Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BGs A4 23 Reaffirmed AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Beekay Universal Impex Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL A4 160 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes CP Programme A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes ST Bk Lines A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed G. R. Weavers Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund based Bk A4 50 Assigned Fac Maruti Holostic Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed R. Jaykumar & Co. FBL (FCBD/PSDL) A4 65 Upgraded from D Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Stand by LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 120 Reaffirmed Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 510 Reaffirmed SMR Automotive Systems India CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST FBL A1+ 525 Upgraded from A1 Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 550 Upgraded from A1 Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP/STD A1+ 150 Upgraded from A1 Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) Non-FB Fac A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) ST FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canfin Homes Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 130 Reaffirmed Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 50 Reaffirmed Alstom T&D India Ltd FB Limits AA 6480 Outstanding Alstom T&D India Ltd LT/ST Non-FBL AA / 45010 Outstanding A1+ Alstom T&D India Ltd Unallocated Limits AA / 8510 Assigned A1+ AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes LT Bk Lines AAA 38750 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes Subordinated Debt AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Programme Canfin Homes Non Convertible Debt AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Programme Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based and NFBL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed / A3 Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Unallocated amount BBB- 5 Reaffirmed / A3 Darjeeling Power Ltd TL B+ 227.5 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Power Ltd CC B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Power Ltd Unallocated B+ 14.7 Reaffirmed Eminent Dealers Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB- 250 Suspended G. R. Weavers Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 57.5 Assigned G. R. Weavers Pvt Ltd LT loans B+ 130 Assigned G.D. Metsteel Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B- 150 Assigned G.D. Metsteel Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL B- 50 Assigned G.D. Metsteel Pvt Ltd LT unallocated B- 30 Assigned L&T Bpp Tollway Ltd TL BBB 18540 Reaffirmed Maruti Holostic Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 52.2 Reaffirmed Maruti Holostic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B / 61.5 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 4.82 crore) Mittal Construction Unit Non-FBL BB- 90 Revised from BB Mittal Construction Unit FBL BB- 110 Revised from BB N. R. Constructions FBL BB 25 Reaffirmed N. R. Constructions NFBL BB 80 Reaffirmed N. R. Constructions Unallocated limits BB 5 Reaffirmed Nuway Organic Naturals India Bk Fac C 283.7 Suspended Ltd PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 20000 Revised from AAA PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier 2 Bonds AA+ 2000 Revised from Programme AAA PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 9000 Revised from AAA Popular Foundations Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 55 Assigned Saradhambika Paper & Board LT: TL B+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Saradhambika Paper & Board LT: FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Saradhambika Paper & Board LT: Proposed Fac B+ 7.7 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 29.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.50 Cr) Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 134.5 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL A+ 2767 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT FBL A+ 813.5 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT FBL A+ 432.4 Reaffirmed Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL B 170 Reaffirmed Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 50 Reaffirmed Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 25 Reaffirmed Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB- 16.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.21 Cr) Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FBL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sudeep Pharma Ltd CC limits BBB 20 Withdrawn Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) Fund based working A+/ 146 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd capital Fac A1+ Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) Unallocated A+/ 29 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1+ Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd TL BB- 28.6 Reaffirmed Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 84.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 