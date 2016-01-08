Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG A4 0.045 Reaffirmed
Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - A4 - Reaffirmed
ILC/FLC*
*sublimit of CC Limits
Ambey Metallic Ltd LOC A4 24 Reaffirmed
Ambey Metallic Ltd BG A4 3.5 Reaffirmed
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC A4 - Reaffirmed
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency A4 - Reaffirmed
Working Capital TL
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4+ 4.2 Reaffirmed
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac* A4+ - Reaffirmed
*sublimit to cash credit
Graduate Agro & Mechanical Non-FBL - BG A4+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Engineers
Gulabdas & Co. Fund based- A4+ 200* Revised from
FDB/FBE/BRD^ A3
^ Note: FDB- Foreign Discounting Bills, FBE- Foreign Bills Export, BRD- Bill Receivables
Discounting *Includes sublimit of Rs. 1.50 crore FCDB and Rs. 4.50 crore of direct bills.
Gulabdas & Co. Proposed Limit A4+ 200 Revised from
A3
Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 104.7 Downgraded
(SO) from
A3 (SO)
Innovadors Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs Prov 1014 Assigned
A1+
Jbm Ogihara Automotive India LC/BG A3 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 3650 Reaffirmed
Magna Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG A3 - Assigned
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC/Buyer's Credit A4 300 Assigned /
outstanding
(enhanced from Rs.22.00 crore)
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 - Outstanding
Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 50 Upgraded
from A2
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 740 Upgraded
from A1
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1+ 424 Upgraded
from A1
Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4+ 245 Reaffirmed
Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills ST Non Fund Based A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
Superfil Products Ltd ST - FB Fac A2 40 Assigned
Superfil Products Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A2 170 Assigned /
outstanding
The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 1670 Withdrawn
Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Veekay General Industries Bk Fac A4 300 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Ports And Special NCD AA+ 68840 Assigned
Economic Zone Ltd.
Adani Ports And Special NCD 14160 Withdrawn
Economic Zone Ltd.
Rated limits reduced from Rs 3800 crore to Rs 2384 crore
Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 44.9 Reaffirmed
Amarnath Aggarwal LT FB Bk Fac B+ 80 Assigned
Constructions Pvt. Ltd.
Amarnath Aggarwal LT Non fund based Bk B+ 20 Assigned
Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Fac
Ambey Metallic Ltd CC B+ 56.5 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 254.7 Assigned
A
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 35.1 Assigned
BB
Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd SP 2C - - Assigned
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd CC BB- 170 Revised from
BB
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated BB- 14.9 Revised from
BB
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd BG BB- 25 Revised from
BB
Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd TL B 0.6 Reaffirmed
Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd FBL B 64.4 Reaffirmed
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 61 Reaffirmed
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 47.3 Reaffirmed
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB+ 29 Assigned
Dsg Corp Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG B- 101 Reaffirmed
Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Engineers
Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - Stand by Line BB+ 9 Reaffirmed
Engineers of Credit
Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - TL BB+ 15 Assigned
Engineers
Hari Construction And FBL (CC) BBB- 80 Assigned
Associates Pvt Ltd
Hari Construction And NFBL (BG) BBB- 320 Assigned
Associates Pvt Ltd
Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 80 Downgraded
(SO) from
BBB-
(SO)
Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 57.1 Downgraded
(SO) from
BBB-
(SO)
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd FBL BBB+ 61 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 109 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 150 Upgraded
/ A2 from
BBB-/ A3
Jbm Ogihara Automotive India TL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from 17.85cr)
Jbm Ogihara Automotive India CC/WCDL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from 15.00cr)
Jbm Ogihara Automotive India Unallocated BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from 13.15cr)
Jr Recreation Clubs & Resorts TL BB+ 822.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd SP 1C - - Assigned
Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd CC Limits A- 1480 Reaffirmed
Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT TL Fac BBB 103.3 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT Fac BBB 46.7 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Magna Projects Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Massimo Enterprise LT, fund based: TL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Mizoram Ispat Industries TL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Mizoram Ispat Industries CC BB 42.5 Reaffirmed
Mizoram Ispat Industries Un-allocated BB / 7.5 Reaffirmed
A4
Ocl India Ltd LT loans AA 6556.8 Reaffirmed
Ocl India Ltd NCDs AA 6480 Reaffirmed
Ocl India Ltd FBL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
Ocl India Ltd NFBL AA 3510 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limit BB - Outstanding
Rai Bahadur Raghbir Singh TL BB- 134 Reaffirmed
Educational Society
Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd TL A- 300 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd CC A- 600 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd TL AA- 2155.8 Upgraded
from A+
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 1625 Upgraded
from A+
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 A- 680.4 Assigned
Comus Ifmr
Capital 2015
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB 30.6 Assigned
Comus Ifmr
Capital 2015
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A3 BBB- 15.3 Assigned
Comus Ifmr
Capital 2015
Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd Fund based BB 100 Reaffirmed
Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills LT Fund Based-CC Limit B+ 49 Assigned
Ltd
Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills LT Fund Based-TL B+ 12 Assigned
Ltd
Shirdiwale Sai Exim Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B+ 80 Assigned
Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 Prov 198 Assigned
A-
Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 198 Assigned
A-
Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd FBL A (SO) 200 Revised from
A+ (SO)
Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A (SO) 650 Revised from
A+ (SO)
Superfil Products Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 56.5 Assigned
Superfil Products Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 120 Outstanding
Superfil Products Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB+ 13.5 Assigned
limits
The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd FB Fac A- 27480 Withdrawn
Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT - TL C+ 114.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT - FB Fac C+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT - Non-FB Fac C+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt Proposed Fac C+ 81.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 Provisional 439.5 Assigned
Ltd A-
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 Provisional 9.9 Assigned
Ltd BBB+
Yashoda Hospital And Research Bk Fac BBB- 460.2 Suspended
Centre Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
