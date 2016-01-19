Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Energo Engineering Projects Ltd Non-FBL D 11500 Revised from A3+ Energo Engineering Projects Ltd Non fund based Bk D 11500 Revised from limits A3+ Lahmeyer International (India) Non-FBL A1 265 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd ST Loan A1 reaffirmed Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac - LC A3+ 360 Upgraded from A3 Manishri Refractories & Fund Based - Standby A4 30 Reaffirmed Ceramics Pvt Ltd Line of Credit Manishri Refractories & Non Fund Based - LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Ceramics Pvt Ltd Manishri Refractories & Non Fund Based - BG A4 140 Reaffirmed Ceramics Pvt Ltd S Narayana Reddy Non-FB Fac A4+ 35 Assigned Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A4 Reaffirmed *sub limit of cash facility Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd ST FBL - Sub Limit of A4+ Upgraded CC from A4 Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 161 Upgraded from A4 Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure ST NFBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Windlas Biotech Ltd ST - NFBL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ 100000 Outstanding Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit A1+ Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Logistics Ltd TL BBB Reaffirmed Aswani Construction Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-CC BB 120 Reaffirmed Aswani Construction Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-TL BB 100.2 Reaffirmed Aswani Construction Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB 74.3 Reaffirmed Avon Cottex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 135 Suspended Avon Cottex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 135 Suspended Bliss Hotels Ltd TL Fac BB 170 Assigned Energo Engineering Projects Ltd TL D 227.5 Revised from BBB Energo Engineering Projects Ltd FBL D 1400 Revised from BBB Energo Engineering Projects Ltd Fund based Bk limits D 1627.5 Revised from BBB Global Nature Care Sanghatan TL B+ 68 Reaffirmed Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation Non FB Fac B 755.6 Revised from Ltd BBB- Idbi Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AA+ 30000 Assigned Programme Ilife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 75 Withdrawn India Infoline Finance Ltd - PTC Provisional Assigned Robust Cv Trust Dec 2015 AAA (SO) India Infradebt Ltd NCD Programme AAA 30000 Assigned India Infradebt Ltd NCD Programme AAA 20000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AAA 1600 Reaffirmed Klm Infra LT, fund based: TL B+ 292.8 Assigned Klm Infra Unallocated limits B+ 37.2 Assigned Klm Infra TL facility B+ 292.8 Assigned Klm Infra unallocated limits B+ 37.2 Assigned Kotalipara Development Society CC B 50 Suspended Kotalipara Development Society TL B 170 Suspended Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC BBB 178 Reaffirmed Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT - Non Fund Based BBB 0.3 Reaffirmed Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB 21.7 Reaffirmed Krf Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 274.2 Withdrawn / A3 L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Lahmeyer International (India) FB Limits A 210 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd CC A 295** Revised from A- (reduced from Rs 32.40 crore)**Sublimit of cash credit facilities Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd FB Fac - CC BBB 520 Upgraded from BBB- Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd FB Fac - TL BBB 1660 Upgraded from BBB- Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BBB 370 Upgraded from BBB- Manishri Refractories & Fund Based - CC B 186 Reaffirmed Ceramics Pvt Ltd Manishri Refractories & Fund Based - TL B 114 Reaffirmed Ceramics Pvt Ltd Manishri Refractories & Unallocated Limits B / 37.3 Assigned Ceramics Pvt Ltd 4 S Narayana Reddy FB Fac BB+ 30 Assigned Savfab Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL BB 280 Withdrawn Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 257.3 Reaffirmed Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd TL B+ 99.6 Reaffirmed Shivangi Remedies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 190 Withdrawn A4+ Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 153.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Sonam Builders LT FBL BB+ 800 Suspended Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BB+ 420 Upgraded from BB Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BB+ 135 Upgraded from BB Swarnmandir Jewel Designer Pvt LT - FB Fac BB 90 Suspended Ltd Swarnmandir Jewel Designer Pvt LT - TL BB 20 Suspended Ltd Swarnmandir Jewel Designer Pvt LT/ ST - Unallocated BB / 80 Suspended Ltd Fac A4+ Tanya Healthcare Bk Fac BB+ 155 Withdrawn / A4+ Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure LT FBLTL BB- 320 Assigned / Ltd Outstanding Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure LT FBLCC BB- 180 outstanding Ltd Veltech Forging Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 60 Assigned Windlas Biotech Ltd LT - TL 3 A- 385 upgraded from BBB+ Windlas Biotech Ltd LT - CC A- 450 upgraded from BBB+ Windlas Biotech Ltd LT/ST - FBL A- / 233 Rating A2+ upgraded from BBB+ / A2+ Yes Bank Ltd Basel III compliant A+ 3000 Outstanding Tier I Bonds (hyb) Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Debt AA 19367 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Hybrid Tier I Debt AA 4610 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Debt AA+ 27655 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AA+ 25000 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA+ 11000 Assigned Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA+ 28000 Outstanding Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)