Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed
Ashwin Vanaspati Industries Proposed LOC A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Autometers Energitec Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 45 Assigned
Autometers Energitec Ltd ST Interchangeable A4+ Assigned
Chanvim Engineering (India) LOC A3 120 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
A4+
Chaphekar & Co. NFBL A4 23.6 Suspended
Chaphekar & Co. unallocated limits A4 26.4 Suspended
Crystal Industrial Syndicate ST Non-FBLInland / A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Foreign BG
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based- LOC A4 95 Reaffirmed
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Buyers A4 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Sub-limits of Letter of Credit
Incap Contract Manufacturing ST - Fund Based A2 140 Upgraded
Services Pvt Ltd from
A3+
Jkc General Trading Company line of credit A4 150 Suspended
Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 225 upgraded
from
A3+
Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 330 upgraded
from
A3+
Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd line of credit A4 5 Suspended
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Non-fund Based- LOC A4 200.1 Reaffirmed
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Fund Based- Buyers A4 - Reaffirmed
Credit*
Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Interval A1+mfs Withdrawn
Management Ltd Fund - Monthly Plan
Series 1
Stic-On Papers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 20365 Reaffirmed
Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Proposed Non-fund A1+ 3095 Reaffirmed
Based
Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: CP A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Windson Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
Windson Ceramic Unallocated Limits A4 11.2 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd FBL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed
Revised from 1,750.00 to 1,250.00
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NFBL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Revised from 1,250.00 to 1,500
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Revised from 502.88 to 500.00
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD AA+ 15000 reaffirmed /
assigned
Enhanced from 1,000.00 to 1,500.00
Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1035.9 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Ashwin Vanaspati Industries Proposed CC BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Autometers Energitec Ltd FBL BB 55 Assigned
Autometers Energitec Ltd LT Interchangeable BB Assigned
Avs Cargo Management Services LT non-FB Fac BBB- 350 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd (SO
Chanvim Engineering (India) CC BBB- 70 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BB+
Chanvim Engineering (India) TL BBB- 35 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BB+
Chaphekar & Co. CC Fac BB- 70 Suspended
Chaphekar & Co. unallocated limits BB- 80 Suspended
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Bk lines AAA 4500 assigned
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PPMLD 5000 assigned
Debenture Programme AA
Crystal Industrial Syndicate LT FBL-CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
D C Metals FBL D 300 Downgraded
Dara Construction Company Bk lines B+ / 132.5 Suspended
A4
Dara Construction Company Bk lines B+ / 132.5 Suspended
A4
Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica AAAmfs Reaffimed
Pvt Ltd Dynamic Bond Fund
(erstwhile Pramerica Dynamic Bond)
Fruitful Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BB+ 650 Upgraded
from BB
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC* B Reaffirmed
*Sub-limits of Letter of Credit
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount B / 105 Reaffirmed
A4
Incap Contract Manufacturing LT - Fund Based (TL) BBB+ 60 Upgraded
Services Pvt Ltd from
BBB
Incap Contract Manufacturing LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB+ 50 Upgraded
Services Pvt Ltd from
BBB
Inder Mohan Singh Contractors Bk lines B+ 60 Suspended
J K Solutions Inc TL B+ 500 Suspended
Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD (NCD) A 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Jayman Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, Bk Fac BB- 100 Withdrawn
Kallam Agro Products & Oils FBL (CC) BB+ 430 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Kallam Agro Products & Oils FBL (TL) BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Kallam Agro Products & Oils Unallocated limits BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Karan Synthetics India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 213.5 Withdrawn
(SO) ) /
A3+ (SO)
Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 80 Assigned
Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 80 upgraded
from
BBB
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs AA(SO) 2500 Assigned
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs Provisional 2500 Assigned
AA(SO)
Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd line of credit B 192.5 Suspended
Narmada Sugars Pvt Ltd LT loans BB 217.6 Suspended
Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 119.3 Upgraded
from
BB+
(reduced from Rs 15.95 crore)
Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 850 Upgraded
from
BB+
(enhanced from Rs. 75.00 crore)
Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 500 Suspended
Ltd
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Fund Based- CC* B - Reaffirmed
Prestige Habitat Ventures Proposed Bk Lines Provisional 7000 Assigned
A+(SO)
Pushpa Gold Pvt Ltd line of credit BB- / 90 withdrawn
A4
Shakti Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 237.3 Suspended
capital Fac
Shl Agro Foods Inc CC BB- 65 Assigned
Shl Agro Foods Inc TL BB- 71.9 Assigned
Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt LT FB Fac D 80 Suspended
Ltd
Shrijee Sugar And Power Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B+ 292.4 Suspended
capital Fac
Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Working A- 295 Upgraded
Capital Limits from
BBB+
Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL A- 5 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based- A- 70 Assigned
Unallocated Limit 7
Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Buyer's
Credit
(reduced from 1.60)
Status Clothing Co. Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Status Clothing Co. Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Stic-On Papers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 63 Assigned
Stic-On Papers Pvt Ltd Un allocated limits B+ / 47 Assigned
A4
The Indian Express Pvt Ltd TL A- 250 Upgraded
from
BBB+
The Indian Express Pvt Ltd CC A- 350 Upgraded
from
BBB+
The Indian Express Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 700 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Toto Pvc Leather Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 55 Suspended
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 A- - Withdrawn
Ltd
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA - Withdrawn
Ltd
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA- - Withdrawn
Ltd
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 AA- - Withdrawn
Ltd
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A3 BB+ - Withdrawn
Ltd
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A3 BBB+ - Withdrawn
Ltd
Va Tech Wabag Ltd LT: FB Fac AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 197.1 Suspended
A4
Windson Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed
Windson Ceramic TL B 23.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 3.50 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
