Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd ST Non-fund based A1 700 Reaffirmed Anuh Pharma Ltd ST Fund Based# A1 - Reaffirmed Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - LOC A4 45 Reaffirmed / Ltd. Assigned Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - BG A4 4 Reaffirmed Ltd. Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - Bk A4 - Assigned Ltd. Guarantee* *sublimit within the letter of credit limit Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - A4 1 Assigned Ltd. Forward Contract Brady & Morris Engineering Co. ST non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. ST FB limits A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Divine Solutions Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4 140 Assigned Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST fund based A2+ 770 Upgraded Ltd from A2 Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST non fund based A2+ 300 Upgraded Ltd from A2 Dixon Technologies India Pvt Unallocated A2+ 60 Upgraded Ltd from A2 G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 - upgraded from A3+ G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC A2 - upgraded from A3+ Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 300 Suspended Skm Steels Ltd ST non-FBL A3 1900 Reaffirmed Sugam Parivahan Ltd BG (ST scale) A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Unicast Autotech Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 50 Suspended facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD AA 1000 Assigned Anuh Pharma Ltd LT CC A- 50 Reaffirmed Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd FBL A 1200 Reaffirmed Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. FBL - TL B 27 Reaffirmed Ltd. Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. FBL - CC B 90 Reaffirmed / Ltd. Assigned Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. Fund Based/ NFBL B / 2 Assigned Ltd. - Untied Limit A4 Avo Elctro Power Ltd SP 3B'* High - Assigned Financial Strength Brady & Morris Engineering Co. LT fund based - TL BB- 48.8 Assigned Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. LT fund based - CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Unallocated limits BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd (Stable) / A4 Divine Solutions Pvt Ltd LT - fund based B 60 Assigned Dixon Technologies India Pvt TL A- - Upgraded Ltd from BBB+ Dixon Technologies India Pvt LT non fund based A- 20 Upgraded Ltd from BBB+ Engineering Projects (India) NFBL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd (stable) / A1+ Eta Properties And Investments LT, fund based BB- 340 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Eta Properties And Investments LT non fund based BB- 340 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BBB+ 470 upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs.45.8 crore) G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BBB+ 250 upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs.23.00 crore) Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 127.4 Suspended Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 590 Suspended Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 50 Suspended (Stable) / A4+ Liberty Shoes Ltd Bk Lines BBB+ 1826.4 Notice of / A2+ withdrawal Persang Alloy Industries Pvt Bk Limits BB- 124.7 Assigned Ltd (Stable) / A4 Skm Steels Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2700 Reaffirmed Skm Steels Ltd TL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sugam Parivahan Ltd Sugam Parivahan BBB 237.5 Reaffirmed Limited Sugam Parivahan Ltd TL (LT scale) BBB 15.3 Reaffirmed Sugam Parivahan Ltd Unallocated (LT scale) BBB 34.7 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 20000 Assigned Unicast Autotech Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 400 Suspended Unicast Autotech Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Suspended Unicast Autotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 10 Suspended (Stable) / A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 