Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd TL A4 150 Suspended Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 7.5 Suspended Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST Ratings A4 - Revised from A4+ Garg Rice Mills FBL- ST A4 130 Reaffirmed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 1500 Assigned Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd CP A2+ 250 Withdrawn Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP A3+ 12500 revised from A2+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Loans A3+ 25000 revised from A2+ Kherani Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL A3 80 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Development CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd Melange Systems Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 160 Suspended Pardes Dehydration Company Non Fund Based- A4 2.5 Suspended BG/Import LC/FSC Pardes Dehydration Company Fund Based- A4 130 Suspended PCL/FDBN/FDBP/FDBD Power Mech Infra Ltd ST - Unallocated A3 300 Upgraded Limits from A4+ Sarv Biolabs NFBL A4 23.5 Suspended Sarv Biolabs NFBL A4 23.5 Suspended Shri Shanker Gauri Agro Short- Term A4 8.1 Reaffirmed Product Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt ST Non Fund Based A3 14 Reaffirmed Ltd Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd ST Non-fund based Bk A1+ 20 Assigned Fac United Electricals & BG A4 35 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd United Electricals & Proposed BG A4 265 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd United Electricals & Proposed LOC A4 70 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Uv Boards Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 210 Revised from A4+ Uv Boards Ltd Proposed ST Fac A4 15 Revised from A4+ Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd TL A+ 1610 Revised Downwards from AA- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 2000 Revised downwards from AA- Bangalore Housing Development Bk Fac BBB- 600 Withdrawn & Investments (SO) Bhagya Diamond Jewellery Pvt Bk Fac B+ 60 Suspended Ltd Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Ltd Non-FB Fac BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Ltd Unallocated (Proposed BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Limits) Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages FBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages TL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FBL D 1459.8 Assigned Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd TL D 2697.4 Assigned Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd NFBL D 4780.8 Assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT Ratings BB - Revised from BB+ Dhuria Rice Mills FBL- LT B 60 Reaffirmed Disha Communications Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 71 Reaffirmed Disha Communications Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 10000 Assigned Edelweiss Finance & NCD AA 2500 Assigned Investments Ltd Emm Vee Infrastructures (I) LT FB Fac BB 370 Suspended Pvt Ltd Garg Rice Mills FBL- LT B 10 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd TL BBB 60800 Revised from BBB- India Infoline Finance Ltd - PTCs AAA 912.6 Assigned Robust Cv Trust (SO) Indo-Us Mim Tec Pvt Ltd CC AA- 879.5 Reaffirmed Indo-Us Mim Tec Pvt Ltd TL AA- 2657.9 Reaffirmed Indo-Us Mim Tec Pvt Ltd NCD# AA- 600 Reaffirmed #issue is proposed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs BBB+ 32120 Revised from A Jindal Steel & Power Ltd TL BBB+ 188387.5Revised from A Jindal Steel & Power Ltd FBL BBB+ 41500 Revised from A Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 68000 Revised from A Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 8992.5 Revised from / A3+ A / A2+ Jkr Enterprise Ltd TL BB 100 Assigned Kherani Paper Mills Ltd TL BBB- 128.5 Reaffirmed Kherani Paper Mills Ltd FBL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd CC BB 200 Reaffirmed Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kpr Constructions Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended L&T Infrastructure Development Non-FBL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd L&T Infrastructure Development NCD AA 1950 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd L&T Infrastructure Development TL Programme AA 2500 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd (SO) Melange Systems Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Suspended Mundra Port Pty Ltd TL AA- Reaffirmed (SO) Pardes Dehydration Company Fund Based-CC BB- 10 Suspended Power Mech Infra Ltd CC BBB- 50 Upgraded from BB+ Power Mech Infra Ltd TL BBB- 80 Upgraded from BB+ Power Mech Infra Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB- 200 Upgraded Limits from BB+ Ram Dev International Ltd CC Limits D 1618.7 Suspended Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of Credit D 155 Suspended Ram Dev International Ltd TL D 153.9 Suspended Ram Dev International Ltd Unallocated Limits D 6.1 Suspended Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing Credit D 1366.3 Suspended Samaya Structures Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Sarv Biolabs FBL BB- 145.7 Suspended Sarv Biolabs FBL BB- 145.7 Suspended Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd TL B+ 320 Suspended Shri Shanker Gauri Agro Long- Term Fund- B 289.1 Reaffirmed Product Pvt Ltd Based Limits Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt LT Fund Based BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Stfcl Cv Trust November 2015 Second Loss Facility AAA 5053.6 Assigned (SLF) (SO) Stfcl Cv Trust November 2015 Second Loss Facility AAA 296.3 Assigned (SLF) (SO) Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac AA- 170 Assigned Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd Interchangeable Bk AA- Assigned Fac (sub-limit of / long fund based Bk Fac A1+; Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL D 70 Revised from B Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL D 245 Revised from B Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 25 Revised from B United Electricals & CC B 23.5 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd United Electricals & Proposed CC B 26.5 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Uv Boards Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 60 Revised from BB+ Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: CC BB 150 Reaffirmed Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: TL BB 28.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.