COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LC A4 52.5 Assigned
Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based - A4 500 Reaffirmed
Letter of Credit
Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 113 Withdrawal
Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 18.8 Withdrawal
Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast ST Fund based sub A4 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd limit EPC/PCFC/EBR/FBP*
*sub-limit within Rs. 11.25 crore fund based facility
Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Deekay Trexim India Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 8.6 Reaffirmed
Gina Engineering Company Pvt. ST: Non fund based A3 200 outstanding
Ltd
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd TL A4 8 Suspended
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd FBF A4 330 Suspended
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 125 Suspended
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 1260 Reaffirmed
Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd ST scale - Fund based A1 800 Reaffirmed
working capital limits
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gove Finance Ltd FD MA- - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 171.3 Assigned
(SO)
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 9.7 Assigned
- (SO)
Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 90 Assigned
Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 4.2 Assigned
Ascend Telecom Infrastructure FBF BB+ 6220 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from 640.0 CR)
Associated Insulation Company CC D 55 Revised from
B
Associated Insulation Company BG / Letter of Credit D 47.5 Revised from
B
(reduced from Rs. 5.50 crore)
Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB- 100 Reaffirmed
/ A4
Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Fund based sub BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed
limit - Cash Credit*
*sub-limit within Rs. 50 crore non-fund based facility
Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast LT Fund based - CC B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Davariya Brothers Pvt Ltd LT / ST, fundbased Fac BBB- 1550.5 Reaffirmed
/ [ICRA ]
CARE A3
(reduced from Rs. 167.05 crore)
Deekay Trexim India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Fertichem Cotspin Ltd Bk Fac D 1010 Suspended
Gina Engineering Company Pvt. LT: Fund based BBB- 140 outstanding
Ltd
Gina Engineering Company Pvt. LT: TL BBB- 16 outstanding
Ltd
Institute Of Management & TL D 100 Suspended
Information Science
Kali Aerated Water Works Pvt LT, TL BB+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Kanchan India Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 3656.3 Suspended
A4+
Kapoor Oil Industries Fund based- CC* B 60 Reaffirmed
*Cash credit facility comprises of limits of Rs. 4.50 crore for cotton ginning
& pressing unit and Rs. 1.50 crore for crushing unit.
Kapoor Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B 14 Reaffirmed
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC B 18 Suspended
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd TL B 30.5 Suspended
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd BG B 2 Suspended
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd unallocated B 9.5 Suspended
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd TL BB 238.6 Suspended
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd fund based sub-limit BB 20 Suspended
Fac
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 770 Reaffirmed
Mid India Creations LT FBL B+ 1050 Reaffirmed
Neel Metal Products Ltd TL A+ 933.4 Assigned
(enhanced from 43.34 cr)
Neel Metal Products Ltd Fund based & A+ 450* Outstanding
Non fund based Fac
*Sub-limit of Rs. 255.0 crore Non-Fund based limits
Neel Metal Products Ltd CC/WCDL A+ 3380 Assigned /
Outstanding
(enhanced from 288.00 cr)
Neel Metal Products Ltd NFBL A+ 2550 Assigned /
Outstanding
(Revised from 257.00 CR )
Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated - Assigned /
Outstanding
(revised from 35.06 cr)
Pytex Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned
Rallifan Ltd fund based CC facility B 60 Suspended
Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd CC C+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd TL C+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 5.40 crore)
Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits C+ 40 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2.85 crore)
Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd LT scale - Fund based A 10 Reaffirmed
working capital limits
Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Senior Debt D 12800 Revised from
BB-
Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Subordinated Debt D 1600 Revised from
BB-
Tuppadahalli Energy India Pvt Ltd TL A- 1527 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
