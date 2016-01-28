Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail CP Programme A1+ 7500 Assigned/ Ltd Outstanding Agrimas Chemicals Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A3 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.00 cr) Antony Motors Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Doshi Ceramic Industries BG A4 2 Reaffirmed Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Steel Industries LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 21.00 crore) Jai Bharat Steel Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 5.7 Reaffirmed Krishnan Food Processors ST FB Fac A3 240 Reaffirmed Krishnan Food Processors ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 - Reaffirmed Krishnan Food Processors ST non FB Fac A3 30 Reaffirmed Kvr Projects Pvt Ltd BG A4 300 Reaffirmed (revised from 32.00 CR) Matrix Ceramic BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Monica Garments ST loans-fund based A4 60.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.59 CR) Monica Garments Unallocated A4 3.4 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.53 CR) R. Mahendra & Co Fund Based A4 110 Suspended Schrader Duncan Ltd ST, fund based A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines, non fund A1+ 55 Reaffirmed based LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrimas Chemicals Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19.00 cr) Akal Pipe Industries LT - FBL D 94 Assigned Antony Motors Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 85 Reaffirmed Bacc Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 195 Assigned Banke Behari Foods Pvt. Ltd. CC BB 50 Suspended Banke Behari Foods Pvt. Ltd. BG BB 25 Suspended Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1590 Reaffirmed [Revised from 1,350.00 CR] Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB 850 Reaffirmed [Revised from 35.00 CR] Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 65 Reaffirmed Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG BB / 2.5 Reaffirmed A4 Darshan Sagar Developers Fund based facility B+ 150 Assigned Dayal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 10 Suspended A4 Doshi Ceramic Industries CC B 5 Reaffirmed Doshi Ceramic Industries TL B 48.8 Reaffirmed Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCDs D 6000 Revised from B Faith Buildtech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1500 Suspended Family Credit Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 7500 Assigned Family Credit Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 750 Assigned Flocksur India Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 100 Reaffirmed Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB 160 Reaffirmed Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 170 Reaffirmed A4 Goverdhan Transport Company TL BB 670 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gurukrupa Developers D N Nagar TL B+ 1250 Reaffirmed Project Gyandhara Education Pvt Ltd TL B- 80 Suspended Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 1750 Suspended Jagrut Motors LT, FBL - CC BB- 120 Withdrawn Jagrut Motors LT, FBL - TL BB- 6.2 Withdrawn Jai Bharat Steel Industries CC Limit BB- 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd CC B 75 Assigned Keshri Export LT / ST, fundbased Fac BBB- 420 Reaffirmed / A3 (reduced from Rs. 59.00 crore) Keshri Export LT / ST, non FB Fac BBB- 46.8 Reaffirmed / A3 (revised from Rs. 3.67 crore) Kp Polyolefin Sacks Pvt Ltd Fund Based BB- 150 Suspended Krishnan Food Processors LT FB Fac - sub limit BBB- - Reaffirmed Kvr Projects Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Kvr Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 60 Reaffirmed A4 (revised from 4.00 CR) Marikar (Motors) Ltd LT Fund Based Facility BBB- 100 Assigned Marikar (Motors) Ltd Proposed Facility BBB- 20 Assigned / A3 Matrix Ceramic CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Matrix Ceramic TL B+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Monica Garments TL B 5.2 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.81 CR) Mukesh And Co LT fund based facility BB+ 50 Assigned Mukesh And Co LT non-fund based BB+ 30 Assigned facility Mukesh And Co Unallocated Limits BB+ 20 Assigned Radha Krishna Firayalal & Co. CC B+ 40 Suspended Radha Krishna Firayalal & Co. TL B+ 11.3 Suspended Radha Krishna Firayalal & Co. BG B+ 2.5 Suspended Rai Bahadur Raghbir Singh TL BB- 154.1 Assigned/ Educational Society Outstanding Schrader Duncan Ltd LT, fund based - TL A 65 Reaffirmed Schrader Duncan Ltd LT, fund based - CC A 150 Reaffirmed Seasky Shipping India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 80 Suspended Sri Laxmi Narasimha Industries Fund Based B+ / 90 Suspended A4 Star Automobiles (Mp) Ltd CC Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Subhodaya Chemicals Ltd Fund Based BB- / 120 Suspended A4 Udayan Greenfield Developers TL A- 140 Withdrawn Ltd. Udayan Greenfield Developers Over draft facility A- 10 Withdrawn Ltd. Vardhaman College Of Unallocated Limits B+ 120 Revised from Engineering BB Virtusa Consulting Services NCD A+ 20000 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)