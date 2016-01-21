Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild & Services ST Ratings A4 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Art And Crafts Inc. Bk Fac A4+ 145 Suspended Bansal Alloys & Metals Pvt Ltd NFBL (ST scale) A3 352 Reaffirmed Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based- A4+ 5 Assigned (ILC/FLC)/BG Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - Loan A4+ 10 Assigned equivalent risk (LER) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M2+ - Assigned Hil Ltd ST: NFBL A1+ 140 Outstanding Hil Ltd CP programme A1+ 500 Assigned / outstanding (enhanced from 25.0CR) Indostar Capital Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. ST - Fund Based A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. ST - Non Fund Based A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP/ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. ST Debt Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Madhav Metcast Pvt Ltd Inland / Foreign LOC A4 - Reaffirmed cum Buyers Credit* Manda Developers & Builders ST Ratings A4 209 Suspended Pvt Ltd Prestige Estates Projects Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Processing And Non-FBL A1+ 950 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd (reduced from Rs. 7.0 crore) Tata Steel Processing And CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd (reduced from Rs. 100 crore) The Andhra Sugars Ltd NFBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Gems ST FBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 75 Assigned Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 27000 Outstanding MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Andhra Sugars Ltd Fixed deposit MA+ 2000 Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild & Services LT Ratings BB- 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd Arhyama Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 316.5 Reaffirmed Art And Crafts Inc. LT Ratings BB 75 Suspended Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals TL BBB 123.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Bansal Iron & Steel Rolling CC Fac (LT Scale) BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Mills Bansal Ispat Udyog CC Fac (LT Scale) BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Bansal Ispat Udyog TL BB+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Ispat Udyog Unallocated (ST scale) BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Cotex Fund Based- TL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Bhavani Cotex Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Running BB+ 50 Assigned Packing Credit Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB+ - Assigned Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Rupee TL BB+ 7 Assigned Chandigarh Motors Bk Fac B 65 Suspended Cross Country Apparels Bk Fac B- / 180 Suspended A4 Darbari Lal Foundation LT Ratings BB 50 Withdrawn Educational Society Darsun Higher Educational LT Ratings B 68 Suspended Society Gulzar Educational And LT Ratings B+ 440 Suspended Charitable Society Gupta Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Ratings B 92.8 Suspended Hil Ltd LT: FBL A+ 1050 Outstanding Ibd Space Infrastructure Pvt Bk Fac B+ 275 Suspended Ltd Kb Ispat Pvt Ltd Limits B+ / 124.2 Suspended A4 L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD (Infra Bonds) AA+ 16650.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD Programme AA+ 603400 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Bonds AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. LT - Fund Based TL AA+ 31046.3 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. LT - Fund Based CC AA+ 8900 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. LT - Interchangeable AA+ 54703.7 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. LT/ST - Fund AA+ / 4750 Reaffirmed Ltd Based/Non Fund Based A1+ Facility M M Creations Bk Fac BB- / 124 Suspended A4 Madhav Metcast Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Reaffirmed Madhav Metcast Pvt Ltd TL B 32 Reaffirmed Madhav Metcast Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 23 Assigned A4 Manda Developers & Builders LT Ratings BB- 3.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd National Institute Of Computer Bk Fac BB- 500 Suspended Education Society Trust Prestige Estates Projects Ltd NCD A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Bk Lines A+ 35000 Reaffirmed Sahu Khan Chand Foods CC B+ 90 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji Energy NCD AA 1000 Assigned (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL BB 850 Reaffirmed Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 100 Reaffirmed Shubham Industries Limits B+ 75 Suspended Surya Textech Bk Fac BB 92.5 Suspended Tata Power Delhi Distribution PTC Series A AA- - Withdrawn Ltd. Tata Power Delhi Distribution PTC Series B AA- - Withdrawn Ltd. Tata Power Delhi Distribution PTC Series A AA- - Withdrawn Ltd. Tata Steel Processing And TL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd (reduced from Rs. 600 crore) Tata Steel Processing And FBL AA- 1700 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd (reduced from Rs. 100 crore) The Andhra Sugars Ltd FBL A 3257.6 Reaffirmed The Andhra Sugars Ltd Unallocated limits A 410.1 Reaffirmed Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 40 Assigned Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB+ 13 Assigned Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BB+ 2 Assigned Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Interchangeable BB+ / - Assigned (PC/FC) A4+ FB, LT Fac BBB 80 Upgraded from BBB- Bansal Alloys & Metals Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals Unallocated Limits BBB / 106.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd A3+ from BBB- / A3 Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd LT FB Limits BBB+ 15000 Outstanding Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 150 Outstanding / A2+ Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd TL Fac D 6108.9 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd CC Fac D 3034.1 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd BG D 250 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd LOC D 2400 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Unallocated D 342.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)