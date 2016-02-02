Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akasaka Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL* A4 103.2 Revised from
A2+
CMC Ltd CP A1+ 500 Withdrawn
GSR Movies Non Fund Based A4 20.6 Reaffirmed
Facility
Hilltop Ceramic BG A4 14 Reaffirmed
IDFC Ltd CP A1+ 100000 Withdrawn
Indus Tropics Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 142.5 Suspended
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- FDBP* A4 - Suspended
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- EPC** A4 - Suspended
Lucky Ply & Laminates Non-Fund Based LOC A4 70 Reaffirmed
Limits
Lucky Ply & Laminates Untied Limits A4 - -
Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST FBL- EPC/PCFC A4 132.5 Reaffirmed
Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST NFBL- LOC/ BG/ A4 87.1 Reaffirmed
Forward Contract
Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based A4 24 Assigned
Facility - LOC
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed
Starchem Polytrade Pvt Ltd Starchem Polytrade A4 230 Assigned
Private Limited
Starlon Exim Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 150 Assigned
(Sub-limits)* -
Buyers credit and LOC
*sub-limits of cash credit
Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A4 5 Suspended
Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-FLC* A4 - Suspended
*Sublimit of term loan 2 sanctioned in April 2012, for import of capital goods
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd ST - fund based A2 180 Upgraded
from
A3+
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd ST - non-fund based A2 508.8 Upgraded
from
A3+
Thermax Ltd ST Non-FBL (BG & LOC)# A1+ Reaffirmed
# - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such
the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore.
Upper India Smelting & NFBL- ST A4 2 Reaffirmed
Refinery Works
Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 19.8 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajnara Infrastructure (P) Ltd. FBL BB 91 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 5.0 crore)
Akasaka Electronics Ltd Long-TL* BB 45 Revised from
BB+
Akasaka Electronics Ltd LT FBL* BB 25 Revised from
BB+
Ashutosh Enterprises Bk limits B+ /A4 150 Suspended
Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III Compliant AA 10000 Assigned
Tier II Bond Programme(hyb)
Billroth Hospitals Ltd TL BBB 380 Suspended
Boutique International (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 170 Suspended
Cholamandalam Investment & Second Loss Facility A+ 67.5 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A AAA 4500.5 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd
Chowgule Steamships Ltd CC BB 20 Withdrawn
Chowgule Steamships Ltd BG BB 20 Withdrawn
CMC Ltd Bk Lines AA+ 3500 Withdrawn
Dharamshila Cancer Foundation Proposed Bk Fac A+ 200 Suspended
And Research Center
Fortune Foam Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 240 Assigned
Fortune Foam Pvt. Ltd. CC Limits B+ 75 Assigned
Fortune Foam Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated B+/A4 5 Assigned
Ghanshyam Ginn Mill Industries CC B 180 Suspended
Ghanshyam Ginn Mill Industries TL B 2 Suspended
Gpi Textiles Ltd Fund/non-FB Fac D 160 Suspended
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 488.9 Assigned
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 27.2 Assigned
Growing Opportunity Finance LT Ratings BB 120 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
GS Malls Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB- 700 Reaffirmed
GS Malls Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB- 700 Reaffirmed
GSR Movies Fund Based Facility B 100 Reaffirmed
Hilltop Ceramic CC Limit B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Hilltop Ceramic TL B+ 24.2 Reaffirmed
IBD Nalanda Infrastructure TL B 325.2 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
IDFC Ltd NCD AAA 589973.2Withdrawn
Indus Tropics Ltd LT fund based facility BB 60 Suspended
Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - Fund Based BB- 30 Revised from
BB
Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - TL BB- 23.6 Revised from
BB
Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - Non Fund Based BB- 10 Revised from
BB
Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys Long Tem/ ST - BB- 1.4 Assigned
Unallocated /A4
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 350 Suspended
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 25 Suspended
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Fund Based- B+ 50 Suspended
Warehousing Loan
Lucky Ply & Laminates Fund Based CC Limits BB 50 Reaffirmed
Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 40.7 Assigned
Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 26 Assigned
Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB /A4 33.3 Assigned
Mouji Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Bk facility B+/A4 60 Suspended
Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC B- 5 Reaffirmed
Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated B- 15.4 Reaffirmed
Om Namah Shivay Trading Company LT, FBL - CC B+ 75 Assigned
Om Namah Shivay Trading Company LT, FBL - TL B+ 9.3 Assigned
Om Namah Shivay Trading Company LT Unallocated B+ 0.7 Assigned
Peetambara Distributors Fund Based Overdraft B+ 100 Assigned
Limit
Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 40 Assigned
Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd Non Fund based B+ 10* Assigned
*Interchangeable with fund based limits
Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 75 Assigned
Limits)
S.S. Enterprises Bk limits B+ /A4 150 Suspended
Shankara Infrastructure Bk Fac BBB 3630 Suspended
Materials Ltd
Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Seasonal CC facility B- 59.2 Suspended
Himghar Pvt Ltd
Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Working capital loan B- 8 Suspended
Himghar Pvt Ltd
Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata TL B- 37.4 Suspended
Himghar Pvt Ltd
Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Unallocated limits B- 9.5 Suspended
Himghar Pvt Ltd
Shri Ram Rice Mill FBL- LT B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based B+ 31.8 Assigned
Facility - TL
Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based B+ 120 Assigned
Facility - CC
Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-Fund Based B+ 266 Assigned
Facility - BG
Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated B+/ A4 258.2 Assigned
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd TL Fac BB- 332.4 Reaffirmed
(revised from 36.35cr)
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 240 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 20.00)
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST FB Fac BB- 170 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Industries LT - TL BB- 54 Assigned
Sri Sai Industries LT - Fund Based BB- 30 Assigned
Starchem Polytrade Pvt Ltd Fund based and B+/ A4 230 Assigned
non-fund based
(Sub-limits)*
*sub-limits of Letter of credit
Starlon Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B 150 Assigned
Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 25 Suspended
Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 44 Suspended
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 2038.1 Upgraded
from
BBB
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd LT - fund based BBB+ 1400 Upgraded
from
BBB
Thermax Ltd FB Limits (CC) AA+ 250 Reaffirmed
Thermax Ltd LT Non-FBL (BG & LOC) AA+ 44500 Reaffirmed
#
# - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such
the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore.
Tirupati Oil Industries Fund Based-CC B- 122.5 Suspended
Tirupati Oil Industries Fund Based-TL B- 10.5 Suspended
Upper India Smelting & FBL- LT BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed
Refinery Works
Upper India Smelting & Unallocated- LT BB- 50.5 Reaffirmed
Refinery Works
Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
