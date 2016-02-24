US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altair Electronics Ltd Non FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A2+ 812.5 assigned to enhanced facilities Diligent Media Corporation Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 100 Assigned (SO) Diligent Media Corporation Ltd ST, non-FB Fac Provisional 100 Assigned (proposed) A2+ (SO) M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd LOC A2 100 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd BG A2 1300 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A2 10 Reaffirmed M/S Pmr Construction Company ST, non FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed M/S. Unipel Corporation ST FB Fac A4 47.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Unipel Corporation ST, Non-FB Fac A4 5* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of fund based limit Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A2+ 612 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable A2+ 280 Reaffirmed Fac* (sublimit of Bk Fac) P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. ST, non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL - EPC/PCFC A4+ 100 Reaffirmed / assigned Sacheta Metals Ltd Fund Based - EBD A4+ reaffirmed Sacheta Metals Ltd NFBL - LC/Buyers A4+ 60 Reaffirmed / Credit assigned Sacheta Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - A4+ 2 Assigned Forward exchange contract Sai Babuji Infra Projects Pvt off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned Ltd projects Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt ST non FB Fac A4; 5 Assigned Ltd Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 745 Reaffirmed Stp Ltd LOC A4 90 Reaffirmed The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST - Fund based A4 - Reaffirmed Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST - Non-FB Fac A4 220 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST - Non-fund based A4 - Reaffirmed Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Trikuta Agro Fresh And Dairy ST non FB Fac A3 80 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Solar Technologies TL facility BBB+ 1400 Suspended (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Acme Solar Technologies TL facility BBB+ 1400 Suspended (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Altair Electronics Ltd FBL BB 231 Suspended Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB+ 2307.5 assigned to enhanced facilities Apollo International Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 301.5 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Edibles Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 250 Suspended Dhuria Rice Mills FBL- LT B 75 Assigned Durgeshwari Industries Ltd CC B 165 Suspended Gayatri Developwell Pvt Ltd TL D 135 Revised Hiraman Developers Pvt Ltd TL Facility D 70 Downloaded from B+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B- 43.8 Assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 286.5 Assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A3 B- 40.3 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Spes 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB- 22 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Spes 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 BBB+ 378 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Spes 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 439.5 Assigned -Oread Ifmr Capital 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 9.9 Assigned -Oread Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Indian Bank Lower Tier-II bonds AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed; Outlook revised from Positive to Stable Indian Bank Lower Tier-II bonds AA+; 5000 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd CC Limits BBB+ 1200 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd Corporate Loan BBB+ 77.8 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd TL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed M.P. Entertainment And Bk lines B 420 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd M/S Pmr Construction Company LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed M/S. Unipel Corporation LT FB Fac B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Unipel Corporation ST/LT Proposed Fac B+ / 5 Reaffirmed A4 Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 69.4 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD / Sub. Debt AA- 2000 Assigned Programme* * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 200 crore New Asian Construction Company FBL (CC) C+ 70 Upgraded from D New Asian Construction Company Non-FBL (BG) C+ 180 Upgraded from D P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, TL BB- 115.2 Reaffirmed P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, Unallocated BB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL - CC BB 10 revised from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Sauri Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 80 Suspended Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt LT, TL B+ 197 Upgraded Ltd from B Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Upgraded Ltd from B Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt Unallocated LT/ST B+ 200 Upgraded Ltd from B Serwel Electronics Ltd FBL D 360 Suspended Serwel Electronics Ltd non FB Fac D 200 Suspended Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 285 Reaffirmed Sri Ravi Gold Palace FBL B 70 Suspended Steelfab Engineering LT FB Limits B+ 600 Assigned Corporation Stp Ltd CC B- 240 Reaffirmed Stp Ltd BG B- 20 Reaffirmed The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT - TL Fac BB- 462.2 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT - FB Fac BB- 905 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT - Non-FB Fac BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT - TL Fac BBB+ 416.6 Reassigned Mills Ltd from BB- Trikuta Agro Fresh And Dairy CC BBB- 100 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based -TL BB+ 120 Assigned Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based - CC BB+ 100 Assigned Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB+ 90 Assigned / A4+ Vijaya Bank Additional Tier-I AA- 5000 assigned, Bonds ProgrammeBasel (hyb) Negative III Outlook Vijaya Bank Additional Tier-I AA- 5000 reaffirmed, Bonds ProgrammeBasel (hyb) Outlook III revised from stable to negative Vijaya Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 15000 reaffirmed, Programme-Basel III (hyb) Outlook revised from stable to negative -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.