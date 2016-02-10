Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acrysil Steel Ltd ST non-FBL (LOC) A3 17.5 Reaffirmed
Electronic Automation Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned
projects
Excel Wovensacks Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL A4+ 12.5 Upgraded
from
A4
Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Silks And Jute Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 97.5 Suspended
Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL - LOC A4 25 Suspended
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL - LOC A4+, 200 Suspended
Ornate Agencies Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar 'SP 3B Revised from
projects SP 4B
Ornate Agencies Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B Revised from
projects SP 4B
Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC/LG A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt. ST Unallocated Limits A4 1.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Symcom Exim Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 550 Reaffirmed
Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd LC A4 90 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acrysil Steel Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Acrysil Steel Ltd TL BBB- 25.5 Reaffirmed
Amvensys Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 200 Suspended
Aptus Value Housing Finance PTC Series A1 A Reaffirmed
India Ltd - Anahita
Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014
Aptus Value Housing Finance PTC Series A2 BB+ Reaffirmed
India Ltd - Anahita
Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014
Bhawtarini Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC facility D 100 Suspended
Excel Wovensacks Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL BB+ 86.1 upgraded
from
BB
Excel Wovensacks Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-FBL BB+ 5 upgraded
from
BB
Excel Wovensacks Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Unallocated BB+ 12.4 Assigned
Limits / A4+
Hanuman Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 85 Suspended
Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd FBL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed
Jampana Padmavathi LT FBL B 88 Assigned
Jampana Padmavathi LT Unallocated Limits B 12 Assigned
Kaveri Silks And Jute Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 20 Suspended
L.M. Foods FB Fac D 230 Revised from
B-
L.M. Foods Unallocated D 20 Revised from
B-
Laxmikant Cotton LT Fund Based -CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Facility
Laxmikant Cotton LT Fund Based- TL B 7.3 Reaffirmed
Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LT - FBL - CC BB- 110 Suspended
Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LT and ST - BB- 10 Suspended
Unallocated
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT - FBL - CC BB+ 800 Suspended
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT - FBL - TL BB+ 29.6 Suspended
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT and ST - BB+ / 0.4 Suspended
Unallocated A4+
Paidala Thirupathi Reddy And LT FBL BB- 80 Assigned
Bros
Paidala Thirupathi Reddy And LT NFBL BB- 20 Assigned
Bros
Peb Steel Lloyd India Ltd Bk Fac BB / 650 Suspended
A4
Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 412.3 Reaffirmed
Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 8 Reaffirmed
Shree Hari Corporation Bk Fac BB 369.9 Suspended
Shree Shivam Cotton Industrie CC B; 40 Reaffirmed
Shree Shivam Cotton Industrie TL B; 9.8 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Fibers LT, FBL - CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Fibers LT, FBL - TL B+ 3 Reaffirmed
Sri Gita Texturisers LT FBL- CC B+ 49 Suspended
Sri Gita Texturisers LT FBL- TL B+ 46.2 Suspended
Sri Gita Texturisers Unallocated B+ / 3.1 Suspended
A4
Sri Mahavir Crimpers LT FBL- CC BB- 80 Suspended
Sri Mahavir Crimpers LT FBL- TL BB- 16.5 Suspended
Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt. LT FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt. LT Non-FBL B+ 8.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 40 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
Symcom Exim Pvt Ltd LT interchangeable B Reaffirmed
Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Reaffirmed
Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 25 Reaffirmed
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
