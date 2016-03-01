Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure And Non FBL - BG A4 70 Reaffirmed Buildcon Ltd Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 120 Revised from A3+ Core Carbons Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 120 Assigned Devi Iron And Power Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 51.8 Revised from A4+ Devi Iron And Power Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 165 Revised from A4+ Fashion Flare International FB Bk Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fashion Flare International Non FB Bk Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Graphite India Ltd CP/ST DEBT A1+ 700 Reaffirmed H. S. Weavers Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - FLC* A4 9 Assigned *Sublimit of Term loan Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. CEL of PFE A4 5 Reaffirmed K&K Jewellers fund based Bk Fac A4 150 Suspended Krishna Polypacks Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed M/S M. Mohan Doss ST, non FB Fac A4 40 Assigned Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 360 Revised from A3+ Motherhood Institute Of BG A4 37.5 Assigned Management & Technology Society Pacific Development NFBL A2+ 180 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from A2+ Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 800 Assigned S.R.Constructions NFBL A4 1000 Assigned Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd LC/BG A3 150 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Sponge And Power NFBL A4 60 Revised from Ltd A4+ V. K. Industrial Corporation ST - Fund A2 2925 Reaffirmed Ltd Based/Non Fund Based(enhanced from Rs.250.0 crore) Varun Motors Non-FBL - BG A2 10 Reaffirmed Varun Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A2 260 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N Jewellers Pvt Ltd LTFBL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Aarti Infrastructure And FBL - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Buildcon Ltd Aarti Infrastructure And Unallocated Limit BB- 10 Reaffirmed Buildcon Ltd / A4 Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd TL BB+ 100 Revised from BBB Alva'S Education Foundation FB-TL B+ 1060 Reaffirmed Chintamani Jewels FB Bk Fac B+ 80 Suspended Core Carbons Pvt Ltd FBF A- 150 Outstanding Devi Iron And Power Pvt Ltd TL BB 108.2 Revised from BB+ Devi Iron And Power Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB 145 Revised from BB+ Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Bk Fac B+ / 112.5 Suspended Ltd A4 Fashion Flare International TL B+ 20 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Graphite India Ltd FBL AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Graphite India Ltd NFBL AA+ 2700 Reaffirmed Graphite India Ltd NCD AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd ST BB- 126 Suspended / A4 H. S. Weavers Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B 40.5 Assigned H. S. Weavers Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B 40 Assigned H. S. Weavers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limited B / 4.5 Assigned A4 Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Working Capital (CC / B+ 120 Reaffirmed EPC / FBD / FBP)* *CC- Cash Credit, EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. TL B+ 11 Assigned Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway TL AA- 4361.4 Upgraded Ltd from A (reduced from Rs. 647.38 crore) Kkm Soft Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 49.6 Suspended Krishna Polypacks Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Polypacks Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 10.4 Reaffirmed Laxmi Memorial Education Trust TL BBB 150 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from 12.35) Laxmi Memorial Education Trust NFBF BBB 80 Upgraded from BB+ (revised from 12.00) Lucknow Medical Agencies CC B 65 Reaffirmed M/S M. Mohan Doss LT, FB Fac B 12.5 Assigned Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL BB+ 10.6 Revised from BBB Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 300 Revised from BBB Manappuram Finance Ltd LT A+ 15610 Withdrawn Motherhood Institute Of TL B+ 50 Assigned Management & Technology Society Motherhood Institute Of CC B+ 20 Assigned Management & Technology Society Motherhood Institute Of LT - Unallocated B+ 12.5 Assigned Management & Technology Society N G Fertilizers & Chemicals CCL BB+ 460 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB N G Fertilizers & Chemicals TLL BB+ 200 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Nandhi Dall Mills Bk Fac D 887.2 Suspended Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 348.4 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 32.56 crore) Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 1.6 Reaffirmed A4 (revised from Rs. 2.44 crore) Pacific Development TL A- 3700 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from BBB+ Pacific Development Unallocated Limits A- 120 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from BBB+ Pvr Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 2623 Assigned Pvr Ltd NCD AA- 3600 Assigned Ria Hotel Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B- 175 Suspended Rupesh & Company Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended S.R.Constructions FBF B 150 Suspended Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd WCL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Shanti Residencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT FB Fac BB- 1500 Assigned Shree Shyam Sponge And Power FB Limits (CC) BB 40 Revised from Ltd BB+ Shrishti Technologies FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shyam Enterprises LT FBL BB- 11600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00) Srilanand Mansion Pvt Ltd Bk Lines BBB- 1480 Withdrawn V. K. Industrial Corporation LT - Fund Based/CC BBB+ 575 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 50.0 crore) Varun Motors FBL - CC BBB 500 Reaffirmed Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 110 Reaffirmed Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 123.3 Reaffirmed Varun Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 8.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)