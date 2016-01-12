Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Inland LOC A4* - Reaffirmed *The Inland Letter of Credit is a sublimit within the Cash Credit. Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu ST non-fund based A4 - Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Diagold Designs Ltd ST Scale - FBL A4 280 Reaffirmed Diagold Designs Ltd ST Scale - NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL-BG A4+ 20 Suspended Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL-LOC A4+ - Suspended Gururamdas Knit Fab ST Non-Fund based A4 - Assigned Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 23.6 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 6.39 crore) Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Ultra Short Bond Fund A1+mfs - Outstanding Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Cash Fund A1+mfs - Outstanding Indraprastha Medical Non Fund Based A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from 35.0CR) Indraprastha Medical CP programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Jay Formulations Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 82.5 Reaffirmed Krk Power Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 97.5 Suspended Manav Gems ST fund based A4 150 Reaffirmed Modern Communication And LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Modern Communication And BG A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Modern Communication And Credit Broadcast Systems Pvt Exposure limit A4+ 43.1 Assigned Broadcast Systems Pvt (CEL)* *Sublimit of cash credit facility Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2 25 Downgraded from from A3+ Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A2 225 Downgraded from from A3+ Perfect Engineering Associates LOC A4 15 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Precious Jewels Corporation FBL A4+ 96 Reaffirmed Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd ST- Fund Based-Export A4 147.5 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd ST- Fund A4 - Reaffirmed Based-FDBP*/FUDBP** *Foreign Discount Bill Purchase, ** Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase. Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based-BG A4 10 Assigned Rao Construction Pvt Ltd BG A4 60 Reaffirmed Rns Motors Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ - Withdrawn Rungta Projects Ltd Short Fund Based - BG A4 220 Assigned S.K. Exports ST NFBL (BG)* A4 - Reaffirmed Non Fund Based Limit of Rs.0.50 crore is a sublimit within the Fund Based Limits. Sanzyme Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based A2+ 119 Reaffirmed Loan Limits Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic ST Non-FBL A2 10 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1 Reaffirmed Switchgears & Structurals Non-Fund Based A4 85 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3131.5# Reaffirmed # The limit utilization was 11.81% as on October 31, 2015 Unique Structures And Towers BG/LC A4+ 525 Reaffirmed Ltd /outstanding Unique Structures And Towers Forward Contract A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sanzyme Pvt Ltd Fixed-deposit program - 20 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 85 Reaffirmed Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd BG BB- 5 Reaffirmed Anandalok Hospital FBL - TL BB 51 Reaffirmed Anandalok Hospital FBL - TL BB 51 Reaffirmed Anandalok Hospital FBL - CC BB 70 Reaffirmed Anandalok Hospital Non FBL BB 4 Reaffirmed Apg Intelli Homes Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 7200 Reaffirmed Associated Road Carriers Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 850 Reaffirmed Associated Road Carriers Ltd LT non-FB Fac A+ 85 Reaffirmed Baba Construction Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Baba Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Baba Construction Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 75 Reaffirmed Binjraka Steel Tubes Ltd CC B+ 100 Suspended Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu Fund based B+ 40 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 3.00 crore) Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu Non-fund based B+ 60 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 5.00 crore) Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Assigned Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB 12.1 Assigned Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 87.9 Assigned / A4 Cordon Bleu Properties & LT- TL B+ 380 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB+ 382.1 Suspended Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB+ 120 Suspended Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 0.3 Suspended (stable) / A4+ Gaurishanker Bihani CC Facility B+ 200 Reaffirmed Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC D 30 Downgraded from B+ Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL D 52.5 Downgraded from B+ Gururamdas Knit Fab LT Fund based- TL B 63.5 Assigned Gururamdas Knit Fab LT Fund based- CC B 15 Assigned Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 106.4 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 6.61 crore) Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Corporate Bond Fund AAAmfs - Assigned Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Super Saver Income AAAmfs - Outstanding Fund Medium Term Plan Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Money Manager AAAmfs - Outstanding Treasury Fund Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Money Manager AAAmfs - Outstanding Investment Fund Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Super Saver Income AAAmfs - Outstanding Fund ST Plan Indraprastha Medical TL AA 150 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (earlier 