Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Ashwin Vanaspati Industries Proposed LOC A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Autometers Energitec Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 45 Assigned Autometers Energitec Ltd ST Interchangeable A4+ Assigned Chanvim Engineering (India) LOC A3 120 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A4+ Chaphekar & Co. NFBL A4 23.6 Suspended Chaphekar & Co. unallocated limits A4 26.4 Suspended Crystal Industrial Syndicate ST Non-FBLInland / A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Foreign BG Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based- LOC A4 95 Reaffirmed Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Buyers A4 Reaffirmed Credit* *Sub-limits of Letter of Credit Incap Contract Manufacturing ST - Fund Based A2 140 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from A3+ Jkc General Trading Company line of credit A4 150 Suspended Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 225 upgraded from A3+ Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 330 upgraded from A3+ Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd line of credit A4 5 Suspended Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Non-fund Based- LOC A4 200.1 Reaffirmed Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Fund Based- Buyers A4 - Reaffirmed Credit* Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Interval A1+mfs Withdrawn Management Ltd Fund - Monthly Plan Series 1 Stic-On Papers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Assigned Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 20365 Reaffirmed Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Proposed Non-fund A1+ 3095 Reaffirmed Based Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: CP A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Windson Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Windson Ceramic Unallocated Limits A4 11.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd FBL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed Revised from 1,750.00 to 1,250.00 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NFBL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Revised from 1,250.00 to 1,500 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Revised from 502.88 to 500.00 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD AA+ 15000 reaffirmed / assigned Enhanced from 1,000.00 to 1,500.00 Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1035.9 Upgraded from BBB- Ashwin Vanaspati Industries Proposed CC BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Autometers Energitec Ltd FBL BB 55 Assigned Autometers Energitec Ltd LT Interchangeable BB Assigned Avs Cargo Management Services LT non-FB Fac BBB- 350 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (SO Chanvim Engineering (India) CC BBB- 70 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Chanvim Engineering (India) TL BBB- 35 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Chaphekar & Co. CC Fac BB- 70 Suspended Chaphekar & Co. unallocated limits BB- 80 Suspended Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Bk lines AAA 4500 assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PPMLD 5000 assigned Debenture Programme AA Crystal Industrial Syndicate LT FBL-CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd D C Metals FBL D 300 Downgraded Dara Construction Company Bk lines B+ / 132.5 Suspended A4 Dara Construction Company Bk lines B+ / 132.5 Suspended A4 Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica AAAmfs Reaffimed Pvt Ltd Dynamic Bond Fund (erstwhile Pramerica Dynamic Bond) Fruitful Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BB+ 650 Upgraded from BB Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC* B Reaffirmed *Sub-limits of Letter of Credit Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount B / 105 Reaffirmed A4 Incap Contract Manufacturing LT - Fund Based (TL) BBB+ 60 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from BBB Incap Contract Manufacturing LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB+ 50 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from BBB Inder Mohan Singh Contractors Bk lines B+ 60 Suspended J K Solutions Inc TL B+ 500 Suspended Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD (NCD) A 1000 Assigned Ltd Jayman Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, Bk Fac BB- 100 Withdrawn Kallam Agro Products & Oils FBL (CC) BB+ 430 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Kallam Agro Products & Oils FBL (TL) BB+ 65 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Kallam Agro Products & Oils Unallocated limits BB+ 5 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Karan Synthetics India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 213.5 Withdrawn (SO) ) / A3+ (SO) Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 80 Assigned Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 80 upgraded from BBB L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs AA(SO) 2500 Assigned L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs Provisional 2500 Assigned AA(SO) Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd line of credit B 192.5 Suspended Narmada Sugars Pvt Ltd LT loans BB 217.6 Suspended Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 119.3 Upgraded from BB+ (reduced from Rs 15.95 crore) Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 850 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 75.00 crore) Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 500 Suspended Ltd Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Fund Based- CC* B - Reaffirmed Prestige Habitat Ventures Proposed Bk Lines Provisional 7000 Assigned A+(SO) Pushpa Gold Pvt Ltd line of credit BB- / 90 withdrawn A4 Shakti Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 237.3 Suspended capital Fac Shl Agro Foods Inc CC BB- 65 Assigned Shl Agro Foods Inc TL BB- 71.9 Assigned Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt LT FB Fac D 80 Suspended Ltd Shrijee Sugar And Power Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B+ 292.4 Suspended capital Fac Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Working A- 295 Upgraded Capital Limits from BBB+ Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL A- 5 Upgraded from BBB+ Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based- A- 70 Assigned Unallocated Limit 7 Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Buyer's Credit (reduced from 1.60) Status Clothing Co. Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Status Clothing Co. Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed Stic-On Papers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 63 Assigned Stic-On Papers Pvt Ltd Un allocated limits B+ / 47 Assigned A4 The Indian Express Pvt Ltd TL A- 250 Upgraded from BBB+ The Indian Express Pvt Ltd CC A- 350 Upgraded from BBB+ The Indian Express Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 700 Upgraded from BBB+ Toto Pvc Leather Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 55 Suspended Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 A- - Withdrawn Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA - Withdrawn Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA- - Withdrawn Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 AA- - Withdrawn Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A3 BB+ - Withdrawn Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A3 BBB+ - Withdrawn Ltd Va Tech Wabag Ltd LT: FB Fac AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 197.1 Suspended A4 Windson Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed Windson Ceramic TL B 23.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.