Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Engineering Products Pvt ST : Non FB Fac A4 5 Upgraded
Ltd from D
(revised from 1.00 CR)
Automotive Axles Ltd ST Non FB Fac A+ 300 Upgraded
from A1
E-Nxt Financials Ltd ST A1 230 Withdrawn
Globe Steels Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 47.5 REAffirmed
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, fund based - - -
(reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore)
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 37.5 Upgraded
from
A3+
Jbm Auto Ltd NFBL A3 575 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 67.50CR)
Khedut Feeds And Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 213.8 Suspended
Neco Heavy Engineering And ST non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Castings Ltd
Omexo Tiles BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ptc India Financial Services ST Bk lines A1+ 4250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rakhecha Securities Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Bk A4 200 Reaffirmed
lines
Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 195 Reaffirmed
Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A2+ - Reaffirmed
Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A2+ - Reaffirmed
limit
Shree Sachidanand Industries ST Non Fund Based A4 5 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd -LOC* from D
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 50 Upgraded
from A2
Sri Rama Raw & Boiled Rice Mill ST FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt NFBL A3 2.5 Upgraded
Ltd from
A4+
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: CP A1+ 6600 Assigned
Ltd
Triune Energy Services Pvt. Non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: TL B 106.4 Upgraded
Ltd from D
(revised from 16.82 CR)
Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: FB Fac B 140 Upgraded
Ltd from D
(revised from 10.00 CR)
Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: Working Capital TL D - Withdrawn
Ltd
(revised from 2.94 CR)
Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: Proposed TL D - Withdrawn
Ltd
(revised from 29.83 CR)
Automotive Axles Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 1050 Reaffirmed
B.M. Gupta Developers Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based B 200 Withdrawn
Globe Steels Pvt Ltd FBF BB- 90 REAffirmed
Goldfinch Resorts Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 750 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs.37.46 crore
Greenwood High Trust TL A 64 Reaffirmed
Greenwood High Trust Fund Based A 94.5 Reaffirmed
Greenwood High Trust Unallocated A 341.5 Reaffirmed
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BBB+ 275 Upgraded
from
BBB
(reduced from Rs 43.85 crore)
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB+ 550 Upgraded
from
BBB
(enhanced from Rs 38.00 crore)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec A (SO) - Withdrawn
Telesto 2013 PTC
Series A2
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec A+ - Withdrawn
Eos 2014 PTC Series A1(SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec AA - Withdrawn
Dione 2013 PTC Series (SO)
A1
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec AA- - Withdrawn
Telesto 2013 PTC (SO)
Series A1
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec BB - Withdrawn
Dione 2013 PTC Series (SO)
A2
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec BB+ - Withdrawn
Telesto 2013 PTC (SO)
Series A3
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec BBB - Withdrawn
Eos 2014 PTC Series A2(SO)
India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs AAA 110000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Ltd programme
India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs AAA- 70000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Ltd programme
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
Jbm Auto Ltd Unallocated 52.1 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 39.44CR)
Jbm Auto Ltd TL BBB 1141.6 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 85.93CR)
Jbm Auto Ltd CC/WCDL BBB 1102.5 Reaffirmed
(Stable)/A3+
(Revised from 104.25CR)
Jbm Auto Ltd Fund Based and NFBL BBB 972.5 Reaffirmed
(Stable)/A3+
(Revised from 57.25CR)
Kakinada Marine And Offshore TL BBB 350 Suspended
Complex Ltd
Kakinada Marine And Offshore LC (sub-limit to TL) BBB 200 Suspended
Complex Ltd
Kakinada Marine And Offshore BG BBB 75 Suspended
Complex Ltd
Kakinada Marine And Offshore unallocated limits BBB 150 Suspended
Complex Ltd
Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd LT loans & working D 1072 Suspended
capital Fac
Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd non fund based LOC D 54 Suspended
and BG Fac
M/S Vijay Trading Company CC ICRA]B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Neco Heavy Engineering And LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Castings Ltd
Omexo Tiles CC Limit BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Omexo Tiles TL BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed
Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL B- 110 Revised from
D
Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL B- 80 Assigned
Ptc India Financial Services NCD Programmes A+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
R.K. Steels Fund Based BB 260 Revised from
BB+
Rakhecha Securities Ltd Overdraft Facility BB 10 Reaffirmed
Rane Engine Valve Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 110.7 Reaffirmed
Rane Engine Valve Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 655 Reaffirmed
Rane Engine Valve Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB+ 31.6 Reaffirmed
Shree Rajmoti Industries Fund Based working D 1000 Revised from
capital limits BB-
Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based - TL B 51.8 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based - CC B 50 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Shree Sachidanand Industries Unallocated Limit B / 43.2 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd A4 from D
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BBB+ 670 Upgraded
from
BBB
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB+ 530 Upgraded
from
BBB
Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BBB+ 170 Upgraded
from
BBB
(reduced from Rs 31.50 crore)
Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB+ 1125 Upgraded
from
BBB
(enhanced from Rs 82.50 crore)
Sri Rama Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Unallocated B/ 20.4 Reaffirmed
A4
Sri Rama Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT FBL B 39.6 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt CCL inter- changeable BBB- 50 Upgraded
Ltd with LOC / A3 from
BB-/
A4+
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Unallocated Limits BBB- 27.5 Upgraded
Ltd / A3 from
BB-/
A4+
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt FBL BBB- 120 Upgraded
Ltd from
BB-
Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 5500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 700 crore)
Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 1500 Assigned
Ltd
Triune Energy Services Pvt. FBL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd FB Fac AA 50 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
