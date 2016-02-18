Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 12 Withdrawn
Baroda Agro Chemical Ltd Non-fund Based, A4 15 Reaffirmed
Shortterm Fac
Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 10.00
crore)
Clean Max Enviro Energy NFBL A3 220 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Dilipkumar V. Lakhi ST, FB Fac A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP / ST Debt programme A1+ 10000 Assigned
Manish-Agro Tech Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
R. N. Metals ST - Non Fund Based A4 150 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 11.25 crore)
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 130 Reaffirmed
(revised from 2.00)
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed
Shree R. N. Metals Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 50 Assigned /
Outstanding
(enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore)
Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt. Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 5.8 Assigned
Bk Guarantee
Sri Sai Earth Movers NFBL A4 35 Assigned
Trimurthi Hitech Company Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 27.5 Assigned
Ltd
Vishindas Holaram ST, FB Fac A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd CCF BB 50 Withdrawn
Assetz Premium Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 1500 Withdrawn
Baroda Agro Chemical Ltd CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Baroda Agro Chemical Ltd BG B+ 103 Reaffirmed
Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd CC B 100 Reaffirmed
Clean Max Enviro Energy FBL BBB- 30 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Clean Max Enviro Energy Proposed Limits BBB- 250 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd / A3
Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Assigned
Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Assigned
Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB / 84.2 Withdrawn
A3+
Laxminarayan Industries LT Fund Based - CC BB 69 Assigned
Laxminarayan Industries LT Fund Based - TL BB 3.4 Assigned
Manish-Agro Tech Ltd CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Manish-Agro Tech Ltd LT Unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed
Nutan Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac B- 68 Suspended
R. N. Metals LT - Fund Based B+ 100 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 3.05 crore)
Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC limits BB 17.5 Upgraded
from B+
Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL limits BB 80.6 Upgraded
from B+
Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB / 36.9 Upgraded
A4+ from
B+ /
A4
Sai Krishna Developers LT fund based - TL BB- 150 Assigned
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT - TL Fac BB- 474.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from 129.65)
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 1030 Reaffirmed
(revised from 93.00)
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 510.6 Reassigned
from
BB-
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 50.3 Reassigned
from
BB-
Shree R. N. Metals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B+ 60 Assigned /
Outstanding
(enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore)
Shree Ramkrushna Ginning & Oil FB-CC BB- 99 Reaffirmed
Industries
Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 100 Assigned
Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 137 Assigned
Sri Rama Educational Trust CC B- 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Rama Educational Trust TL B- 72 Reaffirmed
Sri Rama Educational Trust Unallocated Limits B- 168 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Earth Movers CC B 35 Assigned
Trimurthi Hitech Company Pvt LT CC Fac C+ 47.5 Assigned
Ltd
Trimurthi Hitech Company Pvt LT / ST proposed Fac C+/ 25 Assigned
Ltd A4
