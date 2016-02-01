Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avt Natural Products Ltd ST FB Fac A1 295 Reaffirmed Avt Natural Products Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1 137 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services CP Programme A1+ 6000 ASsigned Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from 500 CR) Dwarika Roller Flour Mills Pvt ST A4 60 Suspended Ltd Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt ST Non Fund Based A4 100 Assigned Ltd Facility Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt ST Non Fund Based A4 100 Assigned Ltd Facility Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Ratings A4+ 30 Suspended K.V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd FBL A2 2060 Upgraded from A3+ K.V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 90 Upgraded from A3+ North Delhi Metro Mall Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG A4 200 Reaffirmed Sci India Ltd CC Fac A4 30 Suspended Sci India Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 20 Suspended Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company non-fund based A3 100 Suspended facility Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 2.3 Assigned Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt ST Ratings A4 239.5 Suspended Ltd Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 270 Suspended Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd High Performance SP 2B - Assigned Capability' Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd High Financial SP 2B - Assigned Strength' LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ald Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 450 crore) Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Ashiana Housing Ltd TL A- 500 Reaffirmed Avt Natural Products Ltd LT non-fund based A 1.8 Reaffirmed facility Avt Natural Products Ltd LT / ST fund based A / 215 Reaffirmed (interchangeable) Fac A1 Bisui Poultry Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 41.6 Assigned Bisui Poultry Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 5.9 Assigned Bisui Poultry Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied limit B 51.1 Assigned Credila Financial Services Perpetual Debt AA 1500 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd programme Credila Financial Services LT Bk lines AA+ 500 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd Dax Network Ltd Bk Fac D 221.8 Suspended Dwarika Roller Flour Mills Pvt fund based Bk Fac B 91.5 Suspended Ltd East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd TL D 49270 Revised from B+ East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based D 6680 Revised from B+ Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB 500 Withdrawn Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt LT Fund Based Facility B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt LT Fund Based Facility B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 91.2 Suspended K.V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from BBB Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd working capital Fac B+ / 200 Suspended A4 Sci India Ltd TL B+ 250 Suspended Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company fund based facility BBB- 20 Suspended Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd TL BB 110 Reaffirmed Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd FBF BB 80 Reaffirmed Shah Realty LT FBL-TL B+ 97.5 Suspended Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt LT Ratings BB- - Suspended Ltd St. John Sangam Trust Bk Fac BB+ 480 Suspended Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 3.00 crore) Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd BG B 70 Reaffirmed Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 48.4 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 5.84 crore) V.Y. Institute Of Medical TL B+ 225.1 Suspended Sciences Pvt Ltd V.Y. Institute Of Medical LT untied Bk limits B+ 4.9 Suspended Sciences Pvt Ltd Virgin Rock Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B+ 60 Assigned Virgin Rock Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 14.1 Assigned A4 Yash Proteins Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 110 Suspended ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.