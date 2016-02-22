Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Timber & Construction FB Fac A3 120 Reaffirmed Co. increased from 10 CR Bharat Timber & Construction Non-FB Fac A3 63.54 Reaffirmed Co. increased from 63 CR Emkay Global Financial ST Non-Fund Based Bk A2+ 1250 Assigned Services Ltd Lines Enhanced from 100 cr Pragathi Group ST: NFBL A3+ 30 Upgraded from A3 Subhasree Projects Pvt Ltd Solar Projects SP 3D Assigned Surya Roshni Ltd CP A1+ 100 Confirmed (SO) Trident Infrastructure NFBL A4 50 Revised from A4+ Increased from 2.40 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Arvind Remedies Ltd TL D 2770 Reaffirmed Arvind Remedies Ltd FBL D 2160 Reaffirmed Arvind Remedies Ltd NFBL D 670 Reaffirmed Bharat Timber & Construction TL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Co. reduced from 3.34 CR Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure LT FBL BBB+ 3049 Upgraded Pvt Ltd (SO) Hoin Mal Sons Enterprises Pvt. FBL B+ 194 Reaffirmed Ltd Leapfrog Engineering Services LT scale - FB Fac C 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Leapfrog Engineering Services LT scale - Non fund C 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd based Maa Rewa Sugars Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 100 Assigned Maa Rewa Sugars Pvt Ltd TL BB- 208.5 Assigned Maa Rewa Sugars Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 1.5 Assigned Mishtann Foods Ltd CC Limits B 220 Assigned Mishtann Foods Ltd TL B 73.8 Assigned Msr Infraa LT: TL B 200 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant A+ 10000 Rating Additional Tier 1 (hyb) revised from Bonds programme AA- (hyb) Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier 2 Bonds AA 22000 Rating programme revised from AA+ Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier 2 Bonds AA- 10000 Rating programme revised from AA Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds (Tier AA- 2500 Rating 1) programme revised from AA Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant AA 20000 Rating Tier 2 Bonds programme(hyb) revised from AA+ (hyb) Pragathi Group LT : TL BBB 470 Upgraded from BBB- enhanced from Rs. 47.00 cror R. Vidyasagar Rao Constructions CC B 40 Reaffirmed R. Vidyasagar Rao Constructions BG B 30 Reaffirmed R.P. Educational Trust Bk Fac BB 100 Suspended Ravi Trading Co. CC Limits B+ 100 Assigned Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B /A4 200 Suspended Shah Precicast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-TL B+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 9.50 crore Shah Precicast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC B+ 155 Reaffirmed Shah Precicast Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated B+ 43.5 Reaffirmed Silverline Investments LT :TL C+ 52.5 Assigned Silverline Investments LT: Unallocated C+ 74 Assigned Skyview Ceramics TL B 30 Withdrawn Skyview Ceramics CC B 25 Withdrawn Smile Microfinance - Alpha PTC Series A1 A-(SO) Withdrawn Trust 2015 Smile Microfinance - Alpha PTC Series A1 A-(SO) Withdrawn Trust July 2015 Sobha Ltd NCDs A 2000 Assigned State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 30000 Assigned Programme-Basel-III (hyb) Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd TL B 13.5 Assigned Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC B 10 Assigned Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd BG B 35 Assigned Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd Proposed BG B 10 Assigned Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B/ A4 6.5 Assigned Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5.50 crore Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd TL B+ 184 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 23.08 crore Trident Infrastructure FBL BB- 101.8 Revised from BB decreased from 12.78 CR Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B- 105 Reaffirmed Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B- 30 Reaffirmed Tvs Credit Services - Gold Second Loss Facility A- 43.6 Assigned Trust October 2015 (SO) Tvs Credit Services - Gold PTCs AAA 757.8 Assigned Trust October 2015 (SO) United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 2500 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 1000 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 1000 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 2000 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds A+ 5750 Reaffirmed Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - D 95 Reaffirmed Demand CC Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL D 24.3 Reaffirmed Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - D 20 Reaffirmed LOC Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - D 10 Reaffirmed BG Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount D 50.7 Reaffirmed VSRK Constructions FBL B+ 8.2 Assigned VSRK Constructions NFBL B+ 80 Assigned VSRK Constructions Unallocated Limts B+ 18.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.