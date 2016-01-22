Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Short FB Fac A2 880 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from 62 Cr) Ginza Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A2+ 110 Upgraded Facility from A2+ Godrej Properties Ltd CP A1+ 11000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 950 crore Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd CP Programme A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Cumulative A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Non-Convertible Compulsorily Redeemable PS (CNCRPS) Kamakhya Board Forward Sale Contract A4 47.5 Assigned SKI Carbon Black India (Pvt) CP programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 15 Reaffirmed facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajnara Realtech Ltd FBL BB 1500 Suspended APV Realty Ltd FBL BB 1000 Suspended APV Realty Ltd Unallocated limits BB 500 Suspended Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1.9 Withdrawn Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 2.50 Cr) Deepa Developers LT FB Fac (proposed) - - Reaffirmed Deepa Developers LT - TL B 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.40 Cr) Deepa Developers LT - Fund Based B 60 Reaffirmed G Corp Homes Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd TL A- 810 Upgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from 55.5 crore) Ginza Industries Ltd LT, CC Facility A- 900 Upgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from 65.0 crore) Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated debt BBB 200 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated debt BBB 270 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd NCD BBB 180 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd LT- Bk Loans BBB 9220.7 Reaffirmed Imperial Developers LT FBL- CC D 380 Revised from BB International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 216 Suspended A4+ Kamakhya Board CC Limits B 10 Assigned Mallikarjuna Parboiled Binny FBL B+ 59.7 Reaffirmed Rice Mill (revised from Rs. 6.01 crore) Mallikarjuna Parboiled Binny Unallocated limits B+/ 15.3 Reaffirmed Rice Mill A4 (revised from Rs. 1.49 crore) Manoj Vaibhav Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC BB 260 Reaffirmed Manoj Vaibhav Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 40 Reaffirmed MPG Realty Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB 400 Suspended MPG Realty Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits BB 300 Suspended N. B Hi-Tech Cold Storage CC B- 25.1 Reaffirmed N. B Hi-Tech Cold Storage TL B- 84.3 Reaffirmed Om Ginning And Pressing Factory LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Om Ginning And Pressing Factory LT, FBL - TL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Shivalik Shulz Pvt. Ltd LT, Fund based - CC B+ 70 Assigned Shivalik Shulz Pvt. Ltd LT, Fund based - TL B+ 28.5 Assigned SKI Carbon Black India (Pvt) NCD programme AA- 2000 Withdrawn Ltd SKI Carbon Black India (Pvt) LT, TL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs. 350 crore SKI Carbon Black India (Pvt) LT/ ST, fundbased/ AA- / 11000 Reaffirmed Ltd non-FB Fac A1+ Reduced from Rs. 1400 crore Topworth Tollways (Bela) Pvt TL BB 3157.4 Outstanding Ltd Topworth Tollways (Bela) Pvt Non-FBL BB 160.5 Outstanding Ltd Topworth Tollways (Mangawan) TL BB+ 3330 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Topworth Tollways (Mangawan) Non-FBL BB+ 191 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 13.2 Upgraded from BB- Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB 69.3 Upgraded facility from BB- Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ ST - Unallocated BB / 52.5 Upgraded A4 from BB- Vinayak Nirman Pvt Ltd LT limits B 150 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.