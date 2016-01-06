Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
J.P. Engineers NFB A3 1100 Reaffirmed
rating watch
with
developing
implications
removed
J.P. Engineers NFB A3 1100 Reaffirmed
Khimji Visram & Sons ST fund based facility A4 1100 Withdrawn
(Commission Department)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 11500 Withdrawn
Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed
Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 25 Assigned
Mastek Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Medhassu E-Solutions Pvt Ltd BG A4 45 Reaffirmed
Panacea Medical Technologies NFB A4+ 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP/STD A1+ 5000 Assigned
Prabhu Agarwalla Construction NFBL (BG) A4 400 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from A3
Regent Granito (India) Ltd. LOC A4 100 Assigned
Regent Granito (India) Ltd. BG A4 50 Assigned
Regent Granito (India) Ltd. Credit Exposure Limit A4 0.3 Assigned
Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based-EPC A3+ - Withdrawn
Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based-LC A3+ 5 Withdrawn
Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based-LC A3+ 5 Withdrawn
Smw Metal Pvt Ltd NFB A3 55 Reaffirmed
rating watch
with
developing
implications
removed
Stci Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 137.7 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 8.75 crore)
Yashveer Ceramics ST Non Fund Based- A4 20 Reaffirmed
Bk Guarantee
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 110 Upgraded
from B+
Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL D 8365.4 Downgraded
from B+
Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd FBL D 1265.4 Downgraded
from B+
Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd NFBL D 150 Downgraded
from B+
Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt TL BBB 785 Upgraded
Ltd (SO) from
BBB-(SO)
Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt NFBF BBB 486 Upgraded
Ltd (SO) from
BBB-(SO)
Bbm Estates Pvt Ltd TL facility A-(SO) 800 Assigned
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt CCL B+ 49 Assigned
Ltd
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt CC Limits- Proposed B+ 6 Assigned
Ltd
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt TL- Proposed B+ 25 Assigned
Ltd
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt LT/STUnallocated B+/ 15 Assigned
Ltd A4
Dabur India Ltd NCD AAA 150 Reaffirmed
Divya Construction Company CC B- 60 Reaffirmed
Divya Construction Company BG B-/ 140 Reaffirmed
A4
Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B- 30 Revised from
B
Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B- 42.3 Revised from
B
(reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd CC D 50 Reaffirmed
G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd TL D 100 Reaffirmed
J.P. Engineers WC LIMITS BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
rating watch
with
developing
implications
removed
J.P. Engineers Working Capital Limits BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Jhajharia Nirman Pvt Ltd working capital BB+ 22.5 Suspended
facility
Jhajharia Nirman Pvt Ltd BG BB+ 502.5 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Kotak Mahindra AAA 1000 Assigned
Investments Limited
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT debt programme AAA 500 Withdrawn
Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: TL B 66.4 Reaffirmed
Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed
Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 50 Assigned
Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 80 Assigned
Maharashtra Transmission TL BBB- 550 Assigned
Communication
Infrastructure
Ltd
Mastek Ltd FBL A+ 40 Reaffirmed
Mastek Ltd Fund Based/ Non-FBL A+ 60 Reaffirmed
Medhassu E-Solutions Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Reaffirmed
Medhassu E-Solutions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 30 Reaffirmed
Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1387.3 Upgraded
(SO) from
BBB-
(SO)
Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 88 Upgraded
(SO) from
BBB-
(SO)
Panacea Medical Technologies FB-CC BB+ 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Panacea Medical Technologies FB-TL BB+ 35 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Platino Classic Motors Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 100 Assigned
Poddar Business Pvt Ltd working capital BB 20 Suspended
facility
Prabhu Agarwalla Construction FBL (TL) BB 30 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
(reduced from Rs. 3.80 crore)
Prabhu Agarwalla Construction FBL (CC) BB 200 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Prabhu Agarwalla Construction Fund Based/ NFBL BB / 1.32 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd (Untied Limit) A4 from
BBB- /
A3
R S Spuntex Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 90 Upgraded
from B+
Raichur Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 150 Assigned
Raichur Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. LT Unallocated Limits B+ 50 Assigned
Rajendra Engineering Udyog Pvt LT FB Bk Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Rajendra Engineering Udyog Pvt TL B+ 15 Assigned
Ltd
Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd FBF B 337.9 Revised from
C
Regent Granito (India) Ltd. TL B+ 53.3 Assigned
Regent Granito (India) Ltd. CC B+ 370 Assigned
Riddhi Siddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC B 65 Assigned
Riddhi Siddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 35 Assigned
Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund based-CC BBB 70 Withdrawn
Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund based-TL BBB 50 Withdrawn
Saharanpur Institute Of TL D 150 Revised from
Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd B
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB+ 250 Assigned
Programme(NCD)
Shitaram Industries LT fund based - TL B- 8.3 Revised from
B
(reduced from Rs 1.07 crore)
Shitaram Industries LT fund based - CC B- 45 Revised from
B
Smw Metal Pvt Ltd WC LIMITS BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
rating watch
with
developing
implications
removed
Spark Insulators Pvt. Ltd LT FBL B+ Assigned
Spark Insulators Pvt. Ltd LT Non-FBL B+ Assigned
Spark Insulators Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Non-Fund B+ / Assigned
Based Limited A4
Spark Insulators Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Unallocated B+ / Assigned
Limits A4
Sree Siva Sankar Automobiles FBL BB- 75 Assigned
Stci Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Stci Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA 12000 Reaffirmed
Stci Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA 200 Reaffirmed
Sultanpure Textile Mills Pvt LT, FBL - CC BB- 95 Assigned
Ltd
Sultanpure Textile Mills Pvt LT, FBL - CC BB- 95 Assigned
Ltd
Teesta Rangit Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 400 Reaffirmed
Teesta Rangit Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 400 Reaffirmed
The Grob Tea Co. Ltd Working Capital A- 140.8 Reaffirmed
The Grob Tea Co. Ltd Letter of Guarantee A- 1.2 Reaffirmed
The Grob Tea Co. Ltd Unallocated Limit A- 8 Reaffirmed
Universal Mine Developers & TL A 1560 Outstanding
Service Providers Pvt Ltd
Universal Mine Developers & FBL A 60 Outstanding
Service Providers Pvt Ltd
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL BBB 318 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 14.84 crore)
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 360 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 27.50 crore)
Yashveer Ceramics LT Fund based - CC B 30 Revised from
B+
Yashveer Ceramics LT Fund based - TL B 52.5 Revised from
B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)