Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Omnitalkwireless ST, non fund based A1 200 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd from A2 Buildmet Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 180 Assigned Farooq Constructions ST, non-FB Fac A4 0 Withdrawn Global Polybags Industries Pvt ST FB Fac A4 650 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 38.75cr) Global Polybags Industries Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 610 Reaffirmed Ltd Green City Ceramic Non Fund Based- BG A4 7 Suspended Kalra Overseas And Precision ST, fund based A4 36 Revised from Engineering Ltd A4+ Kalra Overseas And Precision ST, non- fund based A4 3 Revised from Engineering Ltd A4+ Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt Ltd BG A4 3.1 Reaffirmed N.K. Polymers & Additives ST rating A4 110 Suspended Manufacturing Company Pavan Cotton Products Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Skh Metals Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 85.00CR) Sri Raja Engineering ST - Non fund based A4+ 25 Assigned Contractors facilites Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed Tech Auto Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 100 Upgraded from A3+ The Travancore Cochin ST: Fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd The Travancore Cochin ST: Non fund based A4 90 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd LOC A4 190 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Agro Industries Ltd LT- CC Limit BB- 123.5 Suspended Arya Omnitalkwireless LT, fund based - CC A 50 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd from BBB+ Bajrang Ginning & Pressing CC Limits B+ 80 Assigned Factory Buildmet Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B 20 Assigned Farooq Constructions LT, FB Fac B- 120 Upgraded from C Floreat Investments Ltd LT AA 2000 Assigned Ganesh Industries LT, FBL -TL BB- 55 Assigned Ganesh Industries LT, FBL - CC BB- 25 Assigned Global Polybags Industries Pvt TL Fac BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 11.25cr) Green City Ceramic Fund Based- TL BB- 20 Suspended Green City Ceramic Fund Based- Car Loan BB- 6 Suspended Green City Ceramic Fund Based- CC BB- 40 Suspended Kalra Overseas And Precision LT, FBL -TL BB 142.2 Revised from Engineering Ltd BB+ Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt Ltd CC B 16 Reaffirmed Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B 39 Reaffirmed Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 106.9 Assigned A4 Mahavir Educational Society LT FBL -TL B- 50.7 Reaffirmed Mahavir Educational Society Unallocated Limits B- 20.5 Reaffirmed N.K. Polymers & Additives LT Rating B 40 Suspended Manufacturing Company Nisarg Jewels Pvt Ltd CC B 80 Withdrawn Oswal Salt & Chemical LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Industries Pavan Cotton Products Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 63.2 Reaffirmed (Revised from 7.55CR) Pavan Cotton Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Unallocated Limits B+ 39.7 Reaffirmed (Revised from 2.74CR) Rockland Hospitals Ltd Bk Fac D 2649.6 Suspended Siksha-O-Anusandhan Fund Based (TL) B+ outstanding / assigned Skh Metals Ltd TL BB+ 944.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 73.10CR) Skh Metals Ltd CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Skh Metals Ltd Unallocated BB+ 587.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70.05CR) Skh Metals Ltd FB Fac BB+ / 860 Reaffirmed A4+ Skh Metals Ltd Fund Based/Non FB Fac BB+ / 650 Reaffirmed A4+ Sri Raja Engineering LT - FB Fac BB 35 Assigned Contractors Sri Sai Leela Electrical FBL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Projects Sri Sai Leela Electrical NFBL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Projects Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 40 Reaffirmed Tech Auto Pvt Ltd CC ICRA]BBB 75 Reaffirmed Tech Auto Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BBB 3.5 Reaffirmed Tech Auto Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL ICRA]BBB 21.5 Reaffirmed The Travancore Cochin LT: FB Fac B 200 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Tirumala Finetex Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 48.4 Suspended Tirumala Finetex Pvt Ltd Fund Based BB- 30 Suspended Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd CC BB- 20 Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.