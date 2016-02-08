Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd ST non fund Fac A4 47.5 Suspended
Arush Industries Non FB Fac A3 40 Reaffirmed
Axiom Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- BG A4 7 Suspended
Celikon Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Limits A4+ 480 Suspended
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 333.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 50.56 Cr)
Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 8 Suspended
Fujikawa Power Non FB Fac A3 50 Reaffirmed
Geon International Non FB Fac A3 15 Reaffirmed
Iac International Automotive ST, non fund based A4+ 60 Suspended
India Pvt Ltd LOC and BG Fac
Mmodal Global Services Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 270 Reaffirmed
Nahar Capital And Financial ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 250 Upgraded
Services Ltd from A1
Nilos India Pvt Ltd ST Fac A4 55 Suspended
Okaya Power Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 190 Reaffirmed
S.C. Shah Enterprises ST Fac A4 60 Suspended
Sunoxx International Non FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Tata Business Support Services ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Revised from 25 Cr)
Tata Business Support Services ST, FB Fac A1+ 230 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Business Support Services CP Programme* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Revised from 30 Cr) *sub-limit of existing fund based limits
Tyche Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 23.8 Assigned
Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. ST Non-FBL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 3.50 Cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd FB Fac (CC) B+ 5 Suspended
Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 9.5 Suspended
Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd Proposed limits B+ 23 Suspended
Anika Apparels Pvt. Ltd Proposed limits B+ / 23 Suspended
A4
Arush Industries FBL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Axiom Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 17.5 Suspended
Axiom Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 30 Suspended
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroda Pioneer AAA Withdrawn
PSU Bond Fund mfs
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroda Pioneer AAA Withdrawn
ST Bond Fund mfs
Celikon Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Limits BB+ 20 Suspended
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd FB Fac A+ 300 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 50 Cr)
Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL I B+ 26 Suspended
Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL II B+ 16.2 Suspended
Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 20 Suspended
Fujikawa Power FBL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Geon International FB Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Hariman Exports Proposed FBL B 71.5 Suspended
IAC International Automotive LT loans & working BB+ 400 Suspended
India Pvt Ltd capital Fac
Imosys Engineering Company Pvt CC Limits B 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 1.00 crore)
Imosys Engineering Company Pvt TL B 57.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 5.25 crore)
Lakshmi Enterprises FBL B+ 150 Suspended
Modern Vidya Niketan Society TL BBB+ 163.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 25.26 crore)
Modern Vidya Niketan Society Unallocated Limits BBB+ 186.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 9.74 crore)
Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk limits B / 50 Suspended
A4
Nilos India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 80 Suspended
Okaya Power Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 380 Reaffirmed
S.C. Shah Enterprises LT FB Fac B+ 60 Suspended
Sadguru Ginning & Pressing FB limits B+ 30 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd
Sadguru Ginning & Pressing TL B+ 30 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd
Sadguru Ginning & Pressing Unallocated amount B+ / 40 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd A4
Servewell House Hold Appliances Bk Limits BB/ 95 Suspended
A4
Share Microfin Ltd LT NCD Programme D 250 Reaffirmed
Share Microfin Ltd LT Subordinated Debt D 1000 Reaffirmed
/ NCD programme
Share Microfin Ltd LT Bk Limits D 1301.1 Reaffirmed
Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 161.1 Outstanding/
Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs.5.75 Cr)
Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB 84 Outstanding/
Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs.1.15 Cr)
Stylo Tablewares Bks Limits BB/ 114.1 Suspended
A4
Suncity Synthetics Ltd TL BB- 66.5 Reaffirmed
Suncity Synthetics Ltd FBL BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed
Sunoxx International FB Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Tata Business Support Services LT, FB Fac ** A+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Revised from 30 Cr) **interchangeability of limits
Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd Fund based/ Non Fund AA-/ 1180 Reaffirmed
based A1+
Enhanced from 78 Cr
True Well Pipe Industries FBL B 62 Suspended
True Well Pipe Industries Unallocated limits B / 3 Suspended
A4
Tyche Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 100 Assigned
Tyche Industries Ltd LT / ST Unallocated BB+ / 1.2 Assigned
Limits A4+
Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. LT FBL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(increased from Rs. 7 Cr)
Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. TL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 1.60 Cr)
Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. LT / ST Unallocated BB / 20.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Limits A4
(reduced from Rs. 1.90 Cr)
