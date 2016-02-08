Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd ST non fund Fac A4 47.5 Suspended Arush Industries Non FB Fac A3 40 Reaffirmed Axiom Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- BG A4 7 Suspended Celikon Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Limits A4+ 480 Suspended Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 333.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.56 Cr) Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 8 Suspended Fujikawa Power Non FB Fac A3 50 Reaffirmed Geon International Non FB Fac A3 15 Reaffirmed Iac International Automotive ST, non fund based A4+ 60 Suspended India Pvt Ltd LOC and BG Fac Mmodal Global Services Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 270 Reaffirmed Nahar Capital And Financial ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 250 Upgraded Services Ltd from A1 Nilos India Pvt Ltd ST Fac A4 55 Suspended Okaya Power Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 190 Reaffirmed S.C. Shah Enterprises ST Fac A4 60 Suspended Sunoxx International Non FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tata Business Support Services ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd (Revised from 25 Cr) Tata Business Support Services ST, FB Fac A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Business Support Services CP Programme* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd (Revised from 30 Cr) *sub-limit of existing fund based limits Tyche Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 23.8 Assigned Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. ST Non-FBL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 3.50 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd FB Fac (CC) B+ 5 Suspended Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 9.5 Suspended Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd Proposed limits B+ 23 Suspended Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd Proposed limits B+ / 23 Suspended A4 Arush Industries FBL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Axiom Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 17.5 Suspended Axiom Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 30 Suspended Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroda Pioneer AAA Withdrawn PSU Bond Fund mfs Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroda Pioneer AAA Withdrawn ST Bond Fund mfs Celikon Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Limits BB+ 20 Suspended Dhanuka Agritech Ltd FB Fac A+ 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50 Cr) Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL I B+ 26 Suspended Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL II B+ 16.2 Suspended Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 20 Suspended Fujikawa Power FBL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Geon International FB Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Hariman Exports Proposed FBL B 71.5 Suspended IAC International Automotive LT loans & working BB+ 400 Suspended India Pvt Ltd capital Fac Imosys Engineering Company Pvt CC Limits B 15 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 1.00 crore) Imosys Engineering Company Pvt TL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 5.25 crore) Lakshmi Enterprises FBL B+ 150 Suspended Modern Vidya Niketan Society TL BBB+ 163.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 25.26 crore) Modern Vidya Niketan Society Unallocated Limits BBB+ 186.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.74 crore) Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk limits B / 50 Suspended A4 Nilos India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 80 Suspended Okaya Power Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 380 Reaffirmed S.C. Shah Enterprises LT FB Fac B+ 60 Suspended Sadguru Ginning & Pressing FB limits B+ 30 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Sadguru Ginning & Pressing TL B+ 30 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Sadguru Ginning & Pressing Unallocated amount B+ / 40 Suspended Pvt. Ltd A4 Servewell House Hold Appliances Bk Limits BB/ 95 Suspended A4 Share Microfin Ltd LT NCD Programme D 250 Reaffirmed Share Microfin Ltd LT Subordinated Debt D 1000 Reaffirmed / NCD programme Share Microfin Ltd LT Bk Limits D 1301.1 Reaffirmed Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 161.1 Outstanding/ Assigned (Enhanced from Rs.5.75 Cr) Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB 84 Outstanding/ Assigned (Enhanced from Rs.1.15 Cr) Stylo Tablewares Bks Limits BB/ 114.1 Suspended A4 Suncity Synthetics Ltd TL BB- 66.5 Reaffirmed Suncity Synthetics Ltd FBL BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed Sunoxx International FB Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Tata Business Support Services LT, FB Fac ** A+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd (Revised from 30 Cr) **interchangeability of limits Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd Fund based/ Non Fund AA-/ 1180 Reaffirmed based A1+ Enhanced from 78 Cr True Well Pipe Industries FBL B 62 Suspended True Well Pipe Industries Unallocated limits B / 3 Suspended A4 Tyche Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 100 Assigned Tyche Industries Ltd LT / ST Unallocated BB+ / 1.2 Assigned Limits A4+ Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. LT FBL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from Rs. 7 Cr) Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. TL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1.60 Cr) Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. LT / ST Unallocated BB / 20.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits A4 (reduced from Rs. 1.90 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.