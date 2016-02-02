Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akasaka Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL* A4 103.2 Revised from A2+ CMC Ltd CP A1+ 500 Withdrawn GSR Movies Non Fund Based A4 20.6 Reaffirmed Facility Hilltop Ceramic BG A4 14 Reaffirmed IDFC Ltd CP A1+ 100000 Withdrawn Indus Tropics Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 142.5 Suspended Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- FDBP* A4 - Suspended Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- EPC** A4 - Suspended Lucky Ply & Laminates Non-Fund Based LOC A4 70 Reaffirmed Limits Lucky Ply & Laminates Untied Limits A4 - - Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST FBL- EPC/PCFC A4 132.5 Reaffirmed Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST NFBL- LOC/ BG/ A4 87.1 Reaffirmed Forward Contract Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based A4 24 Assigned Facility - LOC Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed Starchem Polytrade Pvt Ltd Starchem Polytrade A4 230 Assigned Private Limited Starlon Exim Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 150 Assigned (Sub-limits)* - Buyers credit and LOC *sub-limits of cash credit Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A4 5 Suspended Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-FLC* A4 - Suspended *Sublimit of term loan 2 sanctioned in April 2012, for import of capital goods Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd ST - fund based A2 180 Upgraded from A3+ Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd ST - non-fund based A2 508.8 Upgraded from A3+ Thermax Ltd ST Non-FBL (BG & LOC)# A1+ Reaffirmed # - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore. Upper India Smelting & NFBL- ST A4 2 Reaffirmed Refinery Works Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 19.8 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajnara Infrastructure (P) Ltd. FBL BB 91 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.0 crore) Akasaka Electronics Ltd Long-TL* BB 45 Revised from BB+ Akasaka Electronics Ltd LT FBL* BB 25 Revised from BB+ Ashutosh Enterprises Bk limits B+ /A4 150 Suspended Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III Compliant AA 10000 Assigned Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) Billroth Hospitals Ltd TL BBB 380 Suspended Boutique International (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 170 Suspended Cholamandalam Investment & Second Loss Facility A+ 67.5 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A AAA 4500.5 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Chowgule Steamships Ltd CC BB 20 Withdrawn Chowgule Steamships Ltd BG BB 20 Withdrawn CMC Ltd Bk Lines AA+ 3500 Withdrawn Dharamshila Cancer Foundation Proposed Bk Fac A+ 200 Suspended And Research Center Fortune Foam Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 240 Assigned Fortune Foam Pvt. Ltd. CC Limits B+ 75 Assigned Fortune Foam Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated B+/A4 5 Assigned Ghanshyam Ginn Mill Industries CC B 180 Suspended Ghanshyam Ginn Mill Industries TL B 2 Suspended Gpi Textiles Ltd Fund/non-FB Fac D 160 Suspended Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 488.9 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 27.2 Assigned Growing Opportunity Finance LT Ratings BB 120 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd GS Malls Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB- 700 Reaffirmed GS Malls Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB- 700 Reaffirmed GSR Movies Fund Based Facility B 100 Reaffirmed Hilltop Ceramic CC Limit B+ 30 Reaffirmed Hilltop Ceramic TL B+ 24.2 Reaffirmed IBD Nalanda Infrastructure TL B 325.2 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. IDFC Ltd NCD AAA 589973.2Withdrawn Indus Tropics Ltd LT fund based facility BB 60 Suspended Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - Fund Based BB- 30 Revised from BB Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - TL BB- 23.6 Revised from BB Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - Non Fund Based BB- 10 Revised from BB Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys Long Tem/ ST - BB- 1.4 Assigned Unallocated /A4 Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 350 Suspended Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 25 Suspended Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Fund Based- B+ 50 Suspended Warehousing Loan Lucky Ply & Laminates Fund Based CC Limits BB 50 Reaffirmed Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 40.7 Assigned Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 26 Assigned Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB /A4 33.3 Assigned Mouji Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Bk facility B+/A4 60 Suspended Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC B- 5 Reaffirmed Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated B- 15.4 Reaffirmed Om Namah Shivay Trading Company LT, FBL - CC B+ 75 Assigned Om Namah Shivay Trading Company LT, FBL - TL B+ 9.3 Assigned Om Namah Shivay Trading Company LT Unallocated B+ 0.7 Assigned Peetambara Distributors Fund Based Overdraft B+ 100 Assigned Limit Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 40 Assigned Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd Non Fund based B+ 10* Assigned *Interchangeable with fund based limits Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 75 Assigned Limits) S.S. Enterprises Bk limits B+ /A4 150 Suspended Shankara Infrastructure Bk Fac BBB 3630 Suspended Materials Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Seasonal CC facility B- 59.2 Suspended Himghar Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Working capital loan B- 8 Suspended Himghar Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata TL B- 37.4 Suspended Himghar Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Unallocated limits B- 9.5 Suspended Himghar Pvt Ltd Shri Ram Rice Mill FBL- LT B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based B+ 31.8 Assigned Facility - TL Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based B+ 120 Assigned Facility - CC Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-Fund Based B+ 266 Assigned Facility - BG Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated B+/ A4 258.2 Assigned Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd TL Fac BB- 332.4 Reaffirmed (revised from 36.35cr) Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.00) Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST FB Fac BB- 170 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Industries LT - TL BB- 54 Assigned Sri Sai Industries LT - Fund Based BB- 30 Assigned Starchem Polytrade Pvt Ltd Fund based and B+/ A4 230 Assigned non-fund based (Sub-limits)* *sub-limits of Letter of credit Starlon Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B 150 Assigned Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 25 Suspended Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 44 Suspended Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 2038.1 Upgraded from BBB Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd LT - fund based BBB+ 1400 Upgraded from BBB Thermax Ltd FB Limits (CC) AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Thermax Ltd LT Non-FBL (BG & LOC) AA+ 44500 Reaffirmed # # - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore. Tirupati Oil Industries Fund Based-CC B- 122.5 Suspended Tirupati Oil Industries Fund Based-TL B- 10.5 Suspended Upper India Smelting & FBL- LT BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Refinery Works Upper India Smelting & Unallocated- LT BB- 50.5 Reaffirmed Refinery Works Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.