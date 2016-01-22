Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Short FB Fac A2 880 Reaffirmed/
Assigned
(enhanced from 62 Cr)
Ginza Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A2+ 110 Upgraded
Facility from
A2+
Godrej Properties Ltd CP A1+ 11000 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 950 crore
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd CP Programme A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Cumulative A3+ 85 Reaffirmed
Non-Convertible
Compulsorily Redeemable
PS (CNCRPS)
Kamakhya Board Forward Sale Contract A4 47.5 Assigned
SKI Carbon Black India (Pvt) CP programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 15 Reaffirmed
facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajnara Realtech Ltd FBL BB 1500 Suspended
APV Realty Ltd FBL BB 1000 Suspended
APV Realty Ltd Unallocated limits BB 500 Suspended
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1.9 Withdrawn
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
(enhanced from 2.50 Cr)
Deepa Developers LT FB Fac (proposed) - - Reaffirmed
Deepa Developers LT - TL B 90 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.40 Cr)
Deepa Developers LT - Fund Based B 60 Reaffirmed
G Corp Homes Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Ginza Industries Ltd TL A- 810 Upgraded
from
BBB+
(enhanced from 55.5 crore)
Ginza Industries Ltd LT, CC Facility A- 900 Upgraded
from
BBB+
(enhanced from 65.0 crore)
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated debt BBB 200 Assigned
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated debt BBB 270 Reaffirmed
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd NCD BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd LT- Bk Loans BBB 9220.7 Reaffirmed
Imperial Developers LT FBL- CC D 380 Revised from
BB
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 216 Suspended
A4+
Kamakhya Board CC Limits B 10 Assigned
Mallikarjuna Parboiled Binny FBL B+ 59.7 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
(revised from Rs. 6.01 crore)
Mallikarjuna Parboiled Binny Unallocated limits B+/ 15.3 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill A4
(revised from Rs. 1.49 crore)
Manoj Vaibhav Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC BB 260 Reaffirmed
Manoj Vaibhav Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 40 Reaffirmed
MPG Realty Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB 400 Suspended
MPG Realty Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits BB 300 Suspended
N. B Hi-Tech Cold Storage CC B- 25.1 Reaffirmed
N. B Hi-Tech Cold Storage TL B- 84.3 Reaffirmed
Om Ginning And Pressing Factory LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Om Ginning And Pressing Factory LT, FBL - TL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Shulz Pvt. Ltd LT, Fund based - CC B+ 70 Assigned
Shivalik Shulz Pvt. Ltd LT, Fund based - TL B+ 28.5 Assigned
SKI Carbon Black India (Pvt) NCD programme AA- 2000 Withdrawn
Ltd
SKI Carbon Black India (Pvt) LT, TL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 350 crore
SKI Carbon Black India (Pvt) LT/ ST, fundbased/ AA- / 11000 Reaffirmed
Ltd non-FB Fac A1+
Reduced from Rs. 1400 crore
Topworth Tollways (Bela) Pvt TL BB 3157.4 Outstanding
Ltd
Topworth Tollways (Bela) Pvt Non-FBL BB 160.5 Outstanding
Ltd
Topworth Tollways (Mangawan) TL BB+ 3330 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Topworth Tollways (Mangawan) Non-FBL BB+ 191 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 13.2 Upgraded
from
BB-
Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB 69.3 Upgraded
facility from
BB-
Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ ST - Unallocated BB / 52.5 Upgraded
A4 from
BB-
Vinayak Nirman Pvt Ltd LT limits B 150 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
