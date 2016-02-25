Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canara Bank CDs Programme A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed East Coast Engineering Company BG Limits A4 40 Assigned ICICI Bank Ltd CDs Programme A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Certification of A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Deposits Programme The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) ST FBL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed The New Ball Bearing Company ST, NFBL A4+ 2 Assigned Truwoods Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 122 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 8.20 crore) Truwoods Pvt Ltd Un-allocated limits A4 13 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 0.30 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICICI Bank Ltd Term Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme Punjab National Bank Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anurag Resort Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 145.3 Suspended Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Programme Canara Bank Tier-II Bonds AAA 49000 Reaffirmed Programme - Basel III (hyd) Canara Bank Additional Tier-I AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme - (hyd) Basel III Cessna Garden Developers Pvt TL A+ 6988.5 Assigned Ltd Cessna Garden Developers Pvt Proposed Bk Lines A+ 5011.5 Assigned Ltd Provisional Corporation Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds AA 10000 Revised from Programmes AA+ East Coast Engineering Company CC limits BB- 100 Assigned Gold Star Steels (P) Ltd. FB Limits (CC) D 55 Downgraded from B+ Gold Star Steels (P) Ltd. Non-FBL D 30 Downgraded from B+ Goyal Agro Foods FBL B 95 Assigned Goyal Agro Foods LT Unallocated B 75 Assigned ICICI Bank Ltd Unsecured Redeemable AAA 200000 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 7,950) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 70000 Reaffirmed Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 7,000) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 4,000) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 3965) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 1934) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 1111) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 1377) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 567) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 338) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Programme (Outstanding as at Mar-15 is 95) ICICI Bank Ltd LT Borrowings AAA 1460 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 2120 Reaffirmed Programme (taken over from erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan Limited assumed by ICICI Bank consequent upon merger) ICICI Bank Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 13710 Reaffirmed Orissa Concrete & Allied FB Limits D 105 Downgraded Industries Ltd from B+ Orissa Concrete & Allied Non-FBL D 80 Downgraded Industries Ltd from B+ Punjab National Bank Infrastructure Bonds AA+ 30000 Revised from Programme AAA Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 21490 Revised from AAA Punjab National Bank Basel III compliant AA+ 1000 Revised from Tier II Bonds (hyd) AAA (hyd) Ranganathan Rajeswari LT - TL Fac D 85 Assigned Charitable Trust Sunborne Energy Rajasthan TL BB+ 380 Reaffirmed Solar Pvt Ltd The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) TL BB 60.8 Reaffirmed The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) CC BB 100 Reaffirmed The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) Unallocated Limits BB/ 21.7 Reaffirmed A4+ The New Ball Bearing Company LT, FBL - CC BB 115 Assigned The New Ball Bearing Company LT/ST Unallocated BB/ 3 Assigned A4+ Truwoods Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 65 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 5.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 