Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Timber & Construction FB Fac A3 120 Reaffirmed
Co.
increased from 10 CR
Bharat Timber & Construction Non-FB Fac A3 63.54 Reaffirmed
Co.
increased from 63 CR
Emkay Global Financial ST Non-Fund Based Bk A2+ 1250 Assigned
Services Ltd Lines
Enhanced from 100 cr
Pragathi Group ST: NFBL A3+ 30 Upgraded
from A3
Subhasree Projects Pvt Ltd Solar Projects SP 3D Assigned
Surya Roshni Ltd CP A1+ 100 Confirmed
(SO)
Trident Infrastructure NFBL A4 50 Revised from
A4+
Increased from 2.40 CR
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed
Arvind Remedies Ltd TL D 2770 Reaffirmed
Arvind Remedies Ltd FBL D 2160 Reaffirmed
Arvind Remedies Ltd NFBL D 670 Reaffirmed
Bharat Timber & Construction TL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed
Co.
reduced from 3.34 CR
Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure LT FBL BBB+ 3049 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd (SO)
Hoin Mal Sons Enterprises Pvt. FBL B+ 194 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Leapfrog Engineering Services LT scale - FB Fac C 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Leapfrog Engineering Services LT scale - Non fund C 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd based
Maa Rewa Sugars Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 100 Assigned
Maa Rewa Sugars Pvt Ltd TL BB- 208.5 Assigned
Maa Rewa Sugars Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 1.5 Assigned
Mishtann Foods Ltd CC Limits B 220 Assigned
Mishtann Foods Ltd TL B 73.8 Assigned
Msr Infraa LT: TL B 200 Reaffirmed
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant A+ 10000 Rating
Additional Tier 1 (hyb) revised from
Bonds programme AA-
(hyb)
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier 2 Bonds AA 22000 Rating
programme revised from
AA+
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier 2 Bonds AA- 10000 Rating
programme revised from
AA
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds (Tier AA- 2500 Rating
1) programme revised from
AA
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant AA 20000 Rating
Tier 2 Bonds programme(hyb) revised from
AA+
(hyb)
Pragathi Group LT : TL BBB 470 Upgraded
from
BBB-
enhanced from Rs. 47.00 cror
R. Vidyasagar Rao Constructions CC B 40 Reaffirmed
R. Vidyasagar Rao Constructions BG B 30 Reaffirmed
R.P. Educational Trust Bk Fac BB 100 Suspended
Ravi Trading Co. CC Limits B+ 100 Assigned
Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B /A4 200 Suspended
Shah Precicast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-TL B+ 51.5 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 9.50 crore
Shah Precicast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC B+ 155 Reaffirmed
Shah Precicast Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated B+ 43.5 Reaffirmed
Silverline Investments LT :TL C+ 52.5 Assigned
Silverline Investments LT: Unallocated C+ 74 Assigned
Skyview Ceramics TL B 30 Withdrawn
Skyview Ceramics CC B 25 Withdrawn
Smile Microfinance - Alpha PTC Series A1 A-(SO) Withdrawn
Trust 2015
Smile Microfinance - Alpha PTC Series A1 A-(SO) Withdrawn
Trust July 2015
Sobha Ltd NCDs A 2000 Assigned
State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 30000 Assigned
Programme-Basel-III (hyb)
Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd TL B 13.5 Assigned
Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned
Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC B 10 Assigned
Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd BG B 35 Assigned
Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd Proposed BG B 10 Assigned
Sunshine Conveyors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B/ A4 6.5 Assigned
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 5.50 crore
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd TL B+ 184 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 23.08 crore
Trident Infrastructure FBL BB- 101.8 Revised from
BB
decreased from 12.78 CR
Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B- 105 Reaffirmed
Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Tvs Credit Services - Gold Second Loss Facility A- 43.6 Assigned
Trust October 2015 (SO)
Tvs Credit Services - Gold PTCs AAA 757.8 Assigned
Trust October 2015 (SO)
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
United Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds A+ 5750 Reaffirmed
Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - D 95 Reaffirmed
Demand CC
Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL D 24.3 Reaffirmed
Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - D 20 Reaffirmed
LOC
Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - D 10 Reaffirmed
BG
Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount D 50.7 Reaffirmed
VSRK Constructions FBL B+ 8.2 Assigned
VSRK Constructions NFBL B+ 80 Assigned
VSRK Constructions Unallocated Limts B+ 18.2 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)