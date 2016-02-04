Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 60000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 5,000 crore)
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For IPO A1+ 20000 Outstanding
Financing)
Ag Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3 140 Reaffirmed
Agra Products Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A4 310 Reaffirmed
Amman Granites FB Fac A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
Amman Granites Non-FB Fac A4+ 11 Reaffirmed
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ST debt A1 7000 Reaffirmed
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL A1 543.7* Reaffirmed
*The non fund based limits are a sublimit of the fund based limits.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL-Forward Cover A1 43.7 Reaffirmed
Britto Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed
Britto Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed
Commonwealth Bank Of Australia CD A1+ 500 Assigned
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Assigned
Hll Lifecare Ltd ST: Non fund based A1 3000 Reaffirmed
International Ltd ST FBL A4+ 90 Upgraded
from A4
Jambuwala Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Lines - A4 400 Reaffirmed
Unallocated
Jaypee Infra Ventures Consultant Grade CT2" Reaffirmed
Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd ST, Non-fund based A3 3 Upgraded
from
A4+
Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd ST BG A4 2.5 Assigned
Kwality Foundry Industries Non-Fund Based Bk A4 23.1 Assigned
Limits
R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt FB Fac A4+ 70 Suspended
Ltd
Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working A2+ 1508.9 Upgraded
Capital Limits from A2
Texport Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 100 Upgraded
from A2
Thakar Dass & Co. LOC A4 60 Assigned
Thakar Dass & Co. Bk Gurantee A4 5 Assigned
United Brothers Polytech Llp Fund based - Bill A4 50 Assigned
Discounting
United Brothers Polytech Llp Non Fund based - BG A4 50 Assigned
Wellcome Fisheries Ltd FB Fac A4+ 600 Suspended
Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 52 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
--------------------
Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed
Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA Outstanding
Corporation Ltd Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 90000 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 6500 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+/ 113558.3Assigned
A1+
(Enhanced from Rs. 10,297.50 crore)
Ag Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Ag Granites Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Agra Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 10 Reaffirmed
Amman Granites FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Amman Granites Unallocated BB+ 43 Reaffirmed
/ A4+
Aum Reality LT- FBL B+ 80 Suspended
Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills TL B 30 Assigned
Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills Working Capital B 170 Assigned
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A; 4116.2 Reaffirmed
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A; 17320 Reaffirmed
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 978.6 Reaffirmed
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 12 Assigned /
Outstanding
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed BB+ Assigned /
limits) Outstanding
Bliss Hotels Ltd TL Fac BB 382.9 Assigned /
Outstanding
Bliss Hotels Ltd LT FB Fac BB 6 Assigned
Bliss Hotels Ltd Proposed LT facility BB 11.1 Assigned
Britto Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long-TL A+ 4000 Assigned
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT / ST - A+ / Assigned
Interchangeable A1
Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 5000 Assigned
Hll Lifecare Ltd LT: TL A+ 1797.6 Reaffirmed
Hll Lifecare Ltd LT: FB Fac A+ 2420 Reaffirmed
Hll Lifecare Ltd LT/ST: Proposed A+ / 392 Reaffirmed
A1;
Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 759218 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 50000 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt AAA 59750 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd Programme
Housing Development Finance Issuer Rating IrAAA Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
International Ltd LT FBL BB 10 Upgraded
from
BB-
International Ltd LT Non-FBL BB 25 Upgraded
from
BB-
Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd FBL AA 700 Reassigned
(SO)
Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd non-FBL AA 1000 Reassigned
(SO)
Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 350 Reassigned
Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, TL BBB- 145.8 Upgraded
from
BB+
Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB- 20 Upgraded
from
BB+
Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB- 86.2 Upgraded
from
BB+
Kalpatharu Breweries & Bk Fac B 109 Suspended
Distilleries Pvt. Ltd.
Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd LT loan B+ 42.5 Assigned
Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd LT CC facility B+ 62.5 Assigned
Kwality Foundry Industries Fund Based Bk Limits B+ 76.9 Assigned
Logix Infratech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 700 Withdrawn
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD / Sub. Debt AA- 3000 Assigned
Programme*
National Capital Region LT Bonds Programme AAA 9000 Reaffirmed
Planning Board
Palak Ferro Alloy LT - Fund Based/ CC D 61 Downgraded
Palak Ferro Alloy LT - Fund Based TL D 1 Downgraded
Palak Ferro Alloy LT / ST - Unallocated D 138 Downgraded
R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt CC Fac BB 150 Suspended
Ltd
Sah Polymers Ltd FBL-TL BB- 40.7 Revised from
BB
Sah Polymers Ltd FBL- CC BB- 65 Revised from
BB
Sah Polymers Ltd FBL- Unallocated BB- 4.3 Revised from
/ A4; BB /
A4
Satara Roller Flour Mills Pvt CC BB+ 92.5 Suspended
Ltd
Satara Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL BB+ 11.8 Suspended
Ltd
Satara Roller Flour Mills Pvt unallocated BB+ 23.2 Suspended
Ltd
Shiv Shakti Enterprise LT- FBL B+ 100 Suspended
Sundernagar Integrated Rural term FB Fac B+ 85 Suspended
Development Association
Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 2000 Withdrawn
Texport Industries Pvt Ltd TL A- 200 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Thakar Dass & Co. Over Draft Facility B+ 60 Assigned
United Brothers Polytech Llp Fund based - CC B+ 30 Assigned
Wellcome Fisheries Ltd LT loans BB 8.5 Suspended
Wellcome Fisheries Ltd LT unallocated Fac BB 3.3 Suspended
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
