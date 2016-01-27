Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P R Textiles FB Fac A4 76 Withdrawn B. V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed B. V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade ST, Non Fund Based - A4+ Assigned Pvt Ltd BG ^ ^ Sub limit of Cash Credit Godrej Industries Ltd Short-TL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd ST - NFBL/ Bk Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 600 Reaffirmed * * earmarking above mentioned long-term, fund based limits Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 9400 Reaffirmed (Standalone) (enhanced from Rs. 640 crore) Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 835.3 Reaffirmed (Revised from 80.53 Cr) Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 142.5 Revised from A4 Sandfits Foundries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 15 Upgraded from A2 (Revised from 1.62 Cr) Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd ST non FBL- LOC A4 6.5 Suspended Tangerine Design Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 305 Assigned (SO) Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 7.50 crore) Unicare Emergency Equipment ST, Fund Based A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 2.05 Cr) Unicare Emergency Equipment ST, Non-fund Based A4 63.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Valvoline Cummins Pvt Ltd NFBL* A1+ 350 Reaffirmed * The Fund based and Non-Fund based Limits are interchangeable MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej Industries Ltd Medium Term, Public MAA+ - Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assetz Whitefield Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BBB- 600 Withdrawn B. V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd CC A- 300 Reaffirmed B. V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd TL A- 110 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 21.00 crore) Bussan Auto Finance India Pvt Line of credit A+ 800 Withdrawn Ltd programme Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade LT, Fund Based - CC BB 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 16.25 crore) Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade LT, Fund Based - TL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 A- 200.2 Provisional Ltd (SO) Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 BB+ 14.5 Provisional Ltd (SO) Godrej Industries Ltd TL AA 8750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 675 crore) Godrej Industries Ltd LT - FBL AA 900 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT - NFBL AA 500 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT Debt / NCD AA 1250 Reaffirmed Programme L&T Panipat Elevated Corridor NCD BBB- 2350 Reaffirmed Ltd Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd TL BBB 37.3 Reaffirmed (Revised from 5.45 Cr) Padma Gems LT/ST, FB Fac* BB+ / 200 Reaffirmed A4+ * Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 20 crore at any point of usage Parker VRC Infrastructure Pvt TL facility B 600 Withdrawn Ltd Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd TL D 442.3 Revised from B+ Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd CC D 110 Revised from B+ Real Growth Securities Pvt. Ltd LT Bk facility BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Sandfits Foundries Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 14.7 Upgraded from BBB+ (revised from 4.86 Cr) Sandfits Foundries Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 180 Upgraded from BBB+ Sandfits Foundries Pvt Ltd Proposed limits A- 120.3 Upgraded from BBB+ (revised from 8.52 Cr) Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC B+ 137.5 Suspended Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL B+ 15 Suspended Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ / 41 Suspended A4 Satguru Metals & Power Pvt. Ltd TL D 40 Revised from B+ Satguru Metals & Power Pvt. Ltd FBL D 49.5 Revised from B+ Tangerine Design Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 5 Assigned (SO) / A3+ Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada FBL BB 75 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 7.00 crore) Unicare Emergency Equipment LT, Fund Based: CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Valvoline Cummins Pvt Ltd FBL* AA 350 Upgraded from AA- * The Fund based and Non-Fund based Limits are interchangeable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.