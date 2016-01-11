Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. L. Infracon Pvt Ltd BG A4 75 Assigned Birin Spinning Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 7.3 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And CP / ST debt A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Finance Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And ST Working Capital A1+ 40000 Assigned Finance Company Ltd Fac from Bks (Enhanced from 3,485.00) Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 25 Reaffirmed D.D. Agro Industries Ltd. NFBL- LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt Non-FBL -ST scale A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Everlast Roofing ST non FB Fac A4 60 Assigned GH Induction India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund Based BBB 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00 CR) L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd NFBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed M/S. King Ice Plant ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed M/S. King Ice Plant ST - Proposed Fac A4+ 6.6 Reaffirmed Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 21.6 Upgraded from A3 (Increased from Rs. 0.50 crore) Mvr Gas ST, non-FB Fac A4 18 Reaffirmed Network18 Media & Investments CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed / Ltd Assigned Network18 Media & Investments ST Fund A1+ 2300* Reaffirmed Ltd Based/Non-Fund Based *Includes Rs. 75 crore short-term fund-based facilities as a sub-limit. Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd NFBL A4 16 Upgraded from D Suryansh Metal & Alloys NFBL A4 50 Assigned Suryansh Metal & Alloys LT/ST Unallocated A4 28 Assigned Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 90 Assigned Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed / Assigned (includes Rs. 200 crore CP Programme reaffirmed and re-assigned structured obligation limits of Rs. 200 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments FD MAA+ - Withdrawn Ltd Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Upgraded Programme from MA, LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. L. Infracon Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 35 Assigned Ajnara India Ltd FBL BBB 7200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 526CR) Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT, fund based BB- 80 Assigned facility Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT loans BB- 21.3 Assigned Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT unallocated BB- 11.4 Assigned facility Blb Commodities Ltd CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed Blb Commodities Ltd Unallocated BB- 150 Reaffirmed C.P. Arora LT FBL - CC BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Engineers-Contractors Pvt Ltd C.P. Arora Non-FBL - BG BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Engineers-Contractors Pvt Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD(NCD) AA 99294 Reaffirmed Finance Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 17950 Reaffirmed Finance Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 35700 Assigned Finance Company Ltd (Enhanced from 2,410.00) Cholamandalam Investment And CC Fac from Bks AA 40000* Assigned Finance Company Ltd (Enhanced from 3,485.00)* Rs. 4,000.00 crore bank limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 4,000.00 crore. Cholamandalam Investment And BG AA 100^ Reaffirmed Finance Company Ltd ^ Sublimit to the Rs. 150.00 crore working capital facilities from ICICI Bank, included as part of the rated Rs. 4,000.00 crore working capital facilities from Banks. Cholamandalam Investment And BG-Second loss AA 900^ Reaffirmed Finance Company Ltd ^ Sublimit to the Rs. 150.00 crore working capital facilities from ICICI Bank, included as part of the rated Rs. 4,000.00 crore working capital facilities from Banks. Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 1500 Withdrawn Finance Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 25250 Withdrawn Finance Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 3500 Withdrawn Finance Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 13300 Reaffirmed Finance Company Ltd Programme Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd BG BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ / 15 Reaffirmed A4+ Classic Display Systems Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB 35 Reaffirmed Classic Display Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB 60 Reaffirmed Classic Display Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 30 Reaffirmed D.D. Agro Industries Ltd. LT FBLTL BB- 64.5 Reaffirmed D.D. Agro Industries Ltd. LT FBLCC BB- 105 Reaffirmed Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt FB limits - LT scale BB- 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt TL - LT scale BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Everlast Roofing LT CC Fac BB- 25 Assigned Everlast Roofing LT/ ST proposed Fac BB- 5 Assigned Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB+ 400 Assigned Gh Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 27.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.76 CR) GH Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ghanshyamdas & Company LT FBLCC BB- 75 Reaffirmed Hero Wind Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs A 3000 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 42.2 Assigned B-(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 259 Assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B- 43.8 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 286.5 Assigned Jain Agencies CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jainam Coatex Llp FB CC B 50 Assigned Jainam Coatex Llp FB TL B 32.5 Assigned Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL AA- 1317.5 Revised from A+ (increased from 46.68 CR) Jamna Auto Industries Ltd WC AA- 2985 Revised from / A1+ A+ / A1+ Janki Rice & Solvent TL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 3.30 crore) Janki Rice & Solvent CC B 250 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd FBL BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 115.00 crore) L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd TL BBB+ 980 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 43.73 CR) Lariya Art Palace Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 57 Assigned Lariya Art Palace Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B+ 13 Assigned / A4 M/S. King Ice Plant LT - FB Fac BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC BBB 315 Upgraded from BBB- Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BBB 263.4 Upgraded from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 28.00 crore) Mahalaxmi Buildwell LT FBL - Proposed TL BB- 100 Assigned Enterprises Pvt Ltd Malwa Automotives Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed Malwa Automotives Pvt Ltd TL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Mvr Gas LT, FB Fac B+ 102 Reaffirmed Network18 Media & Investments Fresh LT borrowing AA+ 5000 Assigned Ltd programme (Bk Network18 Media & Investments LT FBL AA+ / 100 Upgraded Ltd from A Prataap Snacks Pvt Ltd TL A- 460 Reaffirmed Prataap Snacks Pvt Ltd CC Fac A- 120 Reaffirmed Puranmal Phoola Devi Memorial LT FB Bk Fac BB- 100 Revised from Trust BB- Savfab Developers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Cottex Industries CC B 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd LT FB limits & TL C- 1599.8 Upgraded from D Suryansh Metal & Alloys FBL B 22 Assigned Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd FBL B 60 Assigned Tv18 Broadcast Ltd LT/ST Fund Based AA+ 3540 Upgraded /Non-FBL / A1+ from A/ Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)