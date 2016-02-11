Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LC A4 52.5 Assigned Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based - A4 500 Reaffirmed Letter of Credit Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 113 Withdrawal Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 18.8 Withdrawal Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast ST Fund based sub A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd limit EPC/PCFC/EBR/FBP* *sub-limit within Rs. 11.25 crore fund based facility Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Deekay Trexim India Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 8.6 Reaffirmed Gina Engineering Company Pvt. ST: Non fund based A3 200 outstanding Ltd Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd TL A4 8 Suspended Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd FBF A4 330 Suspended Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 125 Suspended Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 1260 Reaffirmed Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd ST scale - Fund based A1 800 Reaffirmed working capital limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gove Finance Ltd FD MA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 171.3 Assigned (SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 9.7 Assigned - (SO) Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 90 Assigned Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 4.2 Assigned Ascend Telecom Infrastructure FBF BB+ 6220 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 640.0 CR) Associated Insulation Company CC D 55 Revised from B Associated Insulation Company BG / Letter of Credit D 47.5 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 5.50 crore) Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB- 100 Reaffirmed / A4 Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Fund based sub BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed limit - Cash Credit* *sub-limit within Rs. 50 crore non-fund based facility Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast LT Fund based - CC B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Davariya Brothers Pvt Ltd LT / ST, fundbased Fac BBB- 1550.5 Reaffirmed / [ICRA ] CARE A3 (reduced from Rs. 167.05 crore) Deekay Trexim India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Fertichem Cotspin Ltd Bk Fac D 1010 Suspended Gina Engineering Company Pvt. LT: Fund based BBB- 140 outstanding Ltd Gina Engineering Company Pvt. LT: TL BBB- 16 outstanding Ltd Institute Of Management & TL D 100 Suspended Information Science Kali Aerated Water Works Pvt LT, TL BB+ 100 Assigned Ltd Kanchan India Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 3656.3 Suspended A4+ Kapoor Oil Industries Fund based- CC* B 60 Reaffirmed *Cash credit facility comprises of limits of Rs. 4.50 crore for cotton ginning & pressing unit and Rs. 1.50 crore for crushing unit. Kapoor Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B 14 Reaffirmed Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC B 18 Suspended Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd TL B 30.5 Suspended Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd BG B 2 Suspended Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd unallocated B 9.5 Suspended Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd TL BB 238.6 Suspended Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd fund based sub-limit BB 20 Suspended Fac Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 770 Reaffirmed Mid India Creations LT FBL B+ 1050 Reaffirmed Neel Metal Products Ltd TL A+ 933.4 Assigned (enhanced from 43.34 cr) Neel Metal Products Ltd Fund based & A+ 450* Outstanding Non fund based Fac *Sub-limit of Rs. 255.0 crore Non-Fund based limits Neel Metal Products Ltd CC/WCDL A+ 3380 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 288.00 cr) Neel Metal Products Ltd NFBL A+ 2550 Assigned / Outstanding (Revised from 257.00 CR ) Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated - Assigned / Outstanding (revised from 35.06 cr) Pytex Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned Rallifan Ltd fund based CC facility B 60 Suspended Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd CC C+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd TL C+ 42.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.40 crore) Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits C+ 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.85 crore) Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd LT scale - Fund based A 10 Reaffirmed working capital limits Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Senior Debt D 12800 Revised from BB- Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Subordinated Debt D 1600 Revised from BB- Tuppadahalli Energy India Pvt Ltd TL A- 1527 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.