Akanksha Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Amrit Polychem Pvt. Ltd. LOC A4 200 Assigned
Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt. Ltd. ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 2.85 Reaffirmed
Chw Forge Pvt Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 400 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 20.0 crore)
Controls & Schematics Ltd fundbased limits A4 40 Reaffirmed
Controls & Schematics Ltd proposed limits A4 4 Reaffirmed
Mahasemam Trust MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned
Manoj Trading Co Fund based - A4 - Reaffirmed
Cheques/DD purchases
N.J.Eco-Build Pvt Ltd CEL A4 2.2 Assigned
Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards LC/BG/Forward Cover A4 79.4 Reaffirmed
Orbit Exports Ltd FBL* A1 170 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of cash credit limits rated on long term scale such that total outstanding does not
exceed Rs. 17.00 crore at any time.
Orbit Exports Ltd FBL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Orbit Exports Ltd Non-FBL A1 12.4 Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd CP / ST NCD Programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Sai-Laxmi Texofab ST Non FBL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed
Saraf Dyechem Industries Export Packing Credit A4 150 Assigned
Saraf Dyechem Industries Unallocated Limits A4 30 Assigned
Saraf Dyechem Industries Non FBL - Negotiation A4 60 Assigned
of bills under
foreign LC
Saraf Dyechem Industries Non FBL - Forward A4 4.2 Assigned
Cover Exposure
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Over Draft A4 30 Reaffirmed
Siddharth Exports NFBL A4 27 Assigned
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd ST NFBL A4 312.5 Revised from
A4+
Walplast Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore)
Akanksha Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Amrit Polychem Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 120 Assigned
Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac BB+ 25 Outlook
Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Fac BB+ 0.65 Outlook
Controls & Schematics Ltd TL B 6 Reaffirmed
Controls & Schematics Ltd non-FBL B 120 Reaffirmed
East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd TL BBB+ 2004.7 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 278.76 crore)
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt TL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt FBL BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed
Ltd / A2
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt Non-FBL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd / A2
Halcyon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 405 Suspended
Halcyon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 405 Suspended
Maa Television Network Ltd Bk Fac A+ 650 Withdrawn
Manoj Trading Co Fund based - CC B+ 320 Reaffirmed
N.J.Eco-Build Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Assigned
N.J.Eco-Build Pvt Ltd TL B+ 237.8 Assigned
Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards CC Limits BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards TL BB- 34.8 Reaffirmed
Orbit Exports Ltd TL A 301.9 Reaffirmed
Orbit Exports Ltd CC A 195 Reaffirmed
Pibco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL - Cash Credit BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Popuri Steels Ltd LT FBL B- 100 Revised from
B+
Ramky Pharma City (India) Ltd FBL C+ 150 Revised from
B-
Renew Wind Energy (Jath) Pvt Bk Fac BBB 4340 Withdrawn
Ltd
Sai-Laxmi Texofab LT FBL B 65 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 6.65 crore)
Sai-Laxmi Texofab Unallocated limit B/ 1.5 Assigned
A4
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 380 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 48.00 crore)
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding B+ 150 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 0.00 crore)
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B+/A4 220 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 24.75 crore)
Siddharth Exports FBL- TL B+ 6.5 Assigned
Siddharth Exports FBL- Packing Credit B+ 40 Assigned
Siddharth Exports Unallocated Limits B+/A4 26.5 Assigned
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd TL B 310.4 Revised from
BB
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd CC limits B 480 Revised from
BB
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd LT NFBL B 20 Revised from
BB
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Unallocated B/A4 51.2 Revised from
BB /
A4+
Walplast Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 61.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.9.37 crore)
Walplast Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB / 8.2 Reaffirmed
A3+
(enhanced from Rs.0.63 crore)
