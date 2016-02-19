Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Leathers Packing Credit Limit [ICRA ]A3 90 Reaffirmed Abc Leathers LC/BG [ICRA ]A3 50 Reaffirmed Apeejay Tea Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Balaji Industrial And NFBL [ICRA ]A4 60 Assigned Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd Balaji Industrial And NFBL [ICRA ]A4 60 Assigned Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd Colorant Ltd ST Non FBL [ICRA ]A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crore) Den Networks Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 150 Revised from A1 Dinodia Fashion FBF A4 60 Reaffirmed Gaurav International WC [ICRA ]A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Gaurav International LC/BG [ICRA ]A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, FB Fac A3 19200 Upgraded from A4 Reduced to Rs. 960.0 crore Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 23300 Upgraded from A4 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP A4+ 12500 Revised from A3+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Loans A4+ 25000 Revised from A3+ Madhabganj Karunamoyee Himghar Fund Based - Seasonal [ICRA ]A4 42.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Cash Credit Madhabganj Karunamoyee Himghar Non Fund Based - BG [ICRA ]A4 1.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Petronet Lng Ltd NFBL [ICRA ]A1+ 80670 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7874 crore) Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST [ICRA ]A1+ 250000 Assigned Borrowing programme 2015-16 * (enhanced from Rs. 16,000 crore)**Rs. 25,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total short term and long term borrowings in FY16 not exceeding Rs. 60,000 crore Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG [ICRA ]A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Untied [ICRA ]A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 3.00 crore Sakthi Finance Ltd ST Bk FacWCDL [ICRA ]A2 790(e) Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 57.00 crore Skylark Securitas Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-fund [ICRA ]A3 400 Assigned Based Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd FBL [ICRA ]A3 500 Reaffirmed Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL # [ICRA ]A3 1900 Reaffirmed completely interchangeable with buyers credit, working capital demand loan and overdraft facilities. Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale - Fund based A4 250 Reaffirmed (increased from 20.00) Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale - Non fund A4 250 Reaffirmed based (reduced from 30.40) Subabhalaji Spinning Mills ST - Non-FB Fac [ICRA ]A4 14.9 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sakthi Finance Ltd FD MA- - Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd Medium term: Fixed MAA - Withdrawn deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Tea Ltd LT/ ST - FB/ NFBL AA- / 2000 Reaffirmed A1+ Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+/ 175 Suspended A4 Balaji Industrial And CC [ICRA ]B 26 Assigned Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd Balaji Industrial And Unallocated Limits [ICRA ]B / 14 Assigned Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd A4 Balaji Industrial And Unallocated Limits [ICRA ]B / 14 Assigned Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd A4 Balaji Industrial And CC [ICRA ]BB- 26 Assigned Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd Bk lines B/ A4 102 Suspended Colorant Ltd LT Fund Based -TL [ICRA ]BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Colorant Ltd LT Fund Based - CC [ICRA ]BB 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore) Den Networks Ltd TL A- 5130 Revised from A Den Networks Ltd LT FBL A- 500 Revised from A Den Networks Ltd LT/ST Unallocated A- / 712 Revised from Limits A2+ A / A1 Harmilap Agro Industries Pvt FBL [ICRA ]D 125 Revised from Ltd BB- Jet Airways (India) Ltd Long-TL* - 17180 Withdrawn *Although some of the loans are denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on a national rating scale, as distinct from an international rating scale. Jet Airways (India) Ltd. Long-TL* BB 24600 Upgraded From BB Enhanced to Rs. 3,232.3 crore Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 7500 Upgraded from BB Enhanced to Rs. 761.0 crore Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT/ ST, fundbased/ BB / 2257 Assigned non-FB Fac A3 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Unallocated BB+ 8992.5 Revised from / A4+ BBB+/ A3+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs BB+ 32120 Revised from BBB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd TL BB+ 188387.5Revised from BBB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd FBL BB+ 14500 Revised from BBB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 68000 Revised from BBB+ Liberty Shoes Ltd Bk lines [ICRA ]BBB+ 1826.4 Withdrawn Madhabganj Karunamoyee Himghar Fund Based - Working [ICRA ]B 8.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Capital Loan Madhabganj Karunamoyee Himghar Unallocated Limits [ICRA ]B / 0.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Mnr Cottons Ltd CC [ICRA ]BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mnr Cottons Ltd TL [ICRA ]BB- 163.8 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 20.00 crore) Mnr Cottons Ltd BG [ICRA ]BB- 8 Reaffirmed Mnr Cottons Ltd Unallocated Limits [ICRA ]BB- 36.2 Reaffirmed New Habitat Housing Finance LT Bk Limits [ICRA ]BB+ 500 Assigned And Development Ltd Om Sai Hospitality LOC B+ 75 Suspended Parmanand And Sons Food WCL [ICRA ]BBB- 575 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Parmanand And Sons Food TL [ICRA ]BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Petronet Lng Ltd TL [ICRA ]AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1525 crore) Petronet Lng Ltd FBL [ICRA ]AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 250 crore) Petronet Lng Ltd LT bonds programme [ICRA ]AA+ 13000 Reaffirmed (Rs. 1300 crore outstanding) Petronet Lng Ltd FB / Non-fund based [ICRA ]AA+ 22330 Reaffirmed limits / A1+ (reduced from Rs. 2351 crore) Petronet Lng Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Reaffirmed Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd FBL - CC [ICRA ]BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied [ICRA ]BB+ 90 Reaffirmed / Assigned Revised from Rs. 7.00 crore R.S. Kalyaani Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 35 Withdrawn S.D. Education Trust Fund based Bk Fac [ICRA ]D 67.5 Reaffirmed Sakthi Finance Ltd NCDs [ICRA ]BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Sakthi Finance Ltd NCDs [ICRA ]BBB 2000(a) Reaffirmed Includes unissued portion of Rs. 100.00 crore Sakthi Finance Ltd TL [ICRA ]BBB 83.2(b) Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1.88 crore Sakthi Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC [ICRA ]BBB 595(c) Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 69.00 crore Sakthi Finance Ltd CC/WCDL- [ICRA ]BBB 1179.4(dReaffirmed Interchangeable Limits/ A2 Revised from Rs. 136.88 crore Skylark Securitas Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL [ICRA ]BBB- 200 Assigned Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt FBL (CC) BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt TL BBB- 250 Assigned Ltd Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt Non-FBL (BG)* BBB- 1025 Reaffirmed Ltd / A3 *Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage. Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) [ICRA ]BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG)* [ICRA ]BBB- 250 Reaffirmed / A3 *Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage. Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (Proposed)* [ICRA ]BBB- 350 Reaffirmed / A3 *Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage. Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT scale - Fund based BB 547.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 81.50) Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - TL [ICRA ]B 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (revised from 8.88 CR) Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - FB Fac [ICRA ]B 30 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - proposed Fac [ICRA ]B 11.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (revised from 2.27 CR) Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd LT non fund based BB+ 420 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.37.00 crore) Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 250 Reaffirmed / A4+ (revised from Rs.30.00 crore) Thirumala Knit Finisher LT - TL [ICRA ]B 37.8 Assigned Thirumala Knit Finisher LT - FB Fac [ICRA ]B 20 Assigned Thirumala Knit Finisher Long / ST - proposed [ICRA ]B / 42.2 Assigned Fac A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.