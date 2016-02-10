Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhuruka Gases Ltd ST Non Fund based A4+ 25 Reaffirmed revised from 1.50 cr Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Stakeholders Value SVG1 Reaffirmed and Governance practices Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Governance CGR2+ Reaffirmed practices Manbhum Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 15 Reaffirmed Rifah Shoes Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4 2 Reaffirmed Limits Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit A4 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Bronze Products Pvt LOC A4 50 Assigned Ltd Veer Gems FB Fac A4+ 1250 Suspended Visa Suncoke Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 2000 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Limits BB- 164 Suspended /A4 Bhuruka Gases Ltd TL BB+ 33.3 Reaffirmed revised from 16.10 cr Bhuruka Gases Ltd LT Fund based BB+ 35 Reaffirmed revised from 2.40 cr Finolex J-Power Systems Ltd LT and ST Fac BB 1630 Suspended /A4+ G.B. Cotton Industries Limits B+ 100 Suspended Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Bk Fac D 1300 Suspended Ltd Manbhum Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Manbhum Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill BBB- Reaffirmed Discounting* * Sublimit of cash credit Polyplastics Auto Components Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd /A4 Pragati Cotton Industries TL limit B 15.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Cotton Industries CC limit B 50 Reaffirmed Quality Mint And Allied Bk Fac B+ /A4 110 Suspended Chemicals Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Bronze Products Pvt CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd TCS And Associates Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding (LT BB- 267.9 Upgraded scale) from B+ TCS And Associates Pvt Ltd CC (LT scale) BB- 125 Upgraded from B+ TCS And Associates Pvt Ltd TL (LT scale) BB- 7.1 Upgraded from B+ Veer Gems FB Bk Fac BB+ 1250 Suspended Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B /A4 74.2 Suspended Visa Suncoke Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 500 Revised from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)