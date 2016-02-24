Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altair Electronics Ltd Non FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A2+ 812.5 assigned to enhanced facilities Diligent Media Corporation Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 100 Assigned (SO) Diligent Media Corporation Ltd ST, non-FB Fac Provisional 100 Assigned (proposed) A2+ (SO) M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd LOC A2 100 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd BG A2 1300 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A2 10 Reaffirmed M/S Pmr Construction Company ST, non FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed M/S. Unipel Corporation ST FB Fac A4 47.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Unipel Corporation ST, Non-FB Fac A4 5* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of fund based limit Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A2+ 612 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable A2+ 280 Reaffirmed Fac* (sublimit of Bk Fac) P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. ST, non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL - EPC/PCFC A4+ 100 Reaffirmed / assigned Sacheta Metals Ltd Fund Based - EBD A4+ reaffirmed Sacheta Metals Ltd NFBL - LC/Buyers A4+ 60 Reaffirmed / Credit assigned Sacheta Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - A4+ 2 Assigned Forward exchange contract Sai Babuji Infra Projects Pvt off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned Ltd projects Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt ST non FB Fac A4; 5 Assigned Ltd Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 745 Reaffirmed Stp Ltd LOC A4 90 Reaffirmed The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST - Fund based A4 - Reaffirmed Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST - Non-FB Fac A4 220 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST - Non-fund based A4 - Reaffirmed Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Trikuta Agro Fresh And Dairy ST non FB Fac A3 80 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Solar Technologies TL facility BBB+ 1400 Suspended (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Acme Solar Technologies TL facility BBB+ 1400 Suspended (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Altair Electronics Ltd FBL BB 231 Suspended Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB+ 2307.5 assigned to enhanced facilities Apollo International Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 301.5 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Edibles Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 250 Suspended Dhuria Rice Mills FBL- LT B 75 Assigned Durgeshwari Industries Ltd CC B 165 Suspended Gayatri Developwell Pvt Ltd TL D 135 Revised Hiraman Developers Pvt Ltd TL Facility D 70 Downloaded from B+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B- 43.8 Assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 286.5 Assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A3 B- 40.3 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Spes 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB- 22 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Spes 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 BBB+ 378 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Spes 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 439.5 Assigned -Oread Ifmr Capital 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 9.9 Assigned -Oread Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Indian Bank Lower Tier-II bonds AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed; Outlook revised from Positive to Stable Indian Bank Lower Tier-II bonds AA+; 5000 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd CC Limits BBB+ 1200 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd Corporate Loan BBB+ 77.8 Reaffirmed M. V. Omni Projects (India) Ltd TL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed M.P. Entertainment And Bk lines B 420 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd M/S Pmr Construction Company LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed M/S. Unipel Corporation LT FB Fac B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Unipel Corporation ST/LT Proposed Fac B+ / 5 Reaffirmed A4 Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 69.4 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD / Sub. Debt AA- 2000 Assigned Programme* * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 200 crore New Asian Construction Company FBL (CC) C+ 70 Upgraded from D New Asian Construction Company Non-FBL (BG) C+ 180 Upgraded from D P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, TL BB- 115.2 Reaffirmed P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, Unallocated BB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL - CC BB 10 revised from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Sauri Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 80 Suspended Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt LT, TL B+ 197 Upgraded Ltd from B Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Upgraded Ltd from B Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt Unallocated LT/ST B+ 200 Upgraded Ltd from B Serwel Electronics Ltd FBL D 360 Suspended Serwel Electronics Ltd non FB Fac D 200 Suspended Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 285 Reaffirmed Sri Ravi Gold Palace FBL B 70 Suspended Steelfab Engineering LT FB Limits B+ 600 Assigned Corporation Stp Ltd CC B- 240 Reaffirmed Stp Ltd BG B- 20 Reaffirmed The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT - TL Fac BB- 462.2 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT - FB Fac BB- 905 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT - Non-FB Fac BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT - TL Fac BBB+ 416.6 Reassigned Mills Ltd from BB- Trikuta Agro Fresh And Dairy CC BBB- 100 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based -TL BB+ 120 Assigned Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based - CC BB+ 100 Assigned Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB+ 90 Assigned / A4+ Vijaya Bank Additional Tier-I AA- 5000 assigned, Bonds ProgrammeBasel (hyb) Negative III Outlook Vijaya Bank Additional Tier-I AA- 5000 reaffirmed, Bonds ProgrammeBasel (hyb) Outlook III revised from stable to negative Vijaya Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 15000 reaffirmed, Programme-Basel III (hyb) Outlook revised from stable to negative -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)