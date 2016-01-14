Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Engineering Products Pvt ST : Non FB Fac A4 5 Upgraded Ltd from D (revised from 1.00 CR) Automotive Axles Ltd ST Non FB Fac A+ 300 Upgraded from A1 E-Nxt Financials Ltd ST A1 230 Withdrawn Globe Steels Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 47.5 REAffirmed Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, fund based - - - (reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 37.5 Upgraded from A3+ Jbm Auto Ltd NFBL A3 575 Reaffirmed (Revised from 67.50CR) Khedut Feeds And Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 213.8 Suspended Neco Heavy Engineering And ST non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd Omexo Tiles BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ptc India Financial Services ST Bk lines A1+ 4250 Reaffirmed Ltd Rakhecha Securities Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Bk A4 200 Reaffirmed lines Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 195 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A2+ - Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A2+ - Reaffirmed limit Shree Sachidanand Industries ST Non Fund Based A4 5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd -LOC* from D Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 50 Upgraded from A2 Sri Rama Raw & Boiled Rice Mill ST FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt NFBL A3 2.5 Upgraded Ltd from A4+ T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: CP A1+ 6600 Assigned Ltd Triune Energy Services Pvt. Non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Ltd. V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: TL B 106.4 Upgraded Ltd from D (revised from 16.82 CR) Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: FB Fac B 140 Upgraded Ltd from D (revised from 10.00 CR) Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: Working Capital TL D - Withdrawn Ltd (revised from 2.94 CR) Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: Proposed TL D - Withdrawn Ltd (revised from 29.83 CR) Automotive Axles Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 1050 Reaffirmed B.M. Gupta Developers Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based B 200 Withdrawn Globe Steels Pvt Ltd FBF BB- 90 REAffirmed Goldfinch Resorts Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 750 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.37.46 crore Greenwood High Trust TL A 64 Reaffirmed Greenwood High Trust Fund Based A 94.5 Reaffirmed Greenwood High Trust Unallocated A 341.5 Reaffirmed Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BBB+ 275 Upgraded from BBB (reduced from Rs 43.85 crore) Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB+ 550 Upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs 38.00 crore) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec A (SO) - Withdrawn Telesto 2013 PTC Series A2 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec A+ - Withdrawn Eos 2014 PTC Series A1(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec AA - Withdrawn Dione 2013 PTC Series (SO) A1 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec AA- - Withdrawn Telesto 2013 PTC (SO) Series A1 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec BB - Withdrawn Dione 2013 PTC Series (SO) A2 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec BB+ - Withdrawn Telesto 2013 PTC (SO) Series A3 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec BBB - Withdrawn Eos 2014 PTC Series A2(SO) India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs AAA 110000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ltd programme India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs AAA- 70000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ltd programme India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) Jbm Auto Ltd Unallocated 52.1 Reaffirmed (Revised from 39.44CR) Jbm Auto Ltd TL BBB 1141.6 Reaffirmed (Revised from 85.93CR) Jbm Auto Ltd CC/WCDL BBB 1102.5 Reaffirmed (Stable)/A3+ (Revised from 104.25CR) Jbm Auto Ltd Fund Based and NFBL BBB 972.5 Reaffirmed (Stable)/A3+ (Revised from 57.25CR) Kakinada Marine And Offshore TL BBB 350 Suspended Complex Ltd Kakinada Marine And Offshore LC (sub-limit to TL) BBB 200 Suspended Complex Ltd Kakinada Marine And Offshore BG BBB 75 Suspended Complex Ltd Kakinada Marine And Offshore unallocated limits BBB 150 Suspended Complex Ltd Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd LT loans & working D 1072 Suspended capital Fac Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd non fund based LOC D 54 Suspended and BG Fac M/S Vijay Trading Company CC ICRA]B+ 100 Reaffirmed Neco Heavy Engineering And LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd Omexo Tiles CC Limit BB- 20 Reaffirmed Omexo Tiles TL BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL B- 110 Revised from D Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL B- 80 Assigned Ptc India Financial Services NCD Programmes A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd R.K. Steels Fund Based BB 260 Revised from BB+ Rakhecha Securities Ltd Overdraft Facility BB 10 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 110.7 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 655 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB+ 31.6 Reaffirmed Shree Rajmoti Industries Fund Based working D 1000 Revised from capital limits BB- Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based - TL B 51.8 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based - CC B 50 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Shree Sachidanand Industries Unallocated Limit B / 43.2 Upgraded Pvt Ltd A4 from D Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BBB+ 670 Upgraded from BBB Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB+ 530 Upgraded from BBB Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from BBB (reduced from Rs 31.50 crore) Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB+ 1125 Upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs 82.50 crore) Sri Rama Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Unallocated B/ 20.4 Reaffirmed A4 Sri Rama Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT FBL B 39.6 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt CCL inter- changeable BBB- 50 Upgraded Ltd with LOC / A3 from BB-/ A4+ Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Unallocated Limits BBB- 27.5 Upgraded Ltd / A3 from BB-/ A4+ Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt FBL BBB- 120 Upgraded Ltd from BB- Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 5500 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 700 crore) Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 1500 Assigned Ltd Triune Energy Services Pvt. FBL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd. V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd FB Fac AA 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.