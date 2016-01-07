Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Brothers ST Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
D.K.S. Enterprises solar projects SP4D grading Assigned
Gujarat Narmada Valley CP Programme A1+ 7500 Assigned
Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. NFBL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Unallocated A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. ST Loan A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Non Fund Based - A2+ 300 Upgraded
LC/BG from
A3+
(revised from 29.50 CR)
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Fund Based A2+ 20 Upgraded
from
A3+
Kurlon Ltd ST - Fund Based A3+ 20 Withdrawn
Kurlon Ltd ST - Non Fund Based - A3+ 295 Withdrawn
LC/BG
Nexo Structures Pvt Ltd NFBL D 25 Revised from
A4
M/S Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2 Suspended
M/S Vayhan Coffee Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended
Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - EPC A4 Reaffirmed
Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - A4 Reaffirmed
EBD/EBN
Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed
Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 Reaffirmed
Omegga Power Industry Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 12.5 Assigned
RR Construction And NFBL A4 430 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd
S. M. Steels NFBL-LOC A4 295 Reaffirmed
Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt ST, NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Ltd
Unitech Cotspin Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4 Genius Minds LT Fund Based - CC B+ 200 Assigned
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 2487.1 Upgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - Demand Loan BBB- 5612.9 Upgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 61 Upgraded
from
BB-
Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 1 Upgraded
from
BB-
(revised from 0.89 CR)
Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 13 Upgraded
from
BB-
(enhanced from 0.51 CR)
Agrawal Oil And General LT, FBL - CC B 100 Reaffirmed
Industries
Arvind Export Solvent Oil CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Industries
Bansal Brothers LT FBL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Budding Brains International TL B 72.5 Assigned
School (Bhagat Sucha Singh Ji
Memorial Educational Society)
Budding Brains International Unallocated B 67.5 Assigned
School (Bhagat Sucha Singh Ji
Memorial Educational Society)
Ganga Dairy Ltd TL BB 19.6 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 8.68 crore)
Ganga Dairy Ltd CC BB 69 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.32 crore)
Ganga Dairy Ltd Unallocated BB 51.4 Reaffirmed
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd TL programme BB+ 26100 Downgraded
from
BBB
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCD programme BB+ 750 Assigned
Jwr Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Limits BBB 500 Suspended
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. FBL AA 500 revised from
AA-
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC A- 700 Upgraded
from
BBB
(revised from 105.50 CR)
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - TL A- 40 Upgraded
from
BBB
(revised from 59.00 CR)
Kurlon Ltd LT - Fund Based - TL BBB 867.7 Withdrawn
Kurlon Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC BBB 1510 Withdrawn
M/S Dp Chocolates FBL BB- 136 Suspended
M/S Dp Cocoa Products Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB- 204 Suspended
M/S Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 28 Suspended
M/S Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd non-FBL BB- 150 Suspended
M/S Vayhan Coffee Ltd FBL BB- 490.2 Suspended
M/S Vayhan Coffee Ltd Non-FBL BB- 2.5 Suspended
M/S Vayhan Coffee Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 114.8 Suspended
Mahesh Rice Mill FBL B 120 Reaffirmed
Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd LT FBL - Demand CC B 30 Reaffirmed
Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B 20 Reaffirmed
Nexo Structures Pvt Ltd FB Limits- CC D 50 Revised from
B
Omegga Power Industry Pvt. Ltd FBWC Limits B- 35 Assigned
Omegga Power Industry Pvt. Ltd TL Limit B- 12.5 Assigned
Rr Construction And FBL BB- 260 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd
Rr Construction And Unallocated BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd
S. M. Steels FBL- CC BB 160 Reaffirmed
S. M. Steels Unallocated Amount BB 45 Reaffirmed
Sapphire Projects Pvt Ltd TL D 250 Revised from
BB
Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt LT, FBL - TL B 92 Assigned
Ltd
Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt LT, FBL - CC B 15 Assigned
Ltd
Shantha Trust TL Fac B+ 80 Downgraded
from
BB-
Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) LT/ST FBL (CC/ BB / 2100 Assigned
Ltd Packing Credit / Bill A4
Discounting)*
* includes CC & PC facilities with combined ceiling of Rs 150 crore, &
FOBP/FOUBP/FOBNLC/FOUBNLC facilities with upper limit of Rs 100 crore;
combined ceiling for FBWC limits is Rs 210 crore
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility Provisional 296.3 Assigned
Ltd - Stfcl Cv Trust Nov 2015 AAA
(SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs Provisional 5053.6 Assigned
Ltd - Stfcl Cv Trust Nov 2015 AAA
(SO)
Unitech Cotspin Ltd CC B 60 Reaffirmed
Unitech Cotspin Ltd TL B 243.2 Reaffirmed
V.K.Gopal LT limits B 95 Assigned /
Outstanding
Vikas Telecom Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 8000 Assigned
(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
