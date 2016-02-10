Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Steel Ltd ST non-FBL (LOC) A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Electronic Automation Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Excel Wovensacks Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL A4+ 12.5 Upgraded from A4 Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Kaveri Silks And Jute Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 97.5 Suspended Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL - LOC A4 25 Suspended Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL - LOC A4+, 200 Suspended Ornate Agencies Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar 'SP 3B Revised from projects SP 4B Ornate Agencies Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B Revised from projects SP 4B Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC/LG A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt. ST Unallocated Limits A4 1.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Symcom Exim Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 550 Reaffirmed Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd LC A4 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Steel Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Acrysil Steel Ltd TL BBB- 25.5 Reaffirmed Amvensys Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 200 Suspended Aptus Value Housing Finance PTC Series A1 A Reaffirmed India Ltd - Anahita Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014 Aptus Value Housing Finance PTC Series A2 BB+ Reaffirmed India Ltd - Anahita Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014 Bhawtarini Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC facility D 100 Suspended Excel Wovensacks Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL BB+ 86.1 upgraded from BB Excel Wovensacks Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-FBL BB+ 5 upgraded from BB Excel Wovensacks Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Unallocated BB+ 12.4 Assigned Limits / A4+ Hanuman Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 85 Suspended Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd FBL BB 80 Reaffirmed Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed Jampana Padmavathi LT FBL B 88 Assigned Jampana Padmavathi LT Unallocated Limits B 12 Assigned Kaveri Silks And Jute Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 20 Suspended L.M. Foods FB Fac D 230 Revised from B- L.M. Foods Unallocated D 20 Revised from B- Laxmikant Cotton LT Fund Based -CC B 50 Reaffirmed Facility Laxmikant Cotton LT Fund Based- TL B 7.3 Reaffirmed Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LT - FBL - CC BB- 110 Suspended Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LT and ST - BB- 10 Suspended Unallocated Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT - FBL - CC BB+ 800 Suspended Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT - FBL - TL BB+ 29.6 Suspended Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT and ST - BB+ / 0.4 Suspended Unallocated A4+ Paidala Thirupathi Reddy And LT FBL BB- 80 Assigned Bros Paidala Thirupathi Reddy And LT NFBL BB- 20 Assigned Bros Peb Steel Lloyd India Ltd Bk Fac BB / 650 Suspended A4 Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 412.3 Reaffirmed Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 8 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Corporation Bk Fac BB 369.9 Suspended Shree Shivam Cotton Industrie CC B; 40 Reaffirmed Shree Shivam Cotton Industrie TL B; 9.8 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Fibers LT, FBL - CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Fibers LT, FBL - TL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Sri Gita Texturisers LT FBL- CC B+ 49 Suspended Sri Gita Texturisers LT FBL- TL B+ 46.2 Suspended Sri Gita Texturisers Unallocated B+ / 3.1 Suspended A4 Sri Mahavir Crimpers LT FBL- CC BB- 80 Suspended Sri Mahavir Crimpers LT FBL- TL BB- 16.5 Suspended Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt. LT FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt. LT Non-FBL B+ 8.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B+ 20 Reaffirmed Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 40 Reaffirmed Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 40 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Symcom Exim Pvt Ltd LT interchangeable B Reaffirmed Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Reaffirmed Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 25 Reaffirmed A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)