Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For A1+ 20000 Assigned IPO Financing)/ITD Programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 50000 Outstanding Colorlines Clothing India Pvt ST - Non FB Fac A4 7 Suspended Ltd Ece Industries Ltd NFBL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd BG* A4 30 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit, LC of Rs. 1.00 crore Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Mtc Business Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3+ 4810 Suspended Renergy Systems India Pvt Ltd Weak Performance SP4D - Assigned Capability' and 'Weak Financial Strength' Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST FBL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST Non Fund A2 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd based limits Sungloss Ceramic Industries BG A4 17.5 Assigned Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales ST, non-FBL A4 15 Assigned And Services LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.R. Ginn & Pressing Mills LT - FB Fac B 1000 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 90000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 6500 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+/ 102975 Outstanding A1+ Chirag Agro Fins Pvt Ltd TL BB- 200 Assigned Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd TL D 62960 Assigned (enhanced from 5156.00 CR) Colorlines Clothing India Pvt LT - FB Fac BB- 160 Suspended Ltd Cyber Pearl Information NCD BBB 1750 Reaffirmed Technology Park Pvt Ltd Cyber Pearl Information NCD BBB 750 Assigned Technology Park Pvt Ltd Ece Industries Ltd FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 7.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.79 crore) Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 3.00 crore) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd TL A+ 862.5 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+ / 2045 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac A1+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers' A+ / 645 Reaffirmed Credit Fac A1+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated/Proposed A+ / 17.5 Reaffirmed A1+ M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 30 Suspended M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB+ 1500 Suspended Mathuram Swasth Evam Shikshan Fund Based- TL B 70 Upgraded Sansthan from B+ Mathuram Swasth Evam Shikshan Unallocated Limits B 10 Upgraded Sansthan from B+ Mmr Infrastructure Developers Proposed Non fund B+ 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd based Mtc Business Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB 575 Suspended Mtc Business Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL BBB 434 Suspended Orange Infracon Pvt Ltd TL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Orange Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed Term BB- 100 Assigned Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (TL) BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.94 crore earlier) Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (CC) BB- 150 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore earlier) Riddhi Agro Industries Fund Based/ Non Fund BB- / 6.8 Assigned Based (Untied Limit) A4 Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt LT FBL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Sungloss Ceramic Industries CC BB- 100 Assigned Sungloss Ceramic Industries TL BB- 34.2 Assigned Topworth Tollways (Bela) Pvt TL BB 3157.4 Assigned Ltd Topworth Tollways (Bela) Pvt Proposed Limits BB 323.1 Assigned Ltd Topworth Tollways (Mangawan) TL BB+ 3330 Assigned Pvt Ltd Topworth Tollways (Mangawan) Proposed Limits BB+ 191 Assigned Pvt Ltd Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales LT, FBL B+ 45 Assigned And Services -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)