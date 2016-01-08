Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG A4 0.045 Reaffirmed Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - A4 - Reaffirmed ILC/FLC* *sublimit of CC Limits Ambey Metallic Ltd LOC A4 24 Reaffirmed Ambey Metallic Ltd BG A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC A4 - Reaffirmed Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency A4 - Reaffirmed Working Capital TL Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac* A4+ - Reaffirmed *sublimit to cash credit Graduate Agro & Mechanical Non-FBL - BG A4+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Engineers Gulabdas & Co. Fund based- A4+ 200* Revised from FDB/FBE/BRD^ A3 ^ Note: FDB- Foreign Discounting Bills, FBE- Foreign Bills Export, BRD- Bill Receivables Discounting *Includes sublimit of Rs. 1.50 crore FCDB and Rs. 4.50 crore of direct bills. Gulabdas & Co. Proposed Limit A4+ 200 Revised from A3 Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 104.7 Downgraded (SO) from A3 (SO) Innovadors Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs Prov 1014 Assigned A1+ Jbm Ogihara Automotive India LC/BG A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 3650 Reaffirmed Magna Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG A3 - Assigned Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC/Buyer's Credit A4 300 Assigned / outstanding (enhanced from Rs.22.00 crore) Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 - Outstanding Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 50 Upgraded from A2 Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 740 Upgraded from A1 Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1+ 424 Upgraded from A1 Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills ST Non Fund Based A4 20 Assigned Ltd Superfil Products Ltd ST - FB Fac A2 40 Assigned Superfil Products Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A2 170 Assigned / outstanding The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 1670 Withdrawn Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Veekay General Industries Bk Fac A4 300 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCD AA+ 68840 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd. Adani Ports And Special NCD 14160 Withdrawn Economic Zone Ltd. Rated limits reduced from Rs 3800 crore to Rs 2384 crore Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 44.9 Reaffirmed Amarnath Aggarwal LT FB Bk Fac B+ 80 Assigned Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Amarnath Aggarwal LT Non fund based Bk B+ 20 Assigned Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Fac Ambey Metallic Ltd CC B+ 56.5 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 254.7 Assigned A Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 35.1 Assigned BB Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd SP 2C - - Assigned Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd CC BB- 170 Revised from BB Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated BB- 14.9 Revised from BB Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd BG BB- 25 Revised from BB Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd TL B 0.6 Reaffirmed Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd FBL B 64.4 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 61 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 47.3 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB+ 29 Assigned Dsg Corp Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG B- 101 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Engineers Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - Stand by Line BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Engineers of Credit Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - TL BB+ 15 Assigned Engineers Hari Construction And FBL (CC) BBB- 80 Assigned Associates Pvt Ltd Hari Construction And NFBL (BG) BBB- 320 Assigned Associates Pvt Ltd Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 80 Downgraded (SO) from BBB- (SO) Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 57.1 Downgraded (SO) from BBB- (SO) Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd FBL BBB+ 61 Upgraded from BBB- Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 109 Upgraded from BBB- Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 150 Upgraded / A2 from BBB-/ A3 Jbm Ogihara Automotive India TL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 17.85cr) Jbm Ogihara Automotive India CC/WCDL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 15.00cr) Jbm Ogihara Automotive India Unallocated BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 13.15cr) Jr Recreation Clubs & Resorts TL BB+ 822.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd SP 1C - - Assigned Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd CC Limits A- 1480 Reaffirmed Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT TL Fac BBB 103.3 Upgraded from BBB- Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT Fac BBB 46.7 Upgraded from BBB- Magna Projects Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Massimo Enterprise LT, fund based: TL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Mizoram Ispat Industries TL BB 200 Reaffirmed Mizoram Ispat Industries CC BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Mizoram Ispat Industries Un-allocated BB / 7.5 Reaffirmed A4 Ocl India Ltd LT loans AA 6556.8 Reaffirmed Ocl India Ltd NCDs AA 6480 Reaffirmed Ocl India Ltd FBL AA 2000 Reaffirmed / A1+ Ocl India Ltd NFBL AA 3510 Reaffirmed / A1+ Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limit BB - Outstanding Rai Bahadur Raghbir Singh TL BB- 134 Reaffirmed Educational Society Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd TL A- 300 Upgraded from BBB+ Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd CC A- 600 Upgraded from BBB+ Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd TL AA- 2155.8 Upgraded from A+ Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 1625 Upgraded from A+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 A- 680.4 Assigned Comus Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB 30.6 Assigned Comus Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A3 BBB- 15.3 Assigned Comus Ifmr Capital 2015 Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd Fund based BB 100 Reaffirmed Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills LT Fund Based-CC Limit B+ 49 Assigned Ltd Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills LT Fund Based-TL B+ 12 Assigned Ltd Shirdiwale Sai Exim Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B+ 80 Assigned Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 25 Reaffirmed Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 Prov 198 Assigned A- Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 198 Assigned A- Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd FBL A (SO) 200 Revised from A+ (SO) Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A (SO) 650 Revised from A+ (SO) Superfil Products Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 56.5 Assigned Superfil Products Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 120 Outstanding Superfil Products Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB+ 13.5 Assigned limits The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd FB Fac A- 27480 Withdrawn Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT - TL C+ 114.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT - FB Fac C+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT - Non-FB Fac C+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt Proposed Fac C+ 81.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 Provisional 439.5 Assigned Ltd A- Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 Provisional 9.9 Assigned Ltd BBB+ Yashoda Hospital And Research Bk Fac BBB- 460.2 Suspended Centre Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)