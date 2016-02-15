Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alukkas Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 500 Outstanding C. Mahendra Infojewels Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 135 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Limits Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FBL towards Working A3+ 1000 Upgraded Capital Margin from A4+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 14500 Upgraded from A4+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed ST Limits A3+ 31710 Assigned Hcl Comnet Ltd ST Non FB Fac A1+ 2480 Reaffirmed Hcl Comnet Systems & Services ST Non FB Fac A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl Comnet Systems & Services ST FB Fac A1+ 50 Assigned Ltd Homera Tanning Industries Pvt ST Non-FB Fac A4 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Jabs International Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 20 Upgraded from A3+ Logon India Infrastructure Pvt ST - Non-fund based - A4 70 Assigned Ltd BG Neel Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac A2 714.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 51.48 CR earlier) Ruttonsha International NFBL (LC/BG) A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rectifiers Ltd Sds Solar Pvt Ltd Off Grid Solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 300# Assigned / Reaffirmed # Interchangeable between long term and short term fund based facilities with a maximum utilization of Rs. 30 Crore Unique Biotech Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 25 Upgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alukkas Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 2550 Assigned / outstanding Archit Trading Co Bk Fac B- 70 Suspended Atul Automotives CC BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Atul Automotives E-Dealer Finance BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Scheme Atul Automotives Ad-Hoc e-DFS* BBB- 10 Reaffirmed *Adhoc limit will be released on the request of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Aziz Enterprises CC B 50 Reaffirmed Aziz Enterprises Packing Credit B 15 Reaffirmed Aziz Enterprises FDBN/FDBP/FDBD B 15 Reaffirmed Baba Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Baba Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 300 Assigned / Reaffirmed Bhumi Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 111.3 Suspended Darvesh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT - TL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Facor Steels Ltd Fund and NFBL D 1424 Suspended Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL BBB 49870 Upgraded from BB+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT FBL BBB 3500 Upgraded from BB+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating IrBBB - Upgraded from IrBB+ Hcl Comnet Ltd LT FB Fac AA 975.8 Reaffirmed Hcl Comnet Ltd Lt/ST Fund Based & AA / 750 Reaffirmed Non FB Fac A1+ Hcl Comnet Systems & Services LT/ST Unallocated - - - Ltd Limits Hcl Comnet Systems & Services LT Non FB Fac AA 80 Assigned Ltd Homera Tanning Industries Pvt LT FB Fac B 300 Upgraded Ltd from B- Homera Tanning Industries Pvt Unallocated B 51.2 Upgraded Ltd from B- Homera Tanning Industries Pvt LT / ST B / 72.4 Upgraded Ltd A4 from B-/ Reaffirmed Huntsman International (India) Bk Fac A- 700 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Jabs International Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FBL BBB+ 730 Upgraded / A2 from BBB / A3+ Jabs International Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated limits BBB+ 72.5 Upgraded / A2 from BBB / A3+ Logon India Infrastructure Pvt LT - Fund based - B+ 80 Assigned Ltd Overdraft facility Mrr Hospital Fund Based-TL B 50 Assigned Neel Auto Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.14 CR earlier) Neel Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 860 Reaffirmed (revised from 50.50 CR earlier) Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South TL BBB 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Ruttonsha International FBL (CC) BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Rectifiers Ltd Seleno Steels Ltd FBL (CC) B 60 Reaffirmed Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd PF/PCFC B- / - Reaffirmed A4 Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd PSDL B- / - Reaffirmed A4 Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd PSDL B- / - Reaffirmed A4 Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Direct bills B- / - Reaffirmed A4 Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CCs B- / - Reaffirmed A4 Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac AA- 300# Assigned / Reaffirmed # Interchangeable between long term and short term fund based facilities with a maximum utilization of Rs. 30 Crore Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 131.3 assigned Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated BB+ / 68.7 assigned Limits A4+ Trividh Textiles Bk Fac B- 70 Suspended Unique Biotech Ltd LT FBL BB+ 98 Upgraded from BB- Unique Biotech Ltd Long/ST Unallocated BB+ 99.2 Upgraded Limits / A4+ from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)