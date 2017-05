Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Enterprises Pvt Ltd Limits A4 79 Suspended DCB Power Ventures Ltd Non-FBL A1 630 Outstanding Export Import Bank Of India STD A1+ 152166.6Assigned Enhanced from 14,241.66 General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A3 300 Upgraded from A4+ Increased from 25 CR General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A3 67 Upgraded from A4+ Increased from 5.4 CR General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Proposed A3 37 Upgraded from A4+ Increased from 10 CR Goldstar Metals Ltd Non FB Fac A4 80 Suspended Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A3 350 Suspended Hariomkar Food Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Helious Eternal Energy Solar Projects SP 3D Suspended Solution & Construction (P) Ltd ICC Projects Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Certificates of A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 1590 Upgraded from A4+ Enhanced from 115 CR Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 257.5 Upgraded from A4+ increased from 20.4 CR Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST Proposed A3 60 Upgraded from A4+ reduced from 25.75 CR Infrastructure Leasing & ST Debt Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Financial Services Ltd enhanced from 500 CR Jagdamba Oil & General Mills Warehousing Loan A4 30 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd ST FB limits A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 165100 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd CP Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Kalpana Impex Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 2 Suspended Mangaldas Venichand ST Non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed Pahal Financial Services Pvt MFI Grading M2 Assigned Ltd Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LC/BG A4 Withdrawn Ltd Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A1 550 Upgraded from A2+ increased from Rs 40.0 Crore Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd ST proposed A1 62.4 Assigned Rasi Tex (In) Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based Sub A3+ Reaffirmed Limits Rasi Tex (In) Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based Sub A3+ Reaffirmed Limits Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 30 Upgraded Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd ST - Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 73 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of India Term Deposit MAA+ Revised from Programme MAAA IDBI Bank Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Sortex Bk Fac B 50 Suspended Bank Of India Rs 950 Lower Tier II AA 2000 Revised from Bonds AA+ Bank Of India Rs 1000 Upper Tier II AA- 7320 Revised from Bonds AA Bank Of India Rs 685 Innovative AA- 6550 Revised from Perpetual Debt AA Instruments Central Bank Of India Rs 285 cr Upper Tier A+ 2850 Reaffirmed II bonds Central Bank Of India Rs 500 cr Upper Tier A+ 5000 Reaffirmed II bonds Central Bank Of India Rs 500 cr Upper Tier A+ 5000 Reaffirmed II bonds Central Bank Of India Rs 1000 cr Upper Tier A+ 10000 Reaffirmed II bonds Central Bank Of India Rs 700 cr Lower Tier AA- 7000 Reaffirmed II bonds Central Bank Of India Rs 570 cr Lower Tier AA- 3891 Reaffirmed II bonds (with Green Shoe Option of Rs. 270 crore) Central Bank Of India Rs 270 cr Lower Tier AA- 2700 Reaffirmed II bonds Central Bank Of India Rs 1000 cr Lower Tier AA- 5000 Reaffirmed II bonds Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 65 Reaffirmed Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG BB 2.5 Reaffirmed DCB Bank Ltd Basel III Tier II A+ 2000 Assigned Debt Programme (hyb) DCB Power Ventures Ltd NCD A+ 1000 Assigned DCB Power Ventures Ltd NCD A+ 1250 Outstanding DCB Power Ventures Ltd TL A+ 1250 Outstanding DCB Power Ventures Ltd Unallocated A+ 120 Outstanding Eashwara Sai Cotton Industries LT FBL B- 65 Assigned Empire Properties LT, FBL - CC B 350 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India CD AAA/ 152166.6Assigned A1+ Enhanced from 14,241.66 Faiz Industries CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed enhanced from 7.50 CR Faiz Industries TL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 1.45 CR Goldstar Metals Ltd LT FB Fac BB 80 Suspended Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 75 Suspended Hariomkar Food Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Hariomkar Food Products Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Icc Projects Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB- 20 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds AA 80000 Revised from Programme AA+ IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds Series AA 2305 Revised from AA+ IDBI Bank Ltd Senior & Lower Tier AA 257427.2Revised from II Bonds AA+ IDBI Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt AA 700 Revised from Programme AA+ IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 42862 Revised from Programme AA IDBI Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant AA- 17088 Revised from Perpetual Bonds AA Programme IDBI Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA 30000 Revised from Tier II Bonds (hyb) AA+ Programme (hyb) IDBI Bank Ltd Additional Tier I AA 20000 Revised from Bonds Programme (hyb) AA+ (hyb) Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds A 26323 Reaffirmed Programmes Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds A 7800 Reaffirmed Programmes Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds A+ 26400 Reaffirmed Programmes Indian Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BBB- Upgraded Sub-limits from BB+ Jagdamba Oil & General Mills LT FB Limits B- 60 Reaffirmed JSW Steel Ltd TL / Standby LOC Fac AA- 224700 Revised from AA JSW Steel Ltd NCD Programme AA- 86350 Revised from AA JSW Steel Ltd LT / ST - Fund AA- 48425.3 Revised from based/Non-FBL /A1+ AA /A1+ Kalpana Impex TL B 40 Reaffirmed Kalpana Impex CC/EPC/FBD B 20 Reaffirmed Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd CC BB 170 Suspended Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd LT loan BB 65.8 Suspended Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 62.2 Suspended Mangaldas Venichand LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Persang Alloy Industries Pvt TL BB- 9.7 Withdrawn Ltd Persang Alloy Industries Pvt CC BB- 115 Withdrawn Ltd Prajapati Developers LT proposed limits B 350 Withdrawn Rasi G-Energy Pvt Ltd TL A (SO) 61.2 Withdrawn Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd TL A 175 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 56.74 Cr Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based A 1200 Reaffirmed increased from Rs 105.0 Crore Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd LT non fund based A 30 Assigned Rasi Tex (In) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BBB 400 Reaffirmed Renew Wind Energy (Karnataka) Bk Fac BBB+ 2241.7 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Rmv Resort And Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 200 Upgraded from BB Sanghar Warehousing LT FB Fac BB- 130 Suspended Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd CC BBB 650 Upgraded Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd TL BBB 350 Upgraded Revised from Rs.34.56 crore Shanti Educational Trust TL B- 71 Reaffirmed Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/ A4 1219.1 Suspended Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 400 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC Limit (Proposed) BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of BB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Tirupati Jee Filling Bk Fac BBB- 150 Suspended Station Sri Durga Enterprises LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd LT - TL Fac BB- 713.4 Reaffirmed revised from 117.63 CR Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 1080 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 583.5 Reassigned (SO) from BB- Syndicate Bank Basel-III compliant AA- 10000 Withdrawn Additional Tier-1 (hyb) bonds Topland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Limits B /A4 73.2 Suspended Uco Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA 8000 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA 2750 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Veer Hanuman Polyplast Bk Fac B /A4 57.4 Suspended Vidya Bharti Sansthan Bk Fac BB 180 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.