Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt ST FB Fac A2+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Bafna Ginning And Pressing Pvt Non FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Bsl Scaffolding Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 80 Suspended Buildmet Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 300 Outstanding (enhanced from 18.00) Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 230.5 Reaffirmed Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Standby Line of Credit A3 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Forward Contracts A3 0.4 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin ST Loans A3 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 1723.5 Suspended Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 50 Suspended Jagatjit Industries Ltd ST: FBL A4 7.2 Assigned Jagatjit Industries Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 250 Downgraded from A4+ M V Shiptrade Pvt Ltd LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers CP A1+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd S.K.L. Exports ST: FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Sharda Construction And Fund based - A3+ 100 Assigned Corporation Pvt Ltd Soptionally convertible debenture (BD) Sk Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagatjit Industries Ltd Medium Term: FD MB+ 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aplab Ltd LT fund based - CC D 128 Reaffirmed Aplab Ltd LT Fund Based - WCDL D 132 Reaffirmed Aplab Ltd ST Fund Based - Bill D 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Aplab Ltd ST - Non Fund Based D 360 Reaffirmed Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt ST non-fund based - - Reaffirmed Ltd facility (revised from 3.00 CR) Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL facility A- 30.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 4.25 CR) Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt LT / ST fund based Fac A- / 1060 Reaffirmed Ltd A2+ (revised from 103.00 CR) Bafna Ginning And Pressing Pvt FB Fac - CC B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Bagmane Developers Pvt Ltd TL A 20000 Upgraded from A- Bsl Scaffolding Ltd LT Bk Fac (including BB- 200 Suspended unallocated limits) Buildmet Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B 20 Outstanding Eastman Mettcast Ltd FBL C+ 170 Revised from D Eco Cement India Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 94.7 Suspended Eco Cement India Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac BB- 10 Suspended Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd FBL B 50 Revised from B+ Floreat Investments Ltd NCDs AA(SO) 2000 Assigned Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin TL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd (revised from 11.90 Cr) Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin CC/Forward Contracts/ BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Letters of Credit/ BG Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Unallocated BBB- 129.6 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd (revised from 8.26 Cr) Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd Bk Fac C 115 Suspended Indo Schottle Auto Parts Pvt Long-TL A 1450 Upgraded Ltd from A- (Enhanced from Rs. 80.0 crore) Indo Schottle Auto Parts Pvt LT/ST, fundbased A / 850 Upgraded Ltd Fac/non FB Fac A1 from A- Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 50.0 crore) Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 150 Suspended Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd LT loan Fac BB 220.7 Suspended Jagatjit Industries Ltd LT: FBL B+ 2008.4 Downgraded from BB Jkr Enterprise Ltd TL BB 500 Assigned (enhanced from 10.00 CR) M V Shiptrade Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Revised from BBB- Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD Program AAA 5000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers LT Loan AAA 3000 Outstanding Ltd Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers LT Working Capital Fac AAA 1500 Outstanding Ltd Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD Program AAA 8000 Outstanding Ltd N.R. Footwear Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 80 Suspended Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 100 Reaffirmed Pasolite Electricals Pvt Ltd FB CC B+ 80 Assigned Rajasthan State Seeds LT FB - CC BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Rbl Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant A+ 5000 Assigned Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) S.K.L. Exports LT: FB Fac BB 70 Assigned Sanghamithra Rural Financial Bk Fac BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed / Services Assigned (enhanced from 120.00 cr) Sharda Construction And Fund based - CC BBB 330 Assigned Corporation Pvt Ltd Sharda Construction And Non Fund based- BG BBB 550 Assigned Corporation Pvt Ltd Sidd'S Jewels Pvt Ltd LT / ST, fundbased Fac BBB- 3120 Revised from / A3 BBB / A3+ Sk Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.50 crore) Sri Krishna Shelters Pvt Ltd FBL D 100 Revised from BB Sri Krishna Shelters Pvt Ltd NFBL D 50 Revised from A4 Srinivasa Educational Society TL B 36.2 Assigned Srinivasa Educational Society LT - Fund based B 7 Assigned Srinivasa Educational Society LT - Unallocated B 56.8 Assigned Sudamo Impex Pvt Ltd FBL BB 112.5 Re-assigned from B+ Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, FB Fac A (SO) 70 Reaffirmed Sunflag Filaments Ltd Long-TL A (SO) 4.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.80 crore) Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, non FB Fac A (SO) 15 Reaffirmed Sunrise Ginning Pvt Ltd scale Fund B 120 Suspended Based-Working Capital Varsha Multitech Fund Based-TL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Vimalscop Product LT; FBL BB- 100 Upgraded from B+ Vinod H Patel Bk Fac B+ / 62.5 Suspended A4 Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Bond Programme AA 800 Provisional Fund (Wspf) (SO) Water And Sanitation Pooled Non Convertible AAA 25.6 Reaffirmed Fund (Wspf) Bond Programme (SO) (reduced from Rs.3.84 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.