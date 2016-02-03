Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Cables & Electricals ST FB Fac A4+ 250 Suspended Pvt Ltd Jayesh Electricals Ltd NFBL A4 212.5 Withdrawn Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors Non-FBL A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Seagull Associates ST: FB Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed Smile Ceramic BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Apoorva Construction Co. FBL BB- 80 Assigned Apoorva Construction Co. Non- FB Fac BB- 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crackers India Infrastructure TL D 680 Suspended Ltd Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B(SO) 26.6 Provisional Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 245.4 Provisional (SO) Haldhar Developers Pvt Ltd NCD AA- 926.3 Reaffirmed (SO) Indian Cables & Electricals CC BB+ 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Jayesh Electricals Ltd CC facility BB 30 Withdrawn Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors FBL A+ 85 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Orient Steel & Industries Ltd FB Fac BB- 155 Suspended Orient Steel & Industries Ltd non-FB Fac BB- 155 Suspended Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 29.6 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 135 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB- 265.9 Reaffirmed Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB 149 Downgraded from BB+ Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BB 1 Downgraded from BB+ Seagull Associates LT: TL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Smile Ceramic CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Smile Ceramic TL B+ 21.6 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD AA 10000 Assigned Vasant Cotton Fund Based- CC cum B 47.5 Reaffirmed ODBD Vasant Cotton Fund Based- TL B 12.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)