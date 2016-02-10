Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhuruka Gases Ltd ST Non Fund based A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
revised from 1.50 cr
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Stakeholders Value SVG1 Reaffirmed
and Governance
practices
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Governance CGR2+ Reaffirmed
practices
Manbhum Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 15 Reaffirmed
Rifah Shoes Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed
Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed
Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4 2 Reaffirmed
Limits
Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit A4 Reaffirmed
Siddhartha Bronze Products Pvt LOC A4 50 Assigned
Ltd
Veer Gems FB Fac A4+ 1250 Suspended
Visa Suncoke Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 2000 Revised from
A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Limits BB- 164 Suspended
/A4
Bhuruka Gases Ltd TL BB+ 33.3 Reaffirmed
revised from 16.10 cr
Bhuruka Gases Ltd LT Fund based BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
revised from 2.40 cr
Finolex J-Power Systems Ltd LT and ST Fac BB 1630 Suspended
/A4+
G.B. Cotton Industries Limits B+ 100 Suspended
Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Bk Fac D 1300 Suspended
Ltd
Manbhum Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Manbhum Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill BBB- Reaffirmed
Discounting*
* Sublimit of cash credit
Polyplastics Auto Components Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended
Pvt Ltd /A4
Pragati Cotton Industries TL limit B 15.5 Reaffirmed
Pragati Cotton Industries CC limit B 50 Reaffirmed
Quality Mint And Allied Bk Fac B+ /A4 110 Suspended
Chemicals
Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Siddhartha Bronze Products Pvt CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
TCS And Associates Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding (LT BB- 267.9 Upgraded
scale) from B+
TCS And Associates Pvt Ltd CC (LT scale) BB- 125 Upgraded
from B+
TCS And Associates Pvt Ltd TL (LT scale) BB- 7.1 Upgraded
from B+
Veer Gems FB Bk Fac BB+ 1250 Suspended
Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B /A4 74.2 Suspended
Visa Suncoke Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 500 Revised from
BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
