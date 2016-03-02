Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BGs A4 23 Reaffirmed
AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Beekay Universal Impex Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Canfin Homes CP Programme A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Canfin Homes ST Bk Lines A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed
G. R. Weavers Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund based Bk A4 50 Assigned
Fac
Maruti Holostic Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed
R. Jaykumar & Co. FBL (FCBD/PSDL) A4 65 Upgraded
from D
Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Stand by LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed
Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 120 Reaffirmed
Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 510 Reaffirmed
SMR Automotive Systems India CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST FBL A1+ 525 Upgraded
from A1
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 550 Upgraded
from A1
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP/STD A1+ 150 Upgraded
from A1
Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) Non-FB Fac A1+ 75 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) ST FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Canfin Homes Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 130 Reaffirmed
Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Alstom T&D India Ltd FB Limits AA 6480 Outstanding
Alstom T&D India Ltd LT/ST Non-FBL AA / 45010 Outstanding
A1+
Alstom T&D India Ltd Unallocated Limits AA / 8510 Assigned
A1+
AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Canfin Homes LT Bk Lines AAA 38750 Reaffirmed
Canfin Homes Subordinated Debt AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Canfin Homes Non Convertible Debt AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based and NFBL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Unallocated amount BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Darjeeling Power Ltd TL B+ 227.5 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Power Ltd CC B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Power Ltd Unallocated B+ 14.7 Reaffirmed
Eminent Dealers Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB- 250 Suspended
G. R. Weavers Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 57.5 Assigned
G. R. Weavers Pvt Ltd LT loans B+ 130 Assigned
G.D. Metsteel Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B- 150 Assigned
G.D. Metsteel Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL B- 50 Assigned
G.D. Metsteel Pvt Ltd LT unallocated B- 30 Assigned
L&T Bpp Tollway Ltd TL BBB 18540 Reaffirmed
Maruti Holostic Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 52.2 Reaffirmed
Maruti Holostic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B / 61.5 Reaffirmed
A4
(Enhanced from Rs. 4.82 crore)
Mittal Construction Unit Non-FBL BB- 90 Revised from
BB
Mittal Construction Unit FBL BB- 110 Revised from
BB
N. R. Constructions FBL BB 25 Reaffirmed
N. R. Constructions NFBL BB 80 Reaffirmed
N. R. Constructions Unallocated limits BB 5 Reaffirmed
Nuway Organic Naturals India Bk Fac C 283.7 Suspended
Ltd
PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 20000 Revised from
AAA
PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier 2 Bonds AA+ 2000 Revised from
Programme AAA
PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 9000 Revised from
AAA
Popular Foundations Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 55 Assigned
Saradhambika Paper & Board LT: TL B+ 2.3 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Saradhambika Paper & Board LT: FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Saradhambika Paper & Board LT: Proposed Fac B+ 7.7 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 29.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 4.50 Cr)
Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 134.5 Reaffirmed
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL A+ 2767 Reaffirmed
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT FBL A+ 813.5 Reaffirmed
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT FBL A+ 432.4 Reaffirmed
Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL B 170 Reaffirmed
Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 25 Reaffirmed
Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB- 16.7 Reaffirmed
(revised from 3.21 Cr)
Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FBL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Sudeep Pharma Ltd CC limits BBB 20 Withdrawn
Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) Fund based working A+/ 146 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd capital Fac A1+
Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) Unallocated A+/ 29 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd A1+
Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd TL BB- 28.6 Reaffirmed
Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 84.4 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)