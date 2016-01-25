Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hikal Ltd ST - Fund based A2 1940 Reaffirmed Revised from 171 Cr Hikal Ltd ST- Non fund based A2 550 Reaffirmed RHC Holding Pvt Ltd ST Debt/NCD Programme A1+ 21000 Outstanding (SO) Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt BG A2 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Ruchi Global Ltd Fund and Non-FBL A4 4275 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A1 150 Assigned/ Outstanding Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 100 Assigned/ Outstanding Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac# A1 3500 outstanding # - Rs. 350.00 crore non-fund based facilities are sub-limit to the term loan facilities. Shree TNB Polymers Ltd BG A4 14 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Castings Pvt Ltd TL B 150 Suspended Aryan Castings Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 100 Suspended Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * A- 2000 Assigned/ Outstanding *enhanced from Rs. 100 crore Chhapra Hajipur Expressways Ltd TL D 5850 Reaffirmed Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 600 Suspended / A3 Hikal Ltd LT - TL BBB 2600 Reaffirmed Revised from 221.4 Cr Hikal Ltd LT - TL BBB 313.3 Reaffirmed Revised from 25.67 Cr Hikal Ltd LT -Bk Lines BBB 1990 Reaffirmed Revised from 214 Cr Jadcherla Expressways Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) AA- 2622.6 Upgraded from A+ Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt TL BBB 342.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt LT/ST fund based BBB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Ruchi Global Ltd FBL BB 125 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL/Buyers A+ 5735.9 Assigned/ Credit/Capex LC Outstanding Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A+ 750 Assigned/ Outstanding Shree Khodiyar Oil Industries CC D 150 Revised from B Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd CC BB 180 Reaffirmed Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd TL BB 43.3 Reaffirmed TM International Logistics Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)