 Assigned Ltd Bala Sundri Rice Mills Fund based and B 80 Suspended proposed limits Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - TL BB+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - CC facility BB+ 132 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs. 1.20 crore under SME Gold Card facility Bhansali Diamonds LT, FB B+ 115 Reaffirmed Caravan Oil Suppliers Working Capital Limits BB 65 Assigned Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd LT loans & working A- 1211.5 Suspended capital Fac Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A AA - Withdrawn Forum Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. LT loans BB 1426.8 Suspended G Ramamoorthi Constructions LT- FB Fac BB 50 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 69 Suspended Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CCBD*# B - Suspended *Sublimit of Cash Credit #CCBD- Cash Credit against Book Debt Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 1200 Suspended Jayman Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, Bk Fac BB- 100 Assigned Kovai Maruthi Papers & Boards LT FB Fac BB- / 60 Suspended (P) Ltd A4 KSS Abhishek Safety Systems LT/ST Unallocated BBB- 60 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Mums Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 950 Assigned Padmabhushan Krantiveer Doctor LT- FB Fac B 2200 Suspended Nagnathanna Naykawdi Hutatma Kisan Ahir Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd PAL Fashions Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limit BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed PAL Fashions Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 151.4 Reaffirmed Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC B- 32.5 Assigned Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 100 Assigned Rattan Rice & Gen. Mills Fund based B 100 Suspended SKM Animal Feeds And Foods TL Fac BBB 105 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Bk Loans Programme B+ / 363 Withdrawn Ltd A4 Trt Builders And Constructions LT Fund Based C+ 65 Downgraded (India) Pvt Ltd Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd LT, CC Facility BB 115 upgraded from B+ Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 40 Suspended Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd TL B 10 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.