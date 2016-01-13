Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Bhanderi BG A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Alm Industries Ltd ST FBL A3 960 Assigned Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd BG A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Bagga Luxury Motorcars Llp Proposed BG A4 70 Assigned Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL- BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd ST FBL-Buyer's Credit* A4 150 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Cash Credit Development Consultants Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 17.5 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 305 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd NCD programme A1 100 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Assigned Irm Offshore And Marine ST, Non FundBased A3+ 212.5 Upgraded Engineers Pvt Ltd Limits from A3 Kepl Electricals Pvt Ltd Moptionally SP 3C - Assigned convertible debentureerate Performance Capability N G Projects Ltd Non Fund Based A3 990 Reaffirmed Facility Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Parisons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd Drop line overdraft A4 10 Assigned facility Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 10 Suspended Skyline Solar Pvt Ltd solar projects SP4D Assigned Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ 178.1 Assigned (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2+ Assigned Srs Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A2 2380 Reaffirmed V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Suspended Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A4 425 Upgraded from B+ Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 31 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SRS Ltd Medium Term: Fixed M A- 2250 Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Bhanderi CC BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 7.2 Reaffirmed Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 160 Reaffirmed Artefact Infrastructure Ltd LT Fund based- CC B 32.5 Assigned Artefact Infrastructure Ltd LT Fund based- B 42.5 Assigned Unallocated Bagga Luxury Motorcars Llp Proposed Inventory B+ 70 Assigned Funding Limits Bhadohi Carpets LT FBL BB 115 Reaffirmed Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL B+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit** B+ / 20.3 Reaffirmed A4 **Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Development Consultants Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A 70 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd TL A 99.8 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd NCD programme A 200 Withdrawn Icfai Society FBL BBB+ 1488.7 Reaffirmed Icfai Society Unallocated Limits BBB+ 1611.3 Reaffirmed Irm Offshore And Marine LT, FB Limits BBB 200 Upgraded Engineers Pvt Ltd from BBB Kuldevi Cotton Industries CC B 47.5 Reaffirmed Kuldevi Cotton Industries TL B 12.5 Reaffirmed N G Projects Ltd Fund Based CC Facility BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Nicomet Industries Ltd LT Fund based - TL D 1447.6 Assigned Nicomet Industries Ltd LT Fund based - TL D 52.4 Assigned Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Petal Motocon Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding B- 100 Assigned Limits Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd CC Limit B- 170 Assigned Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding B- 140 Assigned Limits R. J. Agro Industries CC B 60 Reaffirmed Saija Finance Pvt Ltd Senior Unsecured NCD BBB- 200 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 319.4 Assigned (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 26.8 Assigned (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 472 Assigned A- (SO) Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd CC Fac BBB 190 Suspended Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd CC Fac BBB 200 Suspended Sks Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA(SO) - Withdrawn Smartstone Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 70 Suspended Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital TL Fac BBB- 140 Reaffirmed And Yoga Centre Pvt Ltd Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital Proposed LT Fac BBB- 10 Reaffirmed And Yoga Centre Pvt Ltd Sree Durga Fiber Products Pvt CC BBB 30 Assigned Ltd Sree Durga Fiber Products Pvt TL BBB 110 Assigned Ltd Sree Durga Fiber Products Pvt Unallocated BBB / 30 Assigned Ltd A3+ SRS Ltd LT: FBL^ BBB+ 5970 Reaffirmed / A2 ^ Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 237.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 597.0 crore State Bank Of Patiala Tier II bonds (Basel AAA 5000 Assigned III compliant) (hyb) V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd FBL B 73 Suspended V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 17 Suspended Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB- 720 Upgraded from B+ Vijaya Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 5000 Assigned Programme-Basel III (hyb) Vijaya Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Programme-Basel III (hyb) Vijaya Bank Additional Tier-I AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme Basel (hyb) III Wheel Flexible Packaging CC Limits BB 60 Assigned Wheel Flexible Packaging TL BB 13.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.