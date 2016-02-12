Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Cement Ltd CP programme A1 500 Withdrawn (SO) Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 1250 Outstanding Desein Pvt. Ltd NFBL A2+ 305 Reaffirmed Eskay Dyestuffs And Organic ST Non- FBL A3 50.4 Upgraded Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. from A4+ (earlier Rs. 4.53 crore) GIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed GIC Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed GMV Projects And Systems ST Fac A4 40 Suspended KBJ Jewel Industry India Pvt ST, non FB Fac* D 200 Reaffirmed Ltd *Sub-limit of Rs. 110 crore fund based limits. As such total utilization should not exceed Rs. 110 crore at any point of usage. Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A1+ 1480 Upgraded from A1 Enhanced from Rs. 125.00 crore Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Upgraded from A1 Seanto Minerals And Energy Ltd Non-FBL D 30 Downgraded from A4 Sharp Travels (India) Ltd BG A4 2.5 Assigned Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd ST: Non-FBL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd TL A 70691.3 Assigned Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd FBL A 12000 Outstanding Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed TL BBB 5800 Assigned Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd NCD programme AA- 10000 Withdrawn Desein Pvt. Ltd CC A- 30 Reaffirmed Eskay Dyestuffs And Organic LT FBL - CC BBB- 100 Upgraded Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. from BB+ (earlier Rs. 9.50 crore) Eskay Dyestuffs And Organic LT FBL - TL BBB- 19.4 Upgraded Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. from BB+ (earlier Rs. 1.92 crore) Eskay Dyestuffs And Organic Unallocated amount BBB- 19 Upgraded Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. / A3 from BB+ / A4+ (earlier Rs. 1.50 crore) GIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 70000 Reaffirmed GIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed GMV Projects And Systems LT FB Fac BB- 15.7 Suspended GMV Projects And Systems LT proposed Bk Fac BB- 19.3 Suspended IFMR Capital Mosec Aethon 2015 PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from (SO) BBB(SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Aethon 2015 PTC Series A2 BB Revised from (SO) B- (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Aragorn 2015 PTC Series A1 BBB Reaffirmed (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Aragorn 2015 PTC Series A2 C+ Reaffirmed (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Boreas 2015 PTC Series A1 A- Revised from (SO) A-(SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Boreas 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB- Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Boreas 2015 PTC Series A3 C+ Revised from (SO) C+(SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Zephyrus PTC Series A1 BBB Revised from 2015 (SO) BBB(SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Zephyrus PTC Series A2 C+ Revised from 2015 (SO) C+(SO) KBJ Jewel Industry India Pvt LT, FB Fac D 1100 Reaffirmed Ltd Mewad Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 150 Suspended Neev Metologies Pvt Ltd CC D 30 Revised from B Neev Metologies Pvt Ltd TL D 36.5 Revised from B Oda IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 200.2 Assigned Oda IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+ 14.5 Assigned (SO) Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LT: Fund Based A+ 8920 Upgraded from A- Reduced from Rs. 920.00 crore Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LT: Non- Fund Based A+ 100 Upgraded from A- Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore P.C.Chandra Gems Pvt Ltd CC A- 250 Reaffirmed Saroja Rice Industries LT FBL B 70 Assigned Saroja Rice Industries LT Unallocated Limits B 30 Assigned Seanto Minerals And Energy Ltd FBL D 30 Downgraded from B Seanto Minerals And Energy Ltd Proposed Unallocated D 20 Downgraded Fund Based/Non-FBL from B / A4 Sharp Travels (India) Ltd Working Capital BB- 97.5 Assigned Facility Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd LT: FBL (TL) A- 287.3 Reaffirmed Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd LT: FBL (CC ) A- 327.5 Reaffirmed Sigma Freudenberg Nok Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A+ / 350 Withdrawn A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.