Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Brothers ST Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed D.K.S. Enterprises solar projects SP4D grading Assigned Gujarat Narmada Valley CP Programme A1+ 7500 Assigned Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. NFBL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Unallocated A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. ST Loan A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Non Fund Based - A2+ 300 Upgraded LC/BG from A3+ (revised from 29.50 CR) Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Fund Based A2+ 20 Upgraded from A3+ Kurlon Ltd ST - Fund Based A3+ 20 Withdrawn Kurlon Ltd ST - Non Fund Based - A3+ 295 Withdrawn LC/BG Nexo Structures Pvt Ltd NFBL D 25 Revised from A4 M/S Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2 Suspended M/S Vayhan Coffee Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - EPC A4 Reaffirmed Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - A4 Reaffirmed EBD/EBN Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 Reaffirmed Omegga Power Industry Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 12.5 Assigned RR Construction And NFBL A4 430 Reaffirmed Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd S. M. Steels NFBL-LOC A4 295 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt ST, NFBL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Unitech Cotspin Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4 Genius Minds LT Fund Based - CC B+ 200 Assigned Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 2487.1 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - Demand Loan BBB- 5612.9 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 61 Upgraded from BB- Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 1 Upgraded from BB- (revised from 0.89 CR) Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 13 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from 0.51 CR) Agrawal Oil And General LT, FBL - CC B 100 Reaffirmed Industries Arvind Export Solvent Oil CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Industries Bansal Brothers LT FBL BB 60 Reaffirmed Budding Brains International TL B 72.5 Assigned School (Bhagat Sucha Singh Ji Memorial Educational Society) Budding Brains International Unallocated B 67.5 Assigned School (Bhagat Sucha Singh Ji Memorial Educational Society) Ganga Dairy Ltd TL BB 19.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.68 crore) Ganga Dairy Ltd CC BB 69 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.32 crore) Ganga Dairy Ltd Unallocated BB 51.4 Reaffirmed Gmr Warora Energy Ltd TL programme BB+ 26100 Downgraded from BBB Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCD programme BB+ 750 Assigned Jwr Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Limits BBB 500 Suspended Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. FBL AA 500 revised from AA- Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC A- 700 Upgraded from BBB (revised from 105.50 CR) Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - TL A- 40 Upgraded from BBB (revised from 59.00 CR) Kurlon Ltd LT - Fund Based - TL BBB 867.7 Withdrawn Kurlon Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC BBB 1510 Withdrawn M/S Dp Chocolates FBL BB- 136 Suspended M/S Dp Cocoa Products Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB- 204 Suspended M/S Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 28 Suspended M/S Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd non-FBL BB- 150 Suspended M/S Vayhan Coffee Ltd FBL BB- 490.2 Suspended M/S Vayhan Coffee Ltd Non-FBL BB- 2.5 Suspended M/S Vayhan Coffee Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 114.8 Suspended Mahesh Rice Mill FBL B 120 Reaffirmed Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd LT FBL - Demand CC B 30 Reaffirmed Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B 20 Reaffirmed Nexo Structures Pvt Ltd FB Limits- CC D 50 Revised from B Omegga Power Industry Pvt. Ltd FBWC Limits B- 35 Assigned Omegga Power Industry Pvt. Ltd TL Limit B- 12.5 Assigned Rr Construction And FBL BB- 260 Reaffirmed Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Rr Construction And Unallocated BB- 60 Reaffirmed Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd S. M. Steels FBL- CC BB 160 Reaffirmed S. M. Steels Unallocated Amount BB 45 Reaffirmed Sapphire Projects Pvt Ltd TL D 250 Revised from BB Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt LT, FBL - TL B 92 Assigned Ltd Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt LT, FBL - CC B 15 Assigned Ltd Shantha Trust TL Fac B+ 80 Downgraded from BB- Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) LT/ST FBL (CC/ BB / 2100 Assigned Ltd Packing Credit / Bill A4 Discounting)* * includes CC & PC facilities with combined ceiling of Rs 150 crore, & FOBP/FOUBP/FOBNLC/FOUBNLC facilities with upper limit of Rs 100 crore; combined ceiling for FBWC limits is Rs 210 crore Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility Provisional 296.3 Assigned Ltd - Stfcl Cv Trust Nov 2015 AAA (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs Provisional 5053.6 Assigned Ltd - Stfcl Cv Trust Nov 2015 AAA (SO) Unitech Cotspin Ltd CC B 60 Reaffirmed Unitech Cotspin Ltd TL B 243.2 Reaffirmed V.K.Gopal LT limits B 95 Assigned / Outstanding Vikas Telecom Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 8000 Assigned (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)