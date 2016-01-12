Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Inland LOC A4* - Reaffirmed
*The Inland Letter of Credit is a sublimit within the Cash Credit.
Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu ST non-fund based A4 - Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
Diagold Designs Ltd ST Scale - FBL A4 280 Reaffirmed
Diagold Designs Ltd ST Scale - NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL-BG A4+ 20 Suspended
Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL-LOC A4+ - Suspended
Gururamdas Knit Fab ST Non-Fund based A4 - Assigned
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 23.6 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 6.39 crore)
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Ultra Short Bond Fund A1+mfs - Outstanding
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Cash Fund A1+mfs - Outstanding
Indraprastha Medical Non Fund Based A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
(enhanced from 35.0CR)
Indraprastha Medical CP programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Jay Formulations Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 82.5 Reaffirmed
Krk Power Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 97.5 Suspended
Manav Gems ST fund based A4 150 Reaffirmed
Modern Communication And LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt
Modern Communication And BG A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt
Modern Communication And Credit
Broadcast Systems Pvt Exposure limit A4+ 43.1 Assigned
Broadcast Systems Pvt (CEL)*
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2 25 Downgraded
from from
A3+
Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A2 225 Downgraded
from from
A3+
Perfect Engineering Associates LOC A4 15 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Precious Jewels Corporation FBL A4+ 96 Reaffirmed
Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd ST- Fund Based-Export A4 147.5 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd ST- Fund A4 - Reaffirmed
Based-FDBP*/FUDBP**
*Foreign Discount Bill Purchase, ** Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase.
Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based-BG A4 10 Assigned
Rao Construction Pvt Ltd BG A4 60 Reaffirmed
Rns Motors Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ - Withdrawn
Rungta Projects Ltd Short Fund Based - BG A4 220 Assigned
S.K. Exports ST NFBL (BG)* A4 - Reaffirmed
Non Fund Based Limit of Rs.0.50 crore is a sublimit within the Fund Based Limits.
Sanzyme Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based A2+ 119 Reaffirmed
Loan Limits
Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic ST Non-FBL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1 Reaffirmed
Switchgears & Structurals Non-Fund Based A4 85 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3131.5# Reaffirmed
# The limit utilization was 11.81% as on October 31, 2015
Unique Structures And Towers BG/LC A4+ 525 Reaffirmed
Ltd /outstanding
Unique Structures And Towers Forward Contract A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sanzyme Pvt Ltd Fixed-deposit program - 20 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd BG BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Anandalok Hospital FBL - TL BB 51 Reaffirmed
Anandalok Hospital FBL - TL BB 51 Reaffirmed
Anandalok Hospital FBL - CC BB 70 Reaffirmed
Anandalok Hospital Non FBL BB 4 Reaffirmed
Apg Intelli Homes Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 7200 Reaffirmed
Associated Road Carriers Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 850 Reaffirmed
Associated Road Carriers Ltd LT non-FB Fac A+ 85 Reaffirmed
Baba Construction Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Baba Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Baba Construction Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Binjraka Steel Tubes Ltd CC B+ 100 Suspended
Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu Fund based B+ 40 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 3.00 crore)
Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu Non-fund based B+ 60 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Assigned
Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB 12.1 Assigned
Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 87.9 Assigned
/ A4
Cordon Bleu Properties & LT- TL B+ 380 Assigned
Infrastructures Pvt Ltd
Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB+ 382.1 Suspended
Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB+ 120 Suspended
Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 0.3 Suspended
(stable) /
A4+
Gaurishanker Bihani CC Facility B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC D 30 Downgraded
from B+
Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL D 52.5 Downgraded
from B+
Gururamdas Knit Fab LT Fund based- TL B 63.5 Assigned
Gururamdas Knit Fab LT Fund based- CC B 15 Assigned
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 106.4 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 6.61 crore)
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Corporate Bond Fund AAAmfs - Assigned
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Super Saver Income AAAmfs - Outstanding
Fund Medium Term Plan
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Money Manager AAAmfs - Outstanding
Treasury Fund
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Money Manager AAAmfs - Outstanding
Investment Fund
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd Super Saver Income AAAmfs - Outstanding
Fund ST Plan
Indraprastha Medical TL AA 150 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
(earlier 39.75CR)
Indraprastha Medical FBL AA 400 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
(enhanced from 25.0CR)
Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A 2500 Assigned
