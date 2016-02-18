Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 12 Withdrawn Baroda Agro Chemical Ltd Non-fund Based, A4 15 Reaffirmed Shortterm Fac Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Clean Max Enviro Energy NFBL A3 220 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd Dilipkumar V. Lakhi ST, FB Fac A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP / ST Debt programme A1+ 10000 Assigned Manish-Agro Tech Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed R. N. Metals ST - Non Fund Based A4 150 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 11.25 crore) Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 130 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.00) Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Shree R. N. Metals Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 50 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt. Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 5.8 Assigned Bk Guarantee Sri Sai Earth Movers NFBL A4 35 Assigned Trimurthi Hitech Company Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 27.5 Assigned Ltd Vishindas Holaram ST, FB Fac A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd CCF BB 50 Withdrawn Assetz Premium Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 1500 Withdrawn Baroda Agro Chemical Ltd CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed Baroda Agro Chemical Ltd BG B+ 103 Reaffirmed Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd CC B 100 Reaffirmed Clean Max Enviro Energy FBL BBB- 30 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd Clean Max Enviro Energy Proposed Limits BBB- 250 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd / A3 Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Assigned Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Assigned Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB / 84.2 Withdrawn A3+ Laxminarayan Industries LT Fund Based - CC BB 69 Assigned Laxminarayan Industries LT Fund Based - TL BB 3.4 Assigned Manish-Agro Tech Ltd CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Manish-Agro Tech Ltd LT Unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed Nutan Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac B- 68 Suspended R. N. Metals LT - Fund Based B+ 100 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 3.05 crore) Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC limits BB 17.5 Upgraded from B+ Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL limits BB 80.6 Upgraded from B+ Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB / 36.9 Upgraded A4+ from B+ / A4 Sai Krishna Developers LT fund based - TL BB- 150 Assigned Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT - TL Fac BB- 474.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 129.65) Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 1030 Reaffirmed (revised from 93.00) Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 510.6 Reassigned from BB- Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 50.3 Reassigned from BB- Shree R. N. Metals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B+ 60 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Shree Ramkrushna Ginning & Oil FB-CC BB- 99 Reaffirmed Industries Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 100 Assigned Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 137 Assigned Sri Rama Educational Trust CC B- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Educational Trust TL B- 72 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Educational Trust Unallocated Limits B- 168 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Earth Movers CC B 35 Assigned Trimurthi Hitech Company Pvt LT CC Fac C+ 47.5 Assigned Ltd Trimurthi Hitech Company Pvt LT / ST proposed Fac C+/ 25 Assigned Ltd A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.