39.75CR) Indraprastha Medical FBL AA 400 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from 25.0CR) Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A 2500 Assigned Ltd Jay Formulations Ltd TL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.20 crore) Jay Formulations Ltd CC Facility BB- 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Jay Formulations Ltd LT/ST Proposed Limits BB- 36.1 Reaffirmed (Stable) / A4 reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.55 crore) Kaya Knits LT FBL - TL B 99 Assigned Kaya Knits Un-allocated limits B 1 Assigned / A4 Krk Power Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 52.5 Suspended Krk Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 20 Suspended A4 Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd FBL BB 85 Suspended Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB 28 Suspended Madhucon Projects Ltd LT FBL D 4941.9 Assigned Madhucon Projects Ltd LT non-FBL D 6828.5 Assigned Madhucon Projects Ltd ST non-FBL D 711.7 Assigned Madhucon Projects Ltd Unallocated limits D 1517.9 Assigned Maruti Oil Mills CC B 57.5 Suspended Maruti Oil Mills TL B 5.4 Suspended Maruti Oil Mills Unallocated Limits B 1.9 Suspended Modern Communication And CC BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 751.6 Downgraded from from BBB Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 350 Downgraded from from BBB Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated Fac BBB+ 46.8 Downgraded / A2 from from BBB Noble Natural Resources India ST FBL A 2050 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Noble Natural Resources India LT/ ST FBL A / 2800 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1 Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Unallocated A / 5150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Limits A1 Oswal Cable Products CC BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Oswal Cable Products Unallocated Limits BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Oswal Cable Products LC BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Perfect Engineering Associates CC C 15 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Perfect Engineering Associates TL C 100 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Perfect Engineering Associates BG C 60 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Ramesh Company CC Facility B+ 175 Reaffirmed Ramesh Company Unallocated Limits B+/ 25 Reaffirmed A4 Rameshwar Industries LT Fund Based-CC B 70 Reaffirmed Rameshwar Industries LT Fund Based-TL B 10.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.75 crore) Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd LT- Fund Based-CC B+ - Reaffirmed Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd LT- Fund Based-TL B+ 340 Assigned Rao Construction Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 52 Revised from BB- Rao Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit B 7.5 Revised from BB- Rkec Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 135.2 Suspended Rkec Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 350 Suspended Rkec Projects Pvt Ltd Un-allocated limits BB- 154.8 Suspended Rns Motors Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 430 Upgraded from BBB (Stable) (revised from 38.00cr) Rudra Techno Feeds LT fund based BB- 65 Reaffirmed Rudra Techno Feeds Unallocated BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rungta Projects Ltd Fund Based - BB- 450 Assigned optionally convertible debenture LTD Rungta Projects Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB- 130 Assigned (stable) / A4 S.K. Exports LT FBL BB- 136 Reaffirmed S.K. Exports Un-tied Limits BB- 4 Reaffirmed / A4 Sahuwala High Pressure Fundbased/Non D 786 Suspended Cylinders Pvt Ltd Fundbased Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LT FBL A- 506 Upgraded from BBB+ Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits A- 35 Upgraded from BBB+ Shiridi Sainadh Industries FBL B+ 90 Suspended Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic TL BBB 673.3 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic LT FBL BBB 8 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B- 80 Revised from B Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B- 1.7 Revised from B Sri Balaji Cotton Industries CC B- 52.5 Suspended Sri Balaji Cotton Industries TL B- 8.7 Suspended Sri Balaji Cotton Industries Unallocated B- 58.8 Suspended Sunil Industries LT, FBL -CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sunil Industries LT, FBL - TL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Switchgears & Structurals Fund Based B+ 175 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based- TL AA 3043.5* Reaffirmed *proposed Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based- CC AA 1100** Reaffirmed **The limit was unutilized as on October 31, 2015 Unique Structures And Towers CC BB+ 242.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Unique Structures And Towers TL BB+ 45.8 Reaffirmed Ltd /outstanding Universal India Agro Foods LT - FBL B 50 Assigned Universal India Agro Foods LT - FBL B 50 Assigned Vinayak Cottex CC B 50 Reaffirmed Vinayak Cottex TL B 26.7 Reaffirmed Vishnupriya Hotels And Resorts FBL D 659.1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vishnupriya Hotels And Resorts Non-FBL D 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vishnupriya Hotels And Resorts Unallocated Limits D 50.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Viswakiriti Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B 15 Suspended Viswakiriti Projects Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based B 35 Suspended Viswakiriti Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 10 Suspended A4 Vrv Textiles Ltd Bk Limits D 247.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.