Ltd
Jay Formulations Ltd TL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 0.20 crore)
Jay Formulations Ltd CC Facility BB- 80 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore)
Jay Formulations Ltd LT/ST Proposed Limits BB- 36.1 Reaffirmed
(Stable) /
A4 reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 8.55 crore)
Kaya Knits LT FBL - TL B 99 Assigned
Kaya Knits Un-allocated limits B 1 Assigned
/ A4
Krk Power Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 52.5 Suspended
Krk Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 20 Suspended
A4
Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd FBL BB 85 Suspended
Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB 28 Suspended
Madhucon Projects Ltd LT FBL D 4941.9 Assigned
Madhucon Projects Ltd LT non-FBL D 6828.5 Assigned
Madhucon Projects Ltd ST non-FBL D 711.7 Assigned
Madhucon Projects Ltd Unallocated limits D 1517.9 Assigned
Maruti Oil Mills CC B 57.5 Suspended
Maruti Oil Mills TL B 5.4 Suspended
Maruti Oil Mills Unallocated Limits B 1.9 Suspended
Modern Communication And CC BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt
Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 751.6 Downgraded
from from
BBB
Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 350 Downgraded
from from
BBB
Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated Fac BBB+ 46.8 Downgraded
/ A2 from from
BBB
Noble Natural Resources India ST FBL A 2050 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Noble Natural Resources India LT/ ST FBL A / 2800 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd A1
Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Unallocated A / 5150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Limits A1
Oswal Cable Products CC BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Oswal Cable Products Unallocated Limits BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Oswal Cable Products LC BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Perfect Engineering Associates CC C 15 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Perfect Engineering Associates TL C 100 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Perfect Engineering Associates BG C 60 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Ramesh Company CC Facility B+ 175 Reaffirmed
Ramesh Company Unallocated Limits B+/ 25 Reaffirmed
A4
Rameshwar Industries LT Fund Based-CC B 70 Reaffirmed
Rameshwar Industries LT Fund Based-TL B 10.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1.75 crore)
Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd LT- Fund Based-CC B+ - Reaffirmed
Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd LT- Fund Based-TL B+ 340 Assigned
Rao Construction Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 52 Revised from
BB-
Rao Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit B 7.5 Revised from
BB-
Rkec Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 135.2 Suspended
Rkec Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 350 Suspended
Rkec Projects Pvt Ltd Un-allocated limits BB- 154.8 Suspended
Rns Motors Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 430 Upgraded
from
BBB
(Stable)
(revised from 38.00cr)
Rudra Techno Feeds LT fund based BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Rudra Techno Feeds Unallocated BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Rungta Projects Ltd Fund Based - BB- 450 Assigned
optionally
convertible debenture LTD
Rungta Projects Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB- 130 Assigned
(stable) /
A4
S.K. Exports LT FBL BB- 136 Reaffirmed
S.K. Exports Un-tied Limits BB- 4 Reaffirmed
/ A4
Sahuwala High Pressure Fundbased/Non D 786 Suspended
Cylinders Pvt Ltd Fundbased
Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LT FBL A- 506 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits A- 35 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Shiridi Sainadh Industries FBL B+ 90 Suspended
Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic TL BBB 673.3 Reaffirmed
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic LT FBL BBB 8 Reaffirmed
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B- 80 Revised from
B
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B- 1.7 Revised from
B
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries CC B- 52.5 Suspended
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries TL B- 8.7 Suspended
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries Unallocated B- 58.8 Suspended
Sunil Industries LT, FBL -CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sunil Industries LT, FBL - TL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Switchgears & Structurals Fund Based B+ 175 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based- TL AA 3043.5* Reaffirmed
*proposed
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based- CC AA 1100** Reaffirmed
**The limit was unutilized as on October 31, 2015
Unique Structures And Towers CC BB+ 242.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Unique Structures And Towers TL BB+ 45.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd /outstanding
Universal India Agro Foods LT - FBL B 50 Assigned
Universal India Agro Foods LT - FBL B 50 Assigned
Vinayak Cottex CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Cottex TL B 26.7 Reaffirmed
Vishnupriya Hotels And Resorts FBL D 659.1 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Vishnupriya Hotels And Resorts Non-FBL D 30 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Vishnupriya Hotels And Resorts Unallocated Limits D 50.9 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Viswakiriti Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B 15 Suspended
Viswakiriti Projects Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based B 35 Suspended
Viswakiriti Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 10 Suspended
A4
Vrv Textiles Ltd Bk Limits D 247.4 Suspended
