Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd TL A4 150 Suspended
Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 7.5 Suspended
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST Ratings A4 - Revised from
A4+
Garg Rice Mills FBL- ST A4 130 Reaffirmed
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 1500 Assigned
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd CP A2+ 250 Withdrawn
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP A3+ 12500 revised from
A2+
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Loans A3+ 25000 revised from
A2+
Kherani Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL A3 80 Reaffirmed
L&T Infrastructure Development CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Projects Ltd
Melange Systems Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 160 Suspended
Pardes Dehydration Company Non Fund Based- A4 2.5 Suspended
BG/Import LC/FSC
Pardes Dehydration Company Fund Based- A4 130 Suspended
PCL/FDBN/FDBP/FDBD
Power Mech Infra Ltd ST - Unallocated A3 300 Upgraded
Limits from
A4+
Sarv Biolabs NFBL A4 23.5 Suspended
Sarv Biolabs NFBL A4 23.5 Suspended
Shri Shanker Gauri Agro Short- Term A4 8.1 Reaffirmed
Product Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits
Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt ST Non Fund Based A3 14 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd ST Non-fund based Bk A1+ 20 Assigned
Fac
United Electricals & BG A4 35 Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
United Electricals & Proposed BG A4 265 Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
United Electricals & Proposed LOC A4 70 Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
Uv Boards Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 210 Revised from
A4+
Uv Boards Ltd Proposed ST Fac A4 15 Revised from
A4+
Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 200 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd TL A+ 1610 Revised
Downwards
from
AA-
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 2000 Revised
downwards
from
AA-
Bangalore Housing Development Bk Fac BBB- 600 Withdrawn
& Investments (SO)
Bhagya Diamond Jewellery Pvt Bk Fac B+ 60 Suspended
Ltd
Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Ltd Non-FB Fac BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Ltd Unallocated (Proposed BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Limits)
Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages FBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages TL BB- 500 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FBL D 1459.8 Assigned
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd TL D 2697.4 Assigned
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd NFBL D 4780.8 Assigned
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT Ratings BB - Revised from
BB+
Dhuria Rice Mills FBL- LT B 60 Reaffirmed
Disha Communications Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 71 Reaffirmed
Disha Communications Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed
Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 10000 Assigned
Edelweiss Finance & NCD AA 2500 Assigned
Investments Ltd
Emm Vee Infrastructures (I) LT FB Fac BB 370 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Garg Rice Mills FBL- LT B 10 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd TL BBB 60800 Revised from
BBB-
India Infoline Finance Ltd - PTCs AAA 912.6 Assigned
Robust Cv Trust (SO)
Indo-Us Mim Tec Pvt Ltd CC AA- 879.5 Reaffirmed
Indo-Us Mim Tec Pvt Ltd TL AA- 2657.9 Reaffirmed
Indo-Us Mim Tec Pvt Ltd NCD# AA- 600 Reaffirmed
#issue is proposed
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs BBB+ 32120 Revised from
A
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd TL BBB+ 188387.5Revised from
A
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd FBL BBB+ 41500 Revised from
A
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 68000 Revised from
A
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 8992.5 Revised from
/ A3+ A /
A2+
Jkr Enterprise Ltd TL BB 100 Assigned
Kherani Paper Mills Ltd TL BBB- 128.5 Reaffirmed
Kherani Paper Mills Ltd FBL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd CC BB 200 Reaffirmed
Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Kpr Constructions Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended
L&T Infrastructure Development Non-FBL AA 12500 Reaffirmed
Projects Ltd
L&T Infrastructure Development NCD AA 1950 Reaffirmed
Projects Ltd
L&T Infrastructure Development TL Programme AA 2500 Reaffirmed
Projects Ltd (SO)
Melange Systems Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Suspended
Mundra Port Pty Ltd TL AA- Reaffirmed
(SO)
Pardes Dehydration Company Fund Based-CC BB- 10 Suspended
Power Mech Infra Ltd CC BBB- 50 Upgraded
from
BB+
Power Mech Infra Ltd TL BBB- 80 Upgraded
from
BB+
Power Mech Infra Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB- 200 Upgraded
Limits from
BB+
Ram Dev International Ltd CC Limits D 1618.7 Suspended
Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of Credit D 155 Suspended
Ram Dev International Ltd TL D 153.9 Suspended
Ram Dev International Ltd Unallocated Limits D 6.1 Suspended
Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing Credit D 1366.3 Suspended
Samaya Structures Bk Fac B 100 Suspended
Sarv Biolabs FBL BB- 145.7 Suspended
Sarv Biolabs FBL BB- 145.7 Suspended
Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd TL B+ 320 Suspended
Shri Shanker Gauri Agro Long- Term Fund- B 289.1 Reaffirmed
Product Pvt Ltd Based Limits
Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt LT Fund Based BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Stfcl Cv Trust November 2015 Second Loss Facility AAA 5053.6 Assigned
(SLF) (SO)
Stfcl Cv Trust November 2015 Second Loss Facility AAA 296.3 Assigned
(SLF) (SO)
Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac AA- 170 Assigned
Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd Interchangeable Bk AA- Assigned
Fac (sub-limit of /
long fund based Bk Fac A1+;
Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL D 70 Revised from
B
Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL D 245 Revised from
B
Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 25 Revised from
B
United Electricals & CC B 23.5 Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
United Electricals & Proposed CC B 26.5 Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
Uv Boards Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 60 Revised from
BB+
Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: CC BB 150 Reaffirmed
Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: TL BB 28.9 Reaffirmed
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
