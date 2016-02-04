Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 60000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 5,000 crore) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For IPO A1+ 20000 Outstanding Financing) Ag Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3 140 Reaffirmed Agra Products Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A4 310 Reaffirmed Amman Granites FB Fac A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Amman Granites Non-FB Fac A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ST debt A1 7000 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL A1 543.7* Reaffirmed *The non fund based limits are a sublimit of the fund based limits. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL-Forward Cover A1 43.7 Reaffirmed Britto Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Britto Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Commonwealth Bank Of Australia CD A1+ 500 Assigned Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Assigned Hll Lifecare Ltd ST: Non fund based A1 3000 Reaffirmed International Ltd ST FBL A4+ 90 Upgraded from A4 Jambuwala Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Lines - A4 400 Reaffirmed Unallocated Jaypee Infra Ventures Consultant Grade CT2" Reaffirmed Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd ST, Non-fund based A3 3 Upgraded from A4+ Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd ST BG A4 2.5 Assigned Kwality Foundry Industries Non-Fund Based Bk A4 23.1 Assigned Limits R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt FB Fac A4+ 70 Suspended Ltd Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working A2+ 1508.9 Upgraded Capital Limits from A2 Texport Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 100 Upgraded from A2 Thakar Dass & Co. LOC A4 60 Assigned Thakar Dass & Co. Bk Gurantee A4 5 Assigned United Brothers Polytech Llp Fund based - Bill A4 50 Assigned Discounting United Brothers Polytech Llp Non Fund based - BG A4 50 Assigned Wellcome Fisheries Ltd FB Fac A4+ 600 Suspended Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 52 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA Outstanding Corporation Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 90000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 6500 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+/ 113558.3Assigned A1+ (Enhanced from Rs. 10,297.50 crore) Ag Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Ag Granites Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 35 Reaffirmed / A3 Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Agra Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 10 Reaffirmed Amman Granites FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Amman Granites Unallocated BB+ 43 Reaffirmed / A4+ Aum Reality LT- FBL B+ 80 Suspended Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills TL B 30 Assigned Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills Working Capital B 170 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A; 4116.2 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A; 17320 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 978.6 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 12 Assigned / Outstanding Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed BB+ Assigned / limits) Outstanding Bliss Hotels Ltd TL Fac BB 382.9 Assigned / Outstanding Bliss Hotels Ltd LT FB Fac BB 6 Assigned Bliss Hotels Ltd Proposed LT facility BB 11.1 Assigned Britto Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 110 Reaffirmed Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long-TL A+ 4000 Assigned Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT / ST - A+ / Assigned Interchangeable A1 Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 5000 Assigned Hll Lifecare Ltd LT: TL A+ 1797.6 Reaffirmed Hll Lifecare Ltd LT: FB Fac A+ 2420 Reaffirmed Hll Lifecare Ltd LT/ST: Proposed A+ / 392 Reaffirmed A1; Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 759218 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 50000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt AAA 59750 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Programme Housing Development Finance Issuer Rating IrAAA Outstanding Corporation Ltd International Ltd LT FBL BB 10 Upgraded from BB- International Ltd LT Non-FBL BB 25 Upgraded from BB- Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd FBL AA 700 Reassigned (SO) Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd non-FBL AA 1000 Reassigned (SO) Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 350 Reassigned Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, TL BBB- 145.8 Upgraded from BB+ Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB- 20 Upgraded from BB+ Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB- 86.2 Upgraded from BB+ Kalpatharu Breweries & Bk Fac B 109 Suspended Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd LT loan B+ 42.5 Assigned Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd LT CC facility B+ 62.5 Assigned Kwality Foundry Industries Fund Based Bk Limits B+ 76.9 Assigned Logix Infratech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 700 Withdrawn Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD / Sub. Debt AA- 3000 Assigned Programme* National Capital Region LT Bonds Programme AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Planning Board Palak Ferro Alloy LT - Fund Based/ CC D 61 Downgraded Palak Ferro Alloy LT - Fund Based TL D 1 Downgraded Palak Ferro Alloy LT / ST - Unallocated D 138 Downgraded R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt CC Fac BB 150 Suspended Ltd Sah Polymers Ltd FBL-TL BB- 40.7 Revised from BB Sah Polymers Ltd FBL- CC BB- 65 Revised from BB Sah Polymers Ltd FBL- Unallocated BB- 4.3 Revised from / A4; BB / A4 Satara Roller Flour Mills Pvt CC BB+ 92.5 Suspended Ltd Satara Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL BB+ 11.8 Suspended Ltd Satara Roller Flour Mills Pvt unallocated BB+ 23.2 Suspended Ltd Shiv Shakti Enterprise LT- FBL B+ 100 Suspended Sundernagar Integrated Rural term FB Fac B+ 85 Suspended Development Association Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 2000 Withdrawn Texport Industries Pvt Ltd TL A- 200 Upgraded from BBB+ Thakar Dass & Co. Over Draft Facility B+ 60 Assigned United Brothers Polytech Llp Fund based - CC B+ 30 Assigned Wellcome Fisheries Ltd LT loans BB 8.5 Suspended Wellcome Fisheries Ltd LT unallocated Fac BB 3.3 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)