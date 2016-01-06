Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed J.P. Engineers NFB A3 1100 Reaffirmed rating watch with developing implications removed J.P. Engineers NFB A3 1100 Reaffirmed Khimji Visram & Sons ST fund based facility A4 1100 Withdrawn (Commission Department) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 11500 Withdrawn Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 25 Assigned Mastek Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Medhassu E-Solutions Pvt Ltd BG A4 45 Reaffirmed Panacea Medical Technologies NFB A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP/STD A1+ 5000 Assigned Prabhu Agarwalla Construction NFBL (BG) A4 400 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A3 Regent Granito (India) Ltd. LOC A4 100 Assigned Regent Granito (India) Ltd. BG A4 50 Assigned Regent Granito (India) Ltd. Credit Exposure Limit A4 0.3 Assigned Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based-EPC A3+ - Withdrawn Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based-LC A3+ 5 Withdrawn Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based-LC A3+ 5 Withdrawn Smw Metal Pvt Ltd NFB A3 55 Reaffirmed rating watch with developing implications removed Stci Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Windals Precision Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 137.7 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 8.75 crore) Yashveer Ceramics ST Non Fund Based- A4 20 Reaffirmed Bk Guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 110 Upgraded from B+ Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL D 8365.4 Downgraded from B+ Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd FBL D 1265.4 Downgraded from B+ Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd NFBL D 150 Downgraded from B+ Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt TL BBB 785 Upgraded Ltd (SO) from BBB-(SO) Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt NFBF BBB 486 Upgraded Ltd (SO) from BBB-(SO) Bbm Estates Pvt Ltd TL facility A-(SO) 800 Assigned Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt CCL B+ 49 Assigned Ltd Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt CC Limits- Proposed B+ 6 Assigned Ltd Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt TL- Proposed B+ 25 Assigned Ltd Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt LT/STUnallocated B+/ 15 Assigned Ltd A4 Dabur India Ltd NCD AAA 150 Reaffirmed Divya Construction Company CC B- 60 Reaffirmed Divya Construction Company BG B-/ 140 Reaffirmed A4 Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B- 30 Revised from B Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B- 42.3 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore) G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd CC D 50 Reaffirmed G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd TL D 100 Reaffirmed J.P. Engineers WC LIMITS BBB- 150 Reaffirmed rating watch with developing implications removed J.P. Engineers Working Capital Limits BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Jhajharia Nirman Pvt Ltd working capital BB+ 22.5 Suspended facility Jhajharia Nirman Pvt Ltd BG BB+ 502.5 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Kotak Mahindra AAA 1000 Assigned Investments Limited Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT debt programme AAA 500 Withdrawn Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: TL B 66.4 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 50 Assigned Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 80 Assigned Maharashtra Transmission TL BBB- 550 Assigned Communication Infrastructure Ltd Mastek Ltd FBL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Mastek Ltd Fund Based/ Non-FBL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Medhassu E-Solutions Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Reaffirmed Medhassu E-Solutions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 30 Reaffirmed Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1387.3 Upgraded (SO) from BBB- (SO) Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 88 Upgraded (SO) from BBB- (SO) Panacea Medical Technologies FB-CC BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Panacea Medical Technologies FB-TL BB+ 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Platino Classic Motors Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 100 Assigned Poddar Business Pvt Ltd working capital BB 20 Suspended facility Prabhu Agarwalla Construction FBL (TL) BB 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 3.80 crore) Prabhu Agarwalla Construction FBL (CC) BB 200 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Prabhu Agarwalla Construction Fund Based/ NFBL BB / 1.32 Downgraded Pvt Ltd (Untied Limit) A4 from BBB- / A3 R S Spuntex Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 90 Upgraded from B+ Raichur Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 150 Assigned Raichur Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. LT Unallocated Limits B+ 50 Assigned Rajendra Engineering Udyog Pvt LT FB Bk Fac B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Rajendra Engineering Udyog Pvt TL B+ 15 Assigned Ltd Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd FBF B 337.9 Revised from C Regent Granito (India) Ltd. TL B+ 53.3 Assigned Regent Granito (India) Ltd. CC B+ 370 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC B 65 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 35 Assigned Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund based-CC BBB 70 Withdrawn Rohit Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund based-TL BBB 50 Withdrawn Saharanpur Institute Of TL D 150 Revised from Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd B Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB+ 250 Assigned Programme(NCD) Shitaram Industries LT fund based - TL B- 8.3 Revised from B (reduced from Rs 1.07 crore) Shitaram Industries LT fund based - CC B- 45 Revised from B Smw Metal Pvt Ltd WC LIMITS BBB- 50 Reaffirmed rating watch with developing implications removed Spark Insulators Pvt. Ltd LT FBL B+ Assigned Spark Insulators Pvt. Ltd LT Non-FBL B+ Assigned Spark Insulators Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Non-Fund B+ / Assigned Based Limited A4 Spark Insulators Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Unallocated B+ / Assigned Limits A4 Sree Siva Sankar Automobiles FBL BB- 75 Assigned Stci Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA 3000 Reaffirmed Stci Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA 12000 Reaffirmed Stci Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA 200 Reaffirmed Sultanpure Textile Mills Pvt LT, FBL - CC BB- 95 Assigned Ltd Sultanpure Textile Mills Pvt LT, FBL - CC BB- 95 Assigned Ltd Teesta Rangit Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 400 Reaffirmed Teesta Rangit Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 400 Reaffirmed The Grob Tea Co. Ltd Working Capital A- 140.8 Reaffirmed The Grob Tea Co. Ltd Letter of Guarantee A- 1.2 Reaffirmed The Grob Tea Co. Ltd Unallocated Limit A- 8 Reaffirmed Universal Mine Developers & TL A 1560 Outstanding Service Providers Pvt Ltd Universal Mine Developers & FBL A 60 Outstanding Service Providers Pvt Ltd Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL BBB 318 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 14.84 crore) Windals Precision Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 360 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 27.50 crore) Yashveer Ceramics LT Fund based - CC B 30 Revised from B+ Yashveer Ceramics LT Fund based - TL B 52.5 Revised from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.