Feb 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Amrit Polychem Pvt. Ltd. LOC A4 200 Assigned Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt. Ltd. ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 2.85 Reaffirmed Chw Forge Pvt Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 400 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 20.0 crore) Controls & Schematics Ltd fundbased limits A4 40 Reaffirmed Controls & Schematics Ltd proposed limits A4 4 Reaffirmed Mahasemam Trust MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned Manoj Trading Co Fund based - A4 - Reaffirmed Cheques/DD purchases N.J.Eco-Build Pvt Ltd CEL A4 2.2 Assigned Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards LC/BG/Forward Cover A4 79.4 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd FBL* A1 170 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit limits rated on long term scale such that total outstanding does not exceed Rs. 17.00 crore at any time. Orbit Exports Ltd FBL A1 60 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd Non-FBL A1 12.4 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP / ST NCD Programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Sai-Laxmi Texofab ST Non FBL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Saraf Dyechem Industries Export Packing Credit A4 150 Assigned Saraf Dyechem Industries Unallocated Limits A4 30 Assigned Saraf Dyechem Industries Non FBL - Negotiation A4 60 Assigned of bills under foreign LC Saraf Dyechem Industries Non FBL - Forward A4 4.2 Assigned Cover Exposure Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Over Draft A4 30 Reaffirmed Siddharth Exports NFBL A4 27 Assigned Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd ST NFBL A4 312.5 Revised from A4+ Walplast Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Amrit Polychem Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 120 Assigned Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac BB+ 25 Outlook Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Fac BB+ 0.65 Outlook Controls & Schematics Ltd TL B 6 Reaffirmed Controls & Schematics Ltd non-FBL B 120 Reaffirmed East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd TL BBB+ 2004.7 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 278.76 crore) Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt TL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Ltd Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt FBL BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed Ltd / A2 Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt Non-FBL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd / A2 Halcyon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 405 Suspended Halcyon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 405 Suspended Maa Television Network Ltd Bk Fac A+ 650 Withdrawn Manoj Trading Co Fund based - CC B+ 320 Reaffirmed N.J.Eco-Build Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Assigned N.J.Eco-Build Pvt Ltd TL B+ 237.8 Assigned Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards CC Limits BB- 70 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards TL BB- 34.8 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd TL A 301.9 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd CC A 195 Reaffirmed Pibco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL - Cash Credit BB- 60 Reaffirmed Popuri Steels Ltd LT FBL B- 100 Revised from B+ Ramky Pharma City (India) Ltd FBL C+ 150 Revised from B- Renew Wind Energy (Jath) Pvt Bk Fac BBB 4340 Withdrawn Ltd Sai-Laxmi Texofab LT FBL B 65 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 6.65 crore) Sai-Laxmi Texofab Unallocated limit B/ 1.5 Assigned A4 Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 380 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 48.00 crore) Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding B+ 150 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 0.00 crore) Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B+/A4 220 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 24.75 crore) Siddharth Exports FBL- TL B+ 6.5 Assigned Siddharth Exports FBL- Packing Credit B+ 40 Assigned Siddharth Exports Unallocated Limits B+/A4 26.5 Assigned Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd TL B 310.4 Revised from BB Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd CC limits B 480 Revised from BB Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd LT NFBL B 20 Revised from BB Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Unallocated B/A4 51.2 Revised from BB / A4+ Walplast Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 61.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.37 crore) Walplast Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB / 8.2 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from Rs.0.63 